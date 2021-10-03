WASHINGTON —US DOJ IG Michael Horowitz released a new report on the FBI’s role in the Democrat-inspired espionage operation against Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Among other items, the IG report opens a much-needed window on the complicity of anti-Trump GOP RINOs in the Clinton- and Democrat-instigated plot to destroy Trump by painting him as a Russian plant.

The report’s wordy first paragraph says it all:

“One of the most intrusive tools used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate terrorism, espionage, and other threats to US national security is court-authorized physical search and/or electronic surveillance pursuant to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 (FISA). This tool allows for the covert collection of foreign intelligence information from foreign powers or agents of foreign powers suspected of espionage or terrorism.”

Horowitz further states that…

“… since at least May 2011, the FISA Verification Form has simply required the supervisor to sign the form as confirmation of his/her review… including that it contains supporting documentation for every factual assertion within the FISA application.”

Conservative National Review’s legal analyst Andrew McCarthy says the report by IG Horowitz shows the FBI “performed disgracefully in targeting the Trump campaign as a clandestine agent of Russia based on gossamer suspicions.”





But, like most in conservative media, especially those who served in the Justice Department (Andy McCarthy was an assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York), McCarthy utterly misses the point.

What the media missed in the latest report by DOJ IG Michael Horowitz

So why did a secret court, one charged with helping US law enforcement combat terrorism and foreign intelligence operations in America, grant warrants to infiltrate and spy on an American presidential campaign of a leading political party? Furthermore, why didn’t the same FBI approach the secret FISA court and request warrants to infiltrate and spy on the campaigns of GOP presidential candidates John McCain or Mitt Romney?

The inescapable conclusion is that Trump represented an existential threat to the bipartisan gentleman’s agreement that rules Washington’s fetid swamp dotted by marble monuments to freedom and democracy.

In its 2016 “Against Trump” edition, National Review’s editors falsely claimed, among their objections to the GOP presidential nominee, that Trump was essentially anti-American.

“His [Trump’s] obsession is with ‘winning,’ regardless of the means – a spirit that is anathema to the ordered liberty that conservatives hold dear and that depends for its preservation on limits on government power.”

As has likely been true for decades, conservatism’s intellectual leaders still clearly oppose winning. Winning requires hard work and getting one’s hands dirty. Additionally, it requires leaving the salons and cocktail parties of New York City to rub shoulders with the lesser folks in fly-over country. The folks the editors at National Review and the bipartisan elites in Washington hold in equal contempt.

Shock-jock Howard Stern expressed this contempt eloquently when he told his radio audience:

“I don’t hate Donald [Trump], I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence… I hate you, I don’t want you here.”

Trump represents those Americans beyond the love and compassion of the left and right. Trump’s constituents are the deeply hated true Americans. Those without the capacity to move beyond clinging to their God and guns. Those our governing and cultural elites believe inferior and mentally deficient. And those “deplorables” they believe must be tamed, shackled and ruled.

So that’s why the FBI and the secret FISA court shifted their attention. Instead of surveilling foreign agents and jihadists, they stalked and framed Donald Trump and his supporters. That’s why government agencies, from the FBI to the Pentagon, now focus on stamping out so-called white supremacy. This artless, Deep-State/media code word was repurposed to smear ardent Trump supporters.

An interesting thing happened following the Jan. 6 stop-the-steal “riot” on Capitol Hill. Many stalwart conservative Republicans came to the defense of the Deep State. Likewise its marginally sentient leader Joe Biden, who swept to power on a wave of massive voter fraud.

Take “conservative” GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. She co-chairs the House Jan. 6 committee investigating those citizens she calls “a cancer on our Constitutional Republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system. We will face the threat of more violence in the months to come, and another January 6th every four years.”

With Cheney-like Republicans controlling the party and supporting sham elections like the one held in 2020, the outbursts she fears will now likely occur far more often than every four years. And deservedly so. That’s what happens when elections are stolen and votes discounted or deliberatively miscounted. It also happens when a so-called “opposition party” becomes, for all intents and purposes, a Deep-State lapdog.

But tellingly, the officially conservative National Review’s roving correspondent Kevin D. Williamson writes – in The New York Times no less:

“… the Great Satan for the Republican Party right now is not Mr. Biden but Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of a small number of Republicans willing to speak honestly about Jan. 6 and to support the investigation into it — and willing to contradict powerful people like Kevin McCarthy of California [GOP House Minority Leader], who has falsely (and preposterously) claimed that the F.B.I. has cleared Mr. Trump of any involvement in Jan. 6.”

Funny how it all comes back to the FBI. It all comes back to this partisan and weaponized agency. The agency that DOJ IG Michael Horowitz says spied on Trump and his 2016 campaign. According to Williamson, the FBI is now responsible for divining the legitimacy and legality of Republican politicians and their ideas.

But that begs the question: What happens when conservatives finally come to realize their movement is dependent on the FBI’s approval?

Perhaps the Federal government will finally shift to the far less stuffy, far more inclusive and slightly outlaw MAGA movement once again?