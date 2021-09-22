WASHINGTON, DC: The indictment of Perkins Coie, Hillary Clinton, and DNC lawyer Michael Sussmann for lying to the FBI is a watershed event in the Durham investigation. It lays bare the extent to which the Russia Hoax was the invented creation of the Hillary Clinton campaign. Furthermore, it clarifies a conspiracy to cover the Clinton Foundations’ multi-million dollar financial ties to Russia and China. Finally, concealing the origins of the DNC email leaks that may have led to the murder of Seth Rich.

It implicates everyone in the Democrat party power structure. From Mark Elias to Robby Mook to Jake Sullivan to Perkins Coie to Fusion GPS to Google executive Eric Schmitt. The Durham indictment makes clear its ultimate target is Hillary Clinton.

It’s about time.

A watershed indictment in the Russia Hoax, a year too late

According to the indictment:





“Sussmann acted on behalf of specific clients, namely (i) a US technology industry executive (Tech executive – 1) at a US internet company (Internet company -1), and (ii) the Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign.”

The indictment charges that he was concealing those clients, presenting his fraudulent information as if he was a disinterested private citizen doing his duty as an American even as he was working directly on behalf of the Clinton campaign and Tech Executive -1.

The fraudulent allegations of the Clinton-led conspiracy were that the Trump organization was in contact with the Russian Alfa Bank in Moscow throughout 2016. The reality is that the data was wholly concocted by Tech Executive 1 in coordination with the Clinton Campaign.

Upon its publication in Slate on Oct 31, 2016, just before the election, Clinton spokesman Jake Sullivan, now National Security advisor, broadcast the findings on Twitter as if they were true.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

But, of course, Sullivan and the Clinton campaign were behind the story in the first place. They planted it. It would be a repeating pattern for years to come.

Tech Executive 1 is Google’s former chairman Eric Schmitt

The indictment lays the conspiracy to produce fraudulent evidence on the Trump organization directly in the lap of Tech Executive 1. The National File has identified him as Google executive Eric Schmitt. According to the indictment:

“Tech Executive 1 (Eric Schmitt) has exploited his access to non-public data at MULTIPLE internet companies to conduct opposition research on Trump. Sussmann, Tech Executive-1, and Law Firm-1 (Perkins Coie) have coordinated and were continuing to coordinate with representatives and agents of the Clinton Campaign with regard to data and written materials Sussmann gave to the FBI and the Media.”

But the evidence was entirely bogus. The indictment points out the devastating conclusion. There was no evidence to support the allegations of a secret communications channel with the Russian bank.

“The FBI’s investigation of the server at issue found it was not owned or operated by the Trump organization, but rather had been administered by a mass marketing email company that sent advertisements for Trump hotels and hundreds of other clients.”

In a twist of irony, Hillary Clinton is the person who maintained a private and secret server to plot via email against Trump. (Former Clinton aide granted immunity in Clinton email investigation)

Sussmann worked with Marc Elias at Perkins Coie

According to the Durham indictment:

The indictment goes on, with named inserts added:

“As part of its efforts to assist the Clinton campaign and the DNC, Law firm -1 (Perkins Coie) retained a particular investigative firm (Fusion GPS) to gather information regarding Trump’s purported ties to Russia. Throughout the Presidential campaign, the US investigative firm (Fusion GPS) worked with Law firm -1 (Perkins Coie), members of the media (David Korn, Michael Isakof), and others (the FBI, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, James Comey) to gather and disseminate purported evidence of Trump’s ties to Russia.”

So Perkins Coie and the Clinton campaign was the epicenter of the Russia Hoax.

Marc Elias was the lead actor. Michael Sussmann was the stooge lawyer. Fusion GPS then produced the Steele Dossier, which the FBI also weaponized. Telling lies to the FISA court to obtain FISA warrants to spy on Trump’s election campaign. Including General Michael Flynn.

Most importantly, leaks to the press to change the narrative and create a compliant media that would spread fake news as truth. To spread the lie of the Russia Hoax throughout the political ecosystem.

All to cover Hillary Clinton’s ties to Russia and the fact that the DNC email hack was an inside job. The Trump Russia Hoax was the deflection for Hillary’s own pay to play schemes. If the DNC emails were hacked, it must have been the Russians. Working with Trump. Certainly not Seth Rich. May he rest in peace.

