Dome Keystone Cops spying on a Republican Congress

WASHINGTON. This week it was revealed Capitol Hill Police have followed in the footsteps of the FBI by spying on members of Congress. More specifically, Republicans who may have had contact with any of those that stormed the Capitol a year ago last January 6. Protestors upset that Congress certified the outcome of what in the view of many was a fraudulent presidential election in 2020.

A year ago, the FBI used “emergency power” to secure cellphone records of members of Congress to investigate any possible associations with Jan. 6 protestors.

What are the chances any of these lawmakers are Democrats?

Zero, of course.

Likewise, the Capitol Police intelligence unit is quietly scrutinizing the backgrounds and social media accounts of people who met with certain lawmakers. Among those selected for extra scrutiny is Republican House Minority Whip, Rep. Steve Scalise. You may recall that in 2017, Scalise was shot and nearly killed by a deranged, anti-Trump, pro-Bernie Sanders shooter. (An angry liberal targeting Republicans shoots Steve Scalise)





Why is Capitol Police investigating the congressman’s campaign donors, emails, and the social media accounts of supporters and constituents?

It seems all the spying is meant to give Democrats’ intelligence on rival Republican candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm campaigns.

Gee, where have we seen this before?

Back in 2016, the Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and a Washington opposition research group (Fusion GPS) launched a smear campaign against rival and Republican presidential contender Donald Trump. They claimed Trump engaged in sexual misconduct with Muscovite hookers, making him subject to blackmail by Russian strongman, Vladimir Putin. (The late, dishonorable John McCain: Sowing Russian Collusion confusion)

After Trump’s victory, the smear contained in the Christopher Steele dossier, became “evidence” in a counterintelligence investigation launched by the CIA and FBI… and perpetuated by their leaks to the media.

The Trump/Russia conspiracy theory dogged The Donald his entire presidency.

Despite its official discrediting by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose final report exonerated not just Trump and members of his 2016 presidential campaign, but all 334 million Americans.

With hindsight being 20/20, it appears the Trump/Russia collusion affair was an outgrowth of a political espionage effort begun by President Barack Obama against Trump’s campaign.

It was clearly designed to provide intelligence on its inner workings to a very worried Hillary Clinton, then in the grips of Nixonian paranoia with its accompanying flop sweat.

The very same paranoia gripping today’s Democrats in the aftermath of the January 6 uprising.

An uprising that continues to find expression in the plummeting approval ratings for the illegitimate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. An uprising that will culminate in the 2022 midterm elections.

And so, it appears Capitol Hill Police will use the January 6 uprising, which Democrats and the media have portrayed as a dire “attack on American Democracy,” to paint the GOP as threats to the nation’s cherished “institutions.” By which they mean the instruments of Democrat/Deep-State power: our corrupt spy agencies who snoop on all Americans.

While many snicker at the thought of Capitol Hill’s Keystone Cops spying on members of Congress, it’s worth remembering that no one died (that we know of) as a result of the CIA and FBI’s recent domestic spy capers.

But the same cannot be said of Capitol Hill Police.

One year ago, under Washington’s Capitol Dome, their Lt. Michael Byrd shot and killed the unarmed US Air Force veteran of 14 years, Ashli Babbitt.

And the Capitol Hill Police shooter faced no criminal repercussions for his reckless actions. In fact, Justice Department investigators didn’t press Byrd as thoroughly about the killing as they did the innocent Gen. Michael Flynn, whom they entrapped.

Capitol Hill Police officer Michael Byrd is, as they say, one of their own. You see, Byrd shot and killed the true enemy of the Deep State: an America-First populist.

American populists terrify those in official Washington: never-Trump Republicans and Nancy Pelosi Democrats alike. Democrats say American populism is antithetical to a free and democratic society. Establishment Republicans fear American populists will change the GOP from a “reach-across-the-aisle” party to one in real opposition to our corrupt, bipartisan status quo.

Is it any wonder the US intelligence apparatus focused its attention on the America-First, Make-America-Great-Again Donald Trump before he even placed his right hand on the Bible to take his presidential oath?

All the spying mentioned above is proof that America’s growing populist movement is terrifying Deep-State Washington.

“When government fears the people,” said Thomas Jefferson, “there is liberty.”

And all that fear and its commensurate domestic spying presage a populist electoral tsunami bringing major and profound change.

