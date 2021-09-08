Dr. Anthony Fauci lied about Gain of Function research, and millions died

WASHINGTON. “Trust the science!” say the media ad nauseum, eyes popping and veins bulging from their necks. All regarding COVID-19 and the US government’s response to the pandemic. Big Tech added to this nonsense by censoring stories contradicting said “science” and banning their authors for the sin of “spreading misinformation.” Including Communities Digital News.

But a story in The Intercept shows renowned scientist and US COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, lied through his teeth when questioned before Congress by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul last May,

“Dr. Fauci, as you’re aware, it is a crime to lie to Congress, you stated that the NIH [National Institutes of Health] has not ever, and does not now fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And yet, gain-of-function research was done entirely in the Wuhan Institute … and was funded by NIH.”

This affront to Fauci’s veracity set the little man off like a volcano. He stated categorically, again, that the National Institutes of Health …

“… has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Then, Fauci lashed out,





“Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I would like to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about … If the point you are making is that the grant that was funded as a sub-award from EcoHealth to Wuhan created SARS-CoV-2, that’s what you are getting [at] … I totally resent the lie that you are propagating, senator.”

The media, of course, heralded Fauci’s angry response as a righteous smack-down by mighty, empirical, and selfless science. Laying in a crumpled heap center ring was rash, right-wing, conspiratorial, knuckle-dragging knavery.

Then, The Intercept did something the mainstream media failed to do.

That’s because hive-minded journalists coalesced into the gloved hand of a proctologist, too far up Dr. Fauci’s backside to file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

But The Intercept’s FOIA suit against the NIH, wonder of wonders, revealed a stack of damning documents numbering nearly one thousand pages.

Low and behold, The Intercept discovered the US…

“… funded research on several types of coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China… The trove of documents includes two previously unpublished grant proposals that were funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as project updates relating to EcoHealth Alliance’s research, which has been scrutinized amid increased interest in the origins of the pandemic.”

You may recall that EcoHealth President Dr. Peter Daszak sent an email to Fauci praising him for “debunking” conspiracy theories that US/Chinese gain-of-function research engineered the coronavirus plague.

It’s now abundantly clear Fauci and the mainstream media lied time and time again

In fact, they lied about virtually all aspects of COVID-19. From the efficacy of masks and vaccines to the scientific origins of the disease.

And the entire bureaucratic machine at NIH did their best to conceal documents revealing their gain-of-function research with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. However, it took a lawsuit filed by an upstart, online journal to pry them from the disease-ridden fingers of “heroic” science.

Are you beginning to appreciate the accuracy of right-wing conspiratorialists when compared to the half-baked musings of the mainstream media and denials from the self-serving political hacks of science?

Just in passing, back in 2012, Dr. Fauci wrote a paper (“Research on Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Influenza Virus: The Way Forward”). In it, Fauci makes an interesting observation regarding gain-of-function research, its risks, and rewards:

“Putting aside the specter of bioterrorism for the moment, consider this hypothetical scenario: an important gain-of-function experiment involving a virus with serious pandemic potential is performed in a well-regulated, world-class laboratory by experienced investigators, but the information from the experiment is then used by another scientist who does not have the same training and facilities and is not subject to the same regulations. In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic? Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario – however remote – should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?

“Scientists working in this field might say – as indeed I have said—that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.”

With Dr. Anthony Fauci now exposed as a liar, Sen. Rand Paul’s next question for the media’s favorite mad scientist should be:

“Doctor, did the deaths of 4.5 million people worldwide, likely resulting from your funding of gain-of-function research with totalitarian China, really “outweigh the risks”?

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red