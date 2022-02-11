Do the NSA, DNI, DHS, and CIA know the 2020 Election Results?

WASHINGTON: Everybody knows there are Americans who are Democrats, Republicans, and Independent among the voters in this country. However, the largest portion of the population never votes to imply they are apolitical. Which is how every three-letter government agency should be, apolitical. There is a subset of all of these populations who simply want to know the truth; What happened? They are curious and they want to see right win over wrong. Do the NSA, DNI, DHS, and CIA know what happened in 2020? They want to see the country remain a country where the majority rules and elections are fair.

The logic of the last point is this is what our forefathers wanted when they established us as a country in 1776 and it has worked well in the past and should remain the model now and into the future.

Recent events of the last five years now make many Americans question what is going on.

For example, whether you liked President Donald Trump or not, when you saw the constant head butting between the Democrats on Capitol Hill regarding “Russian collusion” people got angry figuring it was a waste of the taxpayers time and dime and then they would ask the critical thinking question:

If Trump was colluding with Russia, shouldn’t the NSA, DNI, DHS, or CIA be able to give us all an instant answer and prosecute him accordingly?





Likewise, just before the election when it was discovered massive amounts of money were paid to Joe and Hunter Biden from China and Ukraine, and Hunter’s laptop was discovered left in a repair shop, people again wanted to know. Because if Biden was taking money under the table with his son for foreign influence in our political system, shouldn’t the NSA, DNI, DHS, or CIA be able to give us all an instant answer and prosecute him accordingly?

In other words, the average American taxpayer is asking,

“What am I paying all of these tax dollars for to these 3-letter government agencies designed to protect me and my country if they are not doing their designed jobs?”

Spying on people is a move to find out what they are doing… or not.

The job of these agencies is to blow out all the smoke and break all the mirrors of the criminal politicians of Washington, D.C. where foreign influence is involved. All three of these questions are valid and with a news story of this month, about a secret memo supposedly of the end days of the Trump administration, more questions now follow as it seemingly bolsters that last question.

A supposed authentic memo circulated among Trump allies during the end days of the Trump administration advocated using NSA data to prove the election was stolen. The proposal of the memo suggested seizing ‘NSA unprocessed raw signals data’ to analyze the data and detect what Trump alleged as widespread and systematic election fraud in 6 or 7 key states.

Upon learning of this memo, of course, liberal Democrats were instantly horrified at the idea and said the mere suggestion of doing this raises legal and ethical concerns.

These same liberal Democrats had absolutely no concerns about such an NSA function when it came to Tucker Carlson being spied on last year.

Last June 28, Carlson revealed that an NSA “whistleblower” disclosed to him the NSA had been, according to Carlson,

“…monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

That whistleblower then proceeded to tell Carlson the contents of several of his emails that could only be known by Carlson and the recipient themselves.

“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” said a statement tweeted from the NSA Twitter account.

While the NSA made this statement, they never denied obtaining the contents of Carlson’s private electronic communications.

The NSA was established in 1952 to collect intelligence from foreign nations.

The NSA’s ability to spy on Americans in America is supposed to be only when they appeared to be colluding improperly with agents of foreign nations. To spy on average Americans like Tucker Carlson simply going about their business doing their jobs is a violation of the law. And reprehensible.

Further to that point, for a journalist to interview foreign agents in an attempt to take down an American political figure like a Trump or a Biden who has been compromised could be argued as being well within the scope of their job. Again, the NSA would have no legal standing in spying on such a journalist.

The sourceless memo in question was written in benign language of government bureaucracy, but the proposal it advocated was clear: President Donald Trump should invoke the powers of the National Security Agency and Defense Department to sift through raw electronic data of the 2020 election in an attempt to show foreign powers had intervened in the 2020 election to give Joe Biden the win.

Proof of foreign interference found by the NSA would, “support next steps to defend the Constitution in a manner superior to current civilian-only judicial remedies,” said the Dec. 18, 2020, memo, said to have been circulated among the Trump administration.

The Washington Post obtained a copy of the memo which laid out a plan for then-President Trump to appoint three men to lead this investigation.

They included a lawyer attached to a military intelligence unit. Former member of the National Security Council, Rich Higgins that was let go from his job after claiming that President Trump was under attack from within by deep-state forces including “globalists” and “Islamists.” And a former Republican congressional candidate, Michael Del Rosso, who provided copies of the memo to both Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

Sen. Johnson confirmed his office received the memo but declined to say who sent it. Del Rosso has not commented since the memo came to light.

By mission, the NSA can collect a broad range of electronic data of; text messages, phone calls, emails, social media posts, and satellite communications.

By law, the NSA cannot target a U.S. person’s communications without a court order. Until the Patriot Act, signed into law in 2006 under President George W. Bush, allows for warrantless searches to expedite investigations against terrorism without bureaucratic delays when time is of the essence.