Tech Executive 1 hired Sussmann and fed him the fraudulent Russian bank data.

Sussmann and Perkins Coie did a lot of work for Eric Schmitt and Google as well. The indictment continues:

“By virtue of his position at Internet Company 1 (Google), Tech Executive 1 maintained direct or indirect access to large amounts of internet and cybersecurity data, including DNS data. From July through August 2016, Sussmann, Tech Executive 1 (Eric Schmitt), and Campaign Lawyer 1 (Marc Elias) coordinated and communicated about the Russian Bank allegations during phone calls and meetings, which Sussman billed to the Clinton campaign,”

Indeed, Sussmann is indicted for lying during a meeting with FBI senior counsel James Baker. That meeting was also billed to the Clinton campaign.

That is yet another smoking gun, and here is one more

According to the Durham indictment, Tech Exec 1 also

“…caused employees of two companies he had an ownership interest in (Internet Company 2 and Internet Company 3) to search and analyze their holdings of public and non-public internet data for derogatory information on Trump. Tech executive 1 emailed Internet Company 3 a Trump associates list (of 6 individuals) containing detailed personal information for these individuals, including, for example, their names, home addresses, personal email addresses, business names, business websites and email domains, suspected IP addresses for those domains, and information pertaining to the spouses of one 0f those associates. Then Tech Exec 1 (Google’s Eric Schmitt) directed that these individuals should be the focus of Internet company 3’s data queries and analysis.”

A roadmap to future indictments

Everyone mentioned in the Sussmann indictment is in serious legal jeopardy. The establishment media tries to downplay it by asking, “Is that all Durham has?” From reading the charge, the answer is that Durham has plenty more coming down the pike. However, this indictment had to be filed by last Friday to meet the date of an expiring statute of limitations.

Furthermore, it nows opens the door for follow-up indictments. For all the principals in the Russia Hoax, including Hillary Clinton.

Tech Executive 1 (Presumably Google Executive Eric Schmitt) is in serious trouble. His activities to fraudulently conspire with the Clinton campaign to feed lies to the FBI is beyond reprehensible. That his actions take up so much of the indictment speaks volumes about his guilt. We will see if his billions will shield him from indictment and prosecution.

Given the damning specifics in the indictment of Schmitt’s conduct, it doesn’t seem that way.

Mark Elias should be the next shoe to drop.

Marc Elias was the mastermind of the Perkins Coie Russia Hoax strategy. Elias knows he’s in trouble. He recently resigned as a senior partner at Perkins Coie. His fraudulent conspiracy leads directly to Clinton Campaign Chairman Robby Mook and Hillary Clinton herself. Additionally, Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS is a target, as is British spy Christopher Steele, author of the famous Steele dossier.

Then there is the FBI. James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok are directly involved in falsifying data to the FISA court. An FBI attorney’s previous indictment and conviction for falsifying documents against Carter Page was the first shoe to drop on that side.

For those who have been impatient or feel that Durham is too little too late, they are correct. Justice is slow and excruciating. It seems though that Durham has been thorough in a way that no one may have expected. The indictment of Michael Sussmann is a roadmap that leads directly to Hillary Clinton.

More Durham indictments are sure to follow.

If there is to be actual accountability for the Russia Hoax, then an indictment of Hillary Clinton is necessary. Particularly for conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. Indictments should be brought as well for Eric Schmitt, Mark Elias, Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele, and Robby Mook. In addition, the former senior members of the FBI, Comey, McCabe, and Strzok, should be indicted for denial of Civil rights under color of authority and lying to the FISA court.

For the last five years, the United States has been the victim of a widespread conspiracy to illegally sabotage and destroy the Trump Presidency. Weaponizing the FBI, DOJ, and intelligence agencies. By some of the very people who are now back in charge. Think Jake Sullivan, Susan Rice, Anthony Blinken, and Joe Biden. I guess they think their efforts paid off.

Unfortunately for the Democrat elites, Durham may think otherwise.

It is essential for justice to prevail that this is only the first of many Durham indictments. Hillary Clinton must be the direct focus of at least one of them.

The truth prevails lest the heavens fall.