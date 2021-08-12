Do California Wild Fires signal the end of the world? Ask Dr. Maynard

WASHINGTON. It’s like author Edward Abby said, “There is science, logic, reason; there is thought verified by experience. And then there is California.” A witness described the suspect as “mentally unstable.” That’s a given, being he’s a former California college professor accused of intentionally setting devastating wildfires raging through several Golden State forests. Among them, the so-called “Dixie Fire.”

But the mainstream media claims the blazes are the fault of manmade carbon emissions.

That doesn’t quite ring true, being the name on the criminal complaint is not Al Gore’s invisible friend Global Warming or its close cousin Climate Change. Instead, the suspect is Dr. Gary Stephen Maynard, a former professor of criminology living in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors charged him with “willfully setting fire to lands owned by or under the jurisdiction of the United States.”

An eyewitness told forest rangers Professor Maynard allegedly “pulled out a large knife” and was “mumbling a lot and having bipolar-like behavior.”

Oddly, the witness didn’t seem all that concerned by the man’s knife-wielding or crazy mumblings. And so, the witness simply kept his distance and continued communing with nature as it blazed warmly nearby.





As mentioned earlier, this is California.

And this California mindset is certainly rubbing off on overwrought reporters eager to sensationalize the wildfires.

A breathless ABC News hound direly reported,

“Code Red for humanity. A dire warning tonight from the United Nations about our planet’s future… we are altering our planet… In America’s west, record heat, drought and strong winds feeding blazes like the Dixie Fire in northern California. Now the largest singular fire in the state’s history… scientist all point to one thing: climate change.”

Well, not all scientists.

Researchers working for the National Forestry Service said in a 2007 study:

“Wildland arson makes up the majority of fire starts in some parts of the United States and… arson is a leading cause of wildfire in several heavily populated states, including California…”

In other words, summertime wildfires are nothing new to California. Nor do the infernos signal impending planetary doom.

When Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with other members of the US House of Representatives, unveiled their “aspirational” rather than practical Green New Deal, AOC backed up the measure with a laughable FAQ (frequently asked questions) document.

“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero, [carbon] emissions in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”

Air travel accounts for $1.6 trillion of the US economy, supporting nearly 11 million jobs. The cattle industry accounts for an additional $894 billion and 5.9 million jobs.

Perhaps we should discuss the real threat to our planet.

The discovery of asteroid Apophis caused something of a panic in 2004. That’s because the near-earth asteroid spans 1,210 feet in height. That’s slightly taller than New York’s Empire State Building. And it weighs in at 20 million tons.

Should Apophis hit Earth, NASA estimates its explosive power at 880 megatons.

The strongest manmade blast ever recorded on Earth was the Soviet Union’s test of its atomic weapon called Tsar Bomba in October of 1961. That explosion registered a measly 50 megatons.

Recently, NASA’s Davide Farnocchia put everyone’s fears at ease… sort of. “Our calculations don’t show any impact risk for at least the next 100 years,” Farnocchia said.

So, why are climate alarmists more concerned over theoretical outcomes of computer climate models than a real danger posed by a real space rock?

The answer, it seems, is the big climate scare requires that we put considerable power in the hands of an unelected, international cabal to combat the “threat.”

And that power requires we give them reign over our economy and freedoms.

We’ve seen this mindset manifest in the small-statured frame of Covid Bonaparte, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Back in 2020, he recalled remarks he delivered in the United Kingdom, saying,

“I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries has that independent spirit. I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”

In America, that “independent spirit” is contained in the foundational statement of the Declaration of Independence that all legitimate government operates by “consent of the governed.”

The real question we should ask ourselves is: how long will it take before we Americans throw these ass-hat authoritarians off our backs?

We have a little time. About 100 years. That’s when asteroid Apophis may settle the question for us – once and for all. But we won’t be able to deal with real problems, like fending off an asteroid strike, until we stop worrying about natural occurring forest fires and the exaggerated claims of silly climate alarmists. Like the doe-eyed morons who rode to power on the drooping backs of farting cows.

