Dr. Ryan Cole under attack for telling Covid Truths

GARDEN CITY, IDAHO — Nearly any American citizen today can get in trouble for telling Covid Truths opposing the Federal government’s lies. For example, Dr. Ryan Cole has found himself under attack in the states of Idaho and Washington for his science-informed opinions on the coronavirus pandemic. He has exposed the truth about Covid-19 and the currently available vaccines meant to counter the virus. After letters of complaint about Dr. Cole were sent to the Washington Medical Commission and Idaho State Medical Board the organization Health Freedom Idaho sprang into action. In the process, they made an astounding discovery.

The qualifications of Dr. Ryan Cole

Background. Dr. Cole, a veteran pathologist, owns Cole Diagnostics, a laboratory in Garden City, Idaho. Dr. Cole was first licensed to practice medicine in the State of Washington in 2007. He was appointed to join the Central District Health Board of that state in September.

One of his online bios states:

“Dr. Cole is a board-certified dermatopathologist (AP & CP) and the CEO/Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics. He has worked as an independent pathologist since 2004. Some highlights from his CV: Ackerman Academy of Dermatopathology (July 2002-June 2003): Dermatopathology Fellowship (Chief Fellow). Mayo Clinic (July 1997-June 2002): Resident in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology. Chief Fellow, Surgical Pathology Fellowship. Medical College of Virginia (1993-1997): Researched immunology. Served as President of Student Family Practice organization. Coordinated activities and seminars on the practice of family medicine and rural medicine. Earned MD in 1997.”





The dubious opponents of Dr. Cole: An MD… and a lobbyist

A Dr. Steven Kohtz and Susie Keller sent a letter to the board of medicine calling for an investigation into Cole’s conduct. Susie Keller currently serves as the CEO of the Idaho Medical Association.

Unfortunately for both, Health Freedom Idaho investigated the investigation. In so doing, they discovered that Susie Keller is not a doctor. (See video below.) In fact, her LinkedIn account revealed she works as a “lobbyist.” This begs several questions, including the following: How does somebody other than a medical doctor wind up on the Idaho State Medical Board as CEO? And, for whom does she work as a lobbyist? Big Pharma?

(YouTube video “IMA Bogus Complaint to Intimidate Dr.Ryan Cole,” posted by Health Freedom Idaho.)

Susie Keller falsely claimed Ivermectin was causing poison control centers and hospitals to be overwhelmed. This was a story that made national news in Oklahoma and was debunked whereby news sources had to retract their stories. This episode was widely viewed as mass media gaslighting.

She also made another false claim whereby she said the AMA had a study that Ivermectin was not helpful. Not only was no such study ever done, but Ivermectin is also recommended by our own government for immigrants from Afghanistan and illegal aliens of our southern border. Many Swamp dwellers of Washington, D.C., are also afforded an out from the Biden vaccine mandate of Ivermectin. (No offense to all of our USPS union employees. We love our mail delivered!)

More on Steven Kohtz

Dr. Steven Kohtz an actual medical doctor who joined in on the attack with Keller is now on the hot seat as well. He attacked Dr. Cole claiming Ivermectin is an unproven drug for treating Covid-19. But in a 2021 paper published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) clearly states that two-dose Ivermectin prophylaxis was associated with a 72% reduction in SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) infection among healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, in the State of Washington, the Washington Medical Commission sent a letter dated October 15 related to an individual who filed a complaint against Dr. Cole. The letter said the commission’s case management team had reviewed the complaint letter and authorized an investigation. The complaint alleges Dr. Cole’s medical advice on the treatment of Covid-19 patients fell below the standard of care for Covid-19 according to standards set by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Cole has prescribed Ivermectin to at least one patient in Washington State earlier this year.

The long arm of Dr. Fauci enters, stage left…

This past July The Federation of State Medical Boards issued a statement warning physicians that they could be subject to discipline if they spread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation. Reading between the lines the implication was for doctors to not counter Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC. Both Fauci and the Feds apparently own the patent on Covid truths.

In September The Washington Medical Commission unanimously adopted a position on Covid-19 misinformation in mockingbird fashion. They said they “may discipline practitioners who are found offering treatments and recommendations regarding Covid-19 that fall below the standard of care as established by medical experts, federal authorities and legitimate medical research.”

