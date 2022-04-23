DHS Whistleblower Philip Haney’s mysterious death unsolved

WASHINGTON: Phil Haney was a federal whistleblower who exposed the Obama administration for their purging of records related to the Muslim Brotherhood. Three months before his death in April 2020, Haney texted the Washington Examiner about his new book “National Security Meltdown,” which was to be published that spring. (DHS Whistleblower Phil Haney’s Death: Murder or Suicide?)

It was a sequel to his book “See Something, Say Nothing.” (May 2016.)

Haney was a founding member of the Office of Homeland Security during the George W. Bush administration.

He was a self-identified geek or nerd who was very good at assimilating data. Put another way; he was very good at piecing together parts of a puzzle.

Haney had been tracking Middle Eastern immigrants and was developing an extensive database of information causing concern. Then, there was a Presidential shift from Bush to Obama, which caused the change. The ripple effect flowed downstream to all the departments working in DC.

As Phil’s book title says, it became a situation where you “See Something, Say Nothing.”

The Obama administration began investigating Haney

Obama began to shift the focus of national security agencies away from Muslim immigrants. The FBI removed Haney’s research and data from their database before his death. The FBI wanted to silence Haney and eradicate his findings. Why?

Haney had 45 years of experience in the “Strategy & Tactics of the Global Islamic Movement” based on Quranic Arabic, with a parallel focus on Counter-Terrorism. Haney has 35 years of experience in International Travel to more than 20 countries. He had 15 years of experience in Threat Analysis & Intelligence (A&I) while serving in CBP as a Subject Matter Expert (SME).

Haney is credited with many successful counter-terrorism cases, including finding 300 individuals with potential links to terrorism while assigned to the National Targeting Center (NTC).

Haney’s greatest strength was his ability for law enforcement research data analysis. Using a facts-based case-study approach to diagnose situations and accurately forecast emerging threats, he was able to assign terrorism threat levels.

Haney was found dead outside of his camper vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest on February 21, 2020.

Haney’s numerous friends and family say he was a devout Christian that would never take his own life. He also told numerous friends verbally and in texts he was about to go in for some minor heart surgery.

Brannon Howse hosts four guests on his show Pastor Brandon Holthaus, Usama Dakdok, Anni Cyrus, and Leo Hohmann. (“Why is Phil Haney’s ‘Suicide Note’ Dated The Day After He Was Murdered and Why Was His Shoe Off and the DNA of Two Others on the Gun?”)

Journalist Brannon Howse was one of Philip Haney’s closest friends. Howse was critical of both the Amador County Sheriff Gary W. Redman and the FBI following Haney’s death.

The cycle that makes Howse and so many others angry was Phil Haney’s death was ruled a suicide in 2020; then it was ruled a possible murder after that, and, just last month (March 2022), led to suicide again.

Brannon Howse calls the report of his friend’s death last month “a piece of trash.”

The coroner’s office of the Amador County Sheriff’s Department in California did a 180-degree turnaround on the cause of death. After initially stating that Haney’s death appeared to be ‘self-inflicted,’ the department said it was not suicide. However, they went further, noting the sheriff’s office was “currently in the beginning phase of our investigation, and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney’s death would be extremely premature and inappropriate.”

There are good reasons why Brannon Howse and other friends of Phil Haney are questioning Haney’s once again suicide ruling:

1) Phil Haney was a devout Christian who considered suicide a sin.

2) He was happy and upbeat, making plans for his forthcoming book and related book-speaking tours.

3) After grieving the loss of his first wife, who died of cancer, he had found love again and was looking forward to an upcoming second marriage.

4) He told multiple people if he was ever found dead of a supposed “suicide,” to “never believe it for a minute.”

5) He was looking forward to returning to work in the DHS under President Trump in his second term.

6) He was said to have massive, digitally archived files from DHS with damning evidence.

7) He stated his new book would name names and blow the lid off the ongoing corruption in the DHS and the intelligence community.

8) The Deep State operatives of the “DC swamp,” both active and retired, would have had the motive to stop him.

9) The gun found at the scene had the DNA of people other than Haney on it.

10) One of his shoes was off his foot at an odd location from the location of his body.

11) The date on the suicide note seemed to be off a day as if the person(s) who wrote it for him did not know what day it was. There was a similar timeline issue with some of his cellphone texts.

12) The note was said to have only been signed by Haney but did not verify that signature.

And this last point is the point that makes friends and family the angriest about the death of Philip Haney. Nobody from the sheriff’s office or FBI came to interview any of them as if to imply it was a “done deal” and interviews would be pointless.

Additionally, all of the data related to Haney’s work in DHS was confiscated by the FBI and categorized as “contraband” and not returned. That data may have included the manuscript for his second book.

Haney was reported to have told the Trump administration he knew the valves to drain the D.C. swamp and could put his (Trump’s) hand on it to initiate the drain.

Howse expresses anger for Sheriff Gary W. Redman for his calling in the FBI and turning much of the investigation over to them. His good friend was a self-identified “federal whistleblower,” and the FBI is a federal office. I get that.

Another annoying thing is the outstanding credentials of Phil Haney.

Mr. Haney has more than 540 citations in printed articles related to Counter Terrorism & National Security. In addition, he made more than 860 television and radio speaking appearances. One of his most notable may have been with Megyn Kelly on December 10, 2015, and as a Guest Host for the Sean Hannity Radio Program on July 06, 2016.

He offered extensive testimony in more than 65 classified congressional briefings presented to the House and Senate members.

Haney could have been murdered by Islamic groups looking to protect their interests in the United States. But he could also have been killed by people of the “DC Swamp” looking to cover their asses relative to prior wrongdoings. We may never know… but I hope we do.

