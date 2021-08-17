Did Biden deceive Americans on Crushing Defeat in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: Whether he was hiding in his Delaware home basement during the Presidential campaign in 2020 or recently hiding out at Camp David, Biden’s response to the sheer Taliban terror in Afghanistan, his go-to move seems to be observable indifference.

Americans have to ask, is Biden showing his mental infirmity or horrendous miscalculation, when on July 8th when he said to Americans a predictable crushing defeat in Afghanistan was not possible? Did he intentionally deceive Americans?

It took less than 10 days for the Taliban to send Biden’s Afghanistan defense exit policy running back home with its tail between it legs. Biden made a solemn promise to the immeasurable thousands of American families who had lost one of the “ 2,448 American service members killed in Afghanistan through April and the 3,846 U.S. contractors. Each gave the last full measure in the 20-year Afghanistan War. Did Biden abandon his promise to leave Afghanistan with dignity and honor? Or was the former Vice President under Obama and former Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, simply mentally infirm?

Biden Simply wrong for 40 Years on foreign policy?

As former Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, then-Senator Joe Biden was known as not only a war hawk but as a senator who proved that if you hang around Washington D.C. long enough, people begin to believe you know something. Yet, according to many published reports, this president ignored military advisors who insisted his understanding of the Afghan military situation was stubbornly flawed.





According to the Wall Street Journal,

“The world is getting another example as Mr. Biden’s hell-bent, ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan is turning into a strategic defeat and moral debacle.”

At each military juncture where Biden weighed in, as he did in Benghazi with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or with the withdrawal of the military in the Vietnam War, he has been on the wrong side of history.

Unfortunately and tragically he stubbornly does not seem to care. According to the Washington Post, in 1975, a 25-yer-old Senator Biden, advised President Ford at a top-secret briefing, “he was willing to increase U.S. aid only as a way to provide security for a withdrawal, but to do it quickly. The fate of U.S. citizens, military, and Vietnamese locals who had supported the effort as the U.S.-backed government collapsed were also key issues in the final days before the fall of Saigon as in Afghanistan now.

Leaving some loyal locals behind did not seem to bother the young political ladder-climbing senator. Blood on this Democrat’s hands is not new.

Biden spoke briefly at the White House on Monday, before heading back to finish his Camp David vacation

The erstwhile ‘president’ blaming the Afghan military for the Taliban lightning blitz, which he was the author of the circumstances which lead to the defeat. The Wall Street Journal pointed out,

“Air support that had been their main military advantage. Mr. Biden blundered in withdrawing all U.S. airpower from the country, including private contractors who assist the Afghan air force in maintaining helicopters and planes. The contractors are now literally having to assist via Zoom calls.“

After America and the world saw the literal meltdown of the Biden supposed foreign policy chops, while he was kicking back on a Delaware basement and Camp David Vacay, is the wondering about his competency is over?

According to former Sec. of Defense Bob Gates, who served under both President George W. Bush and President Obama, affirmed his position on Joe Biden’s lack of major foreign policy intelligence expertise.

In a CBS Face the Nation interview, Gates said he supported his statement that Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

President Obama also commented about the current president’s competency

Did American voters buy a pig in a poke when liberals and middle ground voters voted for Joe Biden because he had alleged foreign policy expertise in his veins? During the 2020 presidential campaign, even though the former president backed Biden, according to Politico, the former president told an unnamed Democrat “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up.”

In addition, Ben Rhodes, Obama’s former deputy national security adviser, wrote in his memoir that “in the Situation Room, Biden could be something of an unguided missile.” The problem with unguided missiles is that once they are launched there is no predicting what type of unforeseen damage will result.

The American “I have your back” bell has seemingly tolled for the 30,000 plus Afghanistan loyalists who stood by American forces for over 40 years and who are now being hunted door-to-door by the Taliban for execution or beheading, according to the Sun.

But it does not stop there. There have already been reports of women being shot dead. Girls as young as 12 taken from their homes to be “married” to Taliban who will rape and abuse.

But the highest Taliban priority is to target, “victims who have made their way onto their “kill list” as they hunt down anyone who may have helped forces of the US, UK and other nations during the occupation.”

Biden abandonment was based on stubbornness or Ineptness

The bottom line for the Biden hightailing out of Afghanistan and whether that horror show is worse than the chaotic scene of desperate South Vietnamese American supporters trying to board a helicopter on the American embassy rooftop. Most in America and the world will probably correctly conclude this horror show is far worse. Ryan Crocker, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan put it best in stating, “If the United States were simply handing off responsibility to the Afghan security forces, as Biden has said, there would be no need for thousands of armed U.S. troops to guarantee the safe departure of Americans and vulnerable Afghans,” according to the Washington Post.

As the absolute clincher, the former ambassador concluded, “You can’t rewind this film,” Crocker said, suggesting that Americans will see a botched effort and question Biden’s abilities.”

The world will probably affirm that the film cannot be rewound, and the new Taliban leader will most likely agree. Taliban Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Declared Afghanistan’s New President and Afghanistan name changed to “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” stated the Sentinel.