Again though, as mentioned previously, this requires some aspect of foreign interference from outside the country.

The memo outlines a plan where President Trump would have Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller tap Del Rosso, former NSC member Richard Higgins, and Army lawyer Frank Colon to carry out this investigation. Both Higgins and Colon have claimed no knowledge of the memo while Del Rosso has refused comment.

About the same time as the date of this memo General Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, advocated a plan to use the military to “rerun” the election in the 6 or 7 states where election irregularities were witnessed on CCTV as well as were a significant number of ballots lacked a proper chain of custody.

Liberal media outlets admit President Trump did not order the National Security Administration to entertain such a proposal as suggested in the memo.

While the liberal Democrats of government and the media say such actions may have created “extreme danger they would have posed to core tenets of American democracy” in taking such action of “insurrection,” the real reason Trump opted to do nothing may be more closely aligned to the personality of the director of the NSA. Four-Star General Paul Miki Nakasone is a known leftist who would have done nothing to cooperate in proving voting irregularities of the Democrat’s party in the 2020 election.

As Jan. 6 of 2021 approached last year it was said Trump allies made up of self-styled technical consultants and intelligence experts held meetings in a Washington, D.C. hotel where they doubled down on their efforts to press Trump and Pence to take extreme measures. Mike Lindell (MyPillow CEO) said he was actually surprised at the size of the crowd at the Trump hotel meeting.

President Trump has not commented on this Jan. 4 meeting.

Some of the more notable civilian allies to attend the Trump hotel meeting to stop the election certification were Mike Lindell, lawyer Sidney Powell, and former Overstock chief executive Patrick Byrne. But that meeting is said to have also included those with government connections to the intelligence community who remain unnamed. One who was named was Don Berlin.

Don Berlin is a private intelligence expert who has held a high-level government security clearance.

Berlin worked for a time as an expert at the Defense Department allegedly performing classified work for the U.S. government on behalf of defense contractors as stated by his lawyer in court filings in two civil matters since 2018. In a 2020 Senate Intelligence Committee report, it shows during the 2016 presidential campaign Berlin was involved in a GOP effort to hunt for emails from Hillary Clinton’s personal server.

He is no stranger to the ways of Washington politics.

Hours after the Jan. 4 meeting Berlin is said to have sent an email to Republican Senate staffers, where he asked to see the “actual evidence” of election fraud stating senators wanted more to go on, “In essence, show us the beef — not the bun.”

He then sent several Internet links which The Washington Post said to be no longer working.

Many blame Vice President Mike Pence for not refusing the college electors of the 6 or 7 states showing evidence of election fraud but perhaps more to blame was Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The Electoral Count Act requires one senator to join a member of the House to formally contest the electoral votes of a questionable state to begin a Congressional debate. The then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Republicans should not challenge Biden’s victory. Trump’s allies were hunting for others to join Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to defy McConnell.

It has been said Mitch McConnell has also taken large payouts from China using his Chinese-born wife as a cover. Again, Americans to NSA, Americans to NSA, where are you? And while you guys are at it, find out how such an old fart (79) could have gotten such a young tart (68), too. Enquiring minds want to know.

What seems to be of core importance to question about this memo is that portion where it advocated having President Trump use his authority under a document known as NSPM-13 — a classified presidential directive for offensive cyber operations adopted in 2018 — to examine electronic intelligence collected by the NSA for signs of foreign election interference.

At the time it was said the White House would authorize ‘offensive cyber operations to deter foreign adversaries.

You may recall President Trump then founded Space Force which was established Dec. 20, 2019, with the enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. At that time President Trump noted that part of its duties would be to secure “cyberspace”.

When you put all these pieces of the puzzle together, the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the evidence of widespread systematic election fraud with Joe Biden actually foreshadowing it was coming, the newly signed presidential Executive Orders about foreign election interference, and the formulation of Space Force to ferret out such cyber election interference, it makes one wonder why Trump did not act more offensively.

One can only imagine he did what he did as he no longer could recognize friends from foes in our government.

Every single person paid by the taxpayer’s dime should stand by the Constitution and laws of the land or they should be removed from office. They should remain apolitical always standing up for that which is right.

Our men and women of the military use an expression when multiple system failures occur all at once “It was a real cluster f*ck!” The events leading up to the certification of the November 2020 election on Jan 6 of 2021 were a real cluster f*ck!

If all of these governmental agencies cannot perform the simple task of protecting the integrity of each of our individual cast votes, maybe we do not need so many of these agencies?

The mystery memo “Counter-Election Fraud NSPM-13 Request, December 18, 2020” in question offered a solid plan of what should have been done to assure future election integrity.

