Does a Global Depopulation Campaign exist?

WASHINGTON, D.C.: There is a very interesting phenomenon spreading across the Internet. It seems too coincidental to just happen out of nowhere. That phenomenon is information seemingly being placed on the Internet that exposes an organized plan to control the world population to reduce climate change. It’s goal is to effectively enforce depopulation on the citizens of the world.

Should these pieces of the puzzle be assembled as one big true picture of the last 2 years, the “conspiracy theorists” may once again be conspiracy realists. Either way, there are two sides to what is being exposed, a public and private narrative.

An advertising poster hung in a German train station features a young mother breastfeeding her newborn as a toddler stands by her knee. The artistic public service announcement asks the question, “Future or Climate Killer?” This is the beginning to population control. Shaming women for having children.

“Who the hell made you God?!”

A broadcast of the public service television station www.Arte.TV raises the question, is it fair to the environment to have a child today? Arte TV pushes an agenda through videos of reducing climate change by controlling the population. “One child should be enough”, seems to be their public position.





Arte TV has been accused of promoting sterilization among young women

“Y-Kollektiv” published a video titled: “Female sterilization – young women without childbirth demand more self-determination”, “Germany3000” put out a video called “I don’t feel like having kids – so what?!”

The propaganda here is to move today’s young women to become self-determined and emancipated by giving up the possibility of having children through sterilization. (One-Child Policy)

Ironically the employees of the Arte TV broadcasting station in Germany seem to neglect the fact that Germany is in a period of decline in population growth, much the same as the United States of America is. (Six Great Reasons to Never Have Children – Psychology Today)

But as we are learning here, no country can be affluent if the population is all aging.

The United Nations public relations campaign, Agenda 21, is the public surface of the campaign. (What Is Agenda 21? Depopulation Of 95% Of The World By 2030)

According to The Post Sustainability Institute

UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world.

Now it is the Covid-19 vaccines and boosters.

The claim by theorists is that vaccines are armed with autoimmune disease-causing agents. AIDS is the depression of the auto-immune system, making people more liable to succumb to pneumonia, which is what kills. Now the Covid-19 vaccines are causing VAIDS by creating autoimmune deficiencies leading to death. (Jacque, does Mark have any documentation to back up this statement?)

The Club of Rome.

“The Club of Rome is a platform of diverse thought leaders who identify holistic solutions to complex global issues and promote policy initiatives and action to enable humanity to emerge from multiple planetary emergencies.

The organization has prioritized five key areas of impact: Emerging New Civilisations; Planetary Emergency; Reframing Economics; Rethinking Finance; and Youth Leadership and Intergenerational Dialogues.”

The Club of Rome has had information leaked to the web that is far more disturbing. It represents the dark side of the agenda to bring down the world population.

From the video:

“This plan was called Global 2000. Funding was obtained from the U.S. Congress under H.B. 15090 (1969) and given to the Department of Defense 1970 budget to produce a synthetic biological agent, an agent that does not naturally exist and for which no natural immunity could have been acquired. Virologists refer to this as ‘Gain-of-Function’ research that alters an organism or disease in a way that increases pathogenesis, transmissibility, or host range (the types of hosts that a microorganism can infect).

The bottom line is that these bioweapons would be resistant to the immunological processes that we depend on to maintain immunity; they would be more infectious and lethal. This was the beginning of the ‘Gain-of-Function Experimentations’… and they never stopped.

In 1962 Roy Ash, Henry Kissinger, and Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, all members of the infamous Club of Rome, were financial investors in a company called Litton Bionetics.

They helped to finance and establish the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which was part of the National Institute of Health (NIH) at Fort Detrick. Litton Bionetics administration was also at the facility. By 1968, Dr. Robert Gallo was NCI project officer for Bionetics where new cancer viruses that were functionally identical to HIV were created.

It was Bionetics that directly supplied Merck Pharmaceuticals with the HIV bioweapon used to formulate both the Smallpox and Hepatitis B vaccines.

Under the supervision of the CIA, Project MKNAOMI was developed by the Special Operations Division scientists at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Working with the National Institute of Health (NIH) at the time and directing viral research were scientists Dr. Robert Gallo and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It is time for Congress to conduct a Congressional hearing on the origins of the pandemic as well as the vaccine’s performances by their numbers in all categories. Most importantly, it was determined years ago there was no vaccine cure for a Covid so why are four being peddled now? (Again, needs documentation backing up statement…where did he find this info.)

If this fails to happen, one would expect organizations like BLM and LGBTQ as well as Hispanic organizations to join forces and demand it.

“Since large populations were to be decimated, the ruling elite decided to target the ‘undesirable elements of society’ for extermination. Initially, they targeted the Black, Hispanic, and homosexual populations…”

To any true American, liberal, conservative, or whatever, the idea of removing

“There will be a surprise outbreak the coming administration will face.” Anthony Fauci at Georgetown University, January 2017.

“As it is, you boast in your arrogant schemes. All such boasting is evil. If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.” James 4:16-17

Those who do not learn from history are destined to repeat it. Watch and remember:

60 Minutes: Swine Flu (1976)

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

