Donald Trump: February 1 is independence day from the COVID madness

WASHINGTON. Everything, they say, is big in Texas. And Conroe, Texas, saw one of the largest crowds gather for a “Save America” rally for President Donald Trump. But that’s understandable for Montgomery County, where 71.2 percent of its population voted for Trump in 2020. The crowd filled the air with the usual chants of “USA, USA, USA” and “Let’s go Brandon.” And Trump hammered the “weak” faux President Joe Biden for “destroying” the nation with inflation, unfettered illegal immigration, and a disastrous foreign policy.

But there was something new.

With Great Britain having ended all coronavirus mandates last January 19, and Denmark slated to do the same on February 1, Trump says it’s time for the American people to lead their reluctant government to follow in the footsteps of the aforementioned civilized nations.

“It’s time for the American people to declare independence from every last Covid mandate. We have to tell this band of hypocrites, tyrants, and racists that we’re done with having them control our lives, mess with our children, and close our businesses. We’re moving on from Covid whether they like it or not. We’re moving on… remember, there are far more of us than there are of them.

“Next year, a Republican Congress should pass a bill rehiring every single member of the military cruelly and wrongfully terminated by Joe Biden and his ridiculous Covid mandate. And force the Pentagon to give these patriots an apology and full back pay.”

If Spotify subscribers can resist vaccine-boosting warblers Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Peter Frampton, and – yawn – Liza Minnelli, Americans at large can resist equally over-the-hill, long-in-the-tooth Covid-tyrants in Washington and beyond.





The night before Trump’s Texas rally, Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld noted on his evening program:

“The only way to stop the [Covid-19] madness is if you do the stopping… because it’s not me who decides when this ends, it’s you. You understand the risk, you follow the science. As we close in on February 1st, it’s time for some good-old-fashioned group civil disobedience.

“Don’t wear the mask. Hell, burn the damn thing. That worked with bras and draft cards in the 1960s.

“… [If] someone asks you to re-mask, say, that’s not following the science and then leave. Go somewhere else. If we all do this together, it ends because if you don’t do it, no one will, and then we’re all screwed.”

It’s like Trump said in Texas, “There are far more of us than there are of them.” So, mark February 1st on your calendars.

That’s Covid Freedom Day.

