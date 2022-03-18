Did Biden plan for rising gas prices to increase power and control?

SAN DIEGO According to the Biden administration, that arsenal of truth and integrity, our spiraling gas prices are directly connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In fact, White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki tried to prepare us for this interpretation ahead of time:

“If Russia decides to invade, there could be consequences here at home, and that could have an impact on energy prices, which could have an impact on prices at the gas pump.”

No thinking person could take such drivel seriously but just in case, allow me to offer a quick word to the wise: Do not listen merely to what politicians say in the present. Listen to what they said in the past. Biden was clear that he wanted to get rid of fossil fuel. He said it again and again while campaigning, although he occasionally lied and denied saying it. However, he’s on record multiple times, despite his denials.

Compare and contrast:

“I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me” -From an August 2020 campaign speech in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

“Kiddo…I want you to look at my eyes. I guarantee you. I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel.” -From a September 2019 campaign rally in New Castle N.H. after being challenged by an environmentalist.

Don’t misunderstand me. I do not presume for one moment to know Joe Biden’s true beliefs about fossil fuel, climate change, or anything else.

His only genuine allegiance is to power. His political career has a history of bending with the winds of polls, focus groups, and convenient advice. He does not pull this off with the same finesse as previous Washington leaders. Biden has never been the sharpest tool in the shed. That is an observation that predates his current and obvious mental challenges.





Nevertheless, as President, he’s surrounded by people whose agenda is the ultimate elimination of fossil fuel.

Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm contributed to a catchy song about ending fossil fuel in a 2018 video.

Of course, she has since walked some of that back with recent reactions to our current situation:

“We are in an emergency, and we have to responsibly increase short-term supply where we can right now to stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families.”

However, Biden is influenced by more than his own cabinet members.

In August of 2021, purists such as those participating in the House Committee on Oversight and Reform (Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Ro Khanna, Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Environment, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and some 50 others) sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer all but demanding the repeal of fossil fuel subsidies.

“We are greatly appreciative of the President’s focus on repealing these harmful and wasteful subsidies. We support a deal that sufficiently enhances climate justice, especially in repealing fossil fuel subsidies. Congress must follow through in implementing the President’s vision…The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has stated clearly that the world has less than a decade left to make significant reductions in carbon pollution emissions. Curbing subsidies for this industry would also advance racial justice.”

Meanwhile, here in the present, gas prices are blamed on Russia. Naturally, Putin is a tyrant. But one doesn’t need to be a Putin fan to demand accountability from our own leaders.

Think!

President Biden cancels a permit related to the Keystone XL then he begs countries like Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil. He also floats the idea of getting oil from Iran, the terrorist state which chants “Death to the United States” and “Death to Israel.”

Of course, gas prices are going to go up!

Why are the Democrats in power doing this? Just what about this maneuver makes any sense?

Actually, in their minds, it makes a great deal of sense. They are seeing to it that gas stays expensive, so expensive that we will be forced to drive electric cars. Of course, they’re hoping you forget that for electricity to be harnessed, even electricity that a car plugs into, we still need a power source and often that power source is gas and coal.

The truth is, they don’t really care if you drive an electric car, return to the horse and buggy or walk.

In fact, good money says the high majority of them don’t really care about the environment of the planet at all.

What they seem to care about is control. If they really cared about the planet they would do a better job justifying their positions. They would admit that if other countries are going to produce oil that we purchase, nothing at all will be done to carbon emissions but a heck of a lot will be done to our economy, lifestyle, and freedom.

But then, that’s the objective.

To them, the Green New Deal is in the same category as COVID restrictions, an excuse for government regulation, and redistribution of wealth. Basically a chance to make life miserable for anyone who up to now has had the audacity to be independent or well off without government assistance. It is not a coincidence that many of the same people who call for a cleaner planet also call for socialism. We need to listen to EVERYTHING they say. Who up to now has missed the fact that Climate Change and socialism are the two pet subjects of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, whom many view as the genuine, albeit informal “Speaker-of-House.”

It’s too easy to talk about how stupid our current president is, accurate as the easy assessment may be. Those around him know exactly what they are doing. They are not stupid. They are evil, self-righteous, narcissistic lying, deceitful, shameless, contemptible blowhards. But they are not stupid. Instead, they hope the rest of us are.

This is Bob Siegel, making the obvious, obvious.

####

A graduate of Denver Seminary and San Jose State University, Bob Siegel is a radio talk show host and popular guest speaker at churches and college campuses across the country, using a variety of media including, seminars, formal debates, outdoor open forums, and one man drama presentations.

In addition to his own weekly radio show (KCBQ 1170, San Diego) In addition to CDN, Bob is a regular contributor for San Diego Rostra. Bob does a good deal of playwriting as well (14 plays & 5 collaborations), including the award-winning, Eternal Reach.

Bob has also published books of both fiction and non-fiction including; I’d Like to Believe In Jesus, But.., and a fantasy novel, The Dangerous Christmas Ornament.

