Does the Omicron variant signal the end for COVID-19?

WASHINGTON. America’s COVID-19 crisis is heating up. The highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in South Africa, is on a rapid rise in the US. And the mainstream media reporting on Omicron has the nation in a panic. Covid home testing kits are nearly impossible to find in drugstores and medical testing facilities require wait-times of up to seven hours to meet public demand.

Faux President Joe Biden addresses the nation, demanding reluctant Americans get the covid vaccine or Booster if eligible. ,

“You have an obligation to yourselves, to your families, and quite frankly, I know I’ll get criticized for this, to your country.”

Mr. Biden fails to understand American patriotism.

Blind obedience to the demands of a fearless leader and his party are not among its first tenets.

“I am an American,” said Theodore Roosevelt, “free-born and free bred, where I acknowledge no man as my superior, except for his own worth, or as my inferior, except for his own demerit.”

This simultaneously explains the essence of America’s equality-based patriotism. Furthermore, it explains Mr. Biden’s low approval ratings.





Lost in the Omicron discussion is the severity of this coronavirus variant.

POLITICO obtained a study by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency that finds those infected by the Omicron variant…

“… less likely to become severely ill than those who caught Delta. More people are likely to have a mild illness with less serious symptoms… Omicron may be intrinsically milder.”

That’s a point Dr. Scott Atlas, a former coronavirus adviser in the Trump White House, made while speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson,

“There are a lot of [Omicron] cases, there is projected to be more cases, but there is not going to be – so far, we have not seen the deaths. If you look at South Africa, they’ve had it for over a month and they’re seeing that this is very mild. Okay, this is good news. In fact, this is how pandemics end. What is stunning is that there is no word of this expected good thing happening at the end of a pandemic from Dr. Fauci.”

Dr. Atlas makes a good point. Why isn’t Covid Czar Dr. Anthony Fauci heralding Omicron as a sign that our world has turned a corner regarding the Chinese pandemic?

If Americans have a mild, non-lethal form of the coronavirus, won’t that speed the desired “herd immunity” so often mentioned throughout this health crisis?

It was reported that Biden coughed several times during his Omicron press conference.

This fueled concerns of his earlier exposure to a staffer that later tested positive for Covid. However, the White House insists the president has tested negative for the virus. Yet spox Jen Psaki muddied the waters saying the president is “asymptomatic.”

.@PressSec says Biden is asymptomatic after his close contact last week with a staffer who later tested positive for COVID-19. “He’s asymptomatic. I spent several hours with him this morning and he is feeling great,” she said. — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) December 21, 2021

Meaning he was exposed, is sick, but is not exhibiting signs except for a dry throat cough. (What is The One Common Symptom Found in Omicron Patients? Scientists Reveal)

Had he been infected with the mild, cold-like Omicron variant, Biden could have gone a long way in soothing the public panic over a deadly pandemic. And Biden would have made what is the only positive contribution of his one-term presidency: stepping down from his elitist throne to mingle with the immune, populist American herd.