Thus far the Idaho Board of Medicine has not taken any such similar position. Instead it did adopt other statements from The Federation of State Medical Boards such things as Covid-19 medications and masks when the pandemic first began.

The disciplinary process for doctors before such boards may take months. Ultimately, the accused can come with legal representation. Dr. Ryan Cole’s resumé notes that over the years, he has been licensed in 11 states. They include Arizona, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. He is no longer licensed in some of these states, largely due to his eventual and current residence in the northwest.

Dr. Ryan Cole responds to his accusers

Dr. Cole responded to the Idaho complaint in a statement to the Sun, which reached out to him.

“There are many ways to care for patients, and in times of crisis, as we have experienced in the last year, our profession must come together to examine all ways we can provide optimal medical care,” Dr. Cole said in his statement to the Sun. “I am an experienced and educated physician with authority to analyze data and share medical science. … We can do better as a profession than to silence those who have a different perspective.”

Health Freedom Idaho accuses those involved with the attack on Dr. Cole as working to weaponized these medical review boards. The organization has encouraged the public to call these attackers out. The enemies of Dr. Cole simply encourage more medical tyranny and gaslighting through this baseless but costly form of harassment.

A bit about the art and science of Gaslighting…

Gaslighting is when a person or a group leads you to question your own reality. This dangerous type of manipulation happens in one of six ways; countering, withholding, trivializing, denial, diverting, and stereotyping. When doctors are gaslighted by others from Dr. Fauci to the media on down the examples we have seen are like this:

Countering –

Questioning a person’s thoughts or perspectives without really caring what they are saying. (How do you know this? What evidence do you have?)

Withholding –

Refusing to engage in a conversation or debate by pretending to not understand what you are talking about. (I got no idea what you are trying to tell me. You’re talking crazy talk right now.)

Trivializing –

Belittling another person’s thoughts or perspectives. (Dr. Fauci has been in medicine a lot longer than you have. When it comes to my Covid health, I think I will trust the experts on TV.)

Denial –

Pretending to forget past events and rewrite history. (Dr. Fauci never said not to wear facemasks. Dr. Fauci never said kids would be okay without a Covid vaccine.)

Diverting –

Trying to change the focus of a conversation while questioning the credibility of what is said. (You can’t believe everything you read or see in video on the Internet! Was what you are talking about ever reported in the mainstream media anywhere?)

Stereotyping –

Wrongfully, trying to lump you in with a group who may be viewed negatively. (You sound like one of those anti-vaxxers. What are you one of those conspiracy theorists now?)

Gaslighting is a form of mental and emotional abuse. It impacts people differently. Weaker-minded people who take everything at face value may doubt their own sanity or perceptions. Stronger-minded people may become emotionally and even physically angry as they feel they are knowingly being lied to as part of a hidden agenda.

Covid truths — real truths — remain in short supply

At this point in this seemingly never-ending pandemic, Americans simply want to know the truth. And they want to hear reliable information on Covid-19 that they can count on as factual and accurate.

When Dr. Anthony Fauci advocates children taking an experiment mRNA gene modification drug saying it is completely safe, a number of AMA-certified doctors have proven that a lie.

So it seems that one of the real reasons Dr. Cole remains under attack so relentlessly involes this video. It received over a million views. And counting. And it proves Dr. Fauci and his Covid vaccine solutions constitute a lie.

Dr. Cole is a riveting speaker and Dr. Fauci is not qualified to carry his water. This summer he did a presentation at The White Coat Summit on July 27 as part of the one-year anniversary of America’s Frontline Doctors, a physicians group fighting for Americans’ medical freedom.

(“SCIENTIST SHOWS VACCINE EFFECTS IN AUTOPSIES. DON’T BELIEVE IT? SEE FOR YOURSELF.” BitChute video – 15 Minutes)

Dr. Ryan Cole: His Covid truths expose Dr. Fauci and the CDC for what they are

What many people love about Dr. Ryan Cole is his directness and candor. One of the most striking statements of this video is when he mocks Dr. Fauci and the CDC.

“But no, nobody is hurt by the shot. There has not been one death. There has not been one injury. That’s what they tell you. It’s a lie! And this is science.”

He then proceeds to show a series of medical slides from autopsies that prove the deadly effects of the Covid-19 vaccines. He got his largest round of applause when he calls out what many now believe is really going on;

“This is a poisonous attack on our population and it needs to stop now!”