Depart. of Homeland Security more concerned by Americans, than Taliban

WASHINGTON. While Islamic extremists worldwide celebrate America’s humiliating defeat at the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan, many forget the approaching 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. And its likely commemoration – by the aforementioned Islamists.

What will happen to the 15,000 Americans now at the mercy of their Taliban captors? Will a mentally exhausted President Biden respond if Taliban fighters summarily execute some of them in celebration of their victory over the “Great Satan.” And in memoriam to the late Osama bin Laden?

Has the US Department of Homeland Security any thoughts on the subject?

According to a DHS bulletin posted on its National Terrorism Advisory System issued August 13,

“Through the remainder of 2021, racially- or ethnically-motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States. These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks. Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”

Clearly, America’s Deep-State security apparatus considers dissident Americans a top threat. They urge citizens to “maintain digital media literacy to recognize and build resilience to false and harmful narratives.”





And how are we to know if a narrative is “false and harmful”?

“Webpages that notoriously spread disinformation often have odd web domain names that try to imitate real sources (e.g. nbcnews.com.co)… you may want to do further research and fact-checking.”

The antidote to “misinformation,” presumably, is to head over to the fake-news NBC website.

Or failing that, to visit Stanford University’s “Civic Online Reasoning” course for “free lesson plans,” which DHS says teaches students “how to effectively evaluate online information.”

Would you trust university professors who teach students to hate America and embrace totalitarian socialism as the arbiters of truth – any more than, say, the Taliban?

Just in passing, a Stanford University course titled “The World Since 9/11: Twenty Years Later,” intends to enlighten students on how the terrorist event incited “violence against Muslims, both state-sanctioned and spontaneous … 9/11 was a fulcrum around which nearly every aspect of our everyday lives pivoted.”

Or as noted by the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, President Obama’s America-loathing pastor of twenty years,

“We bombed Hiroshima, we bombed Nagasaki, and we nuked far more than the thousands in New York and the Pentagon, and we never batted an eye … and now we are indignant because the stuff we have done overseas is now brought right back to our own front yards. America’s chickens are coming home to roost.”

And it’s clear a Rev. Wright state-of-mind is at play in our Department of Homeland Security. But they admit “the sobering images coming from Afghanistan” may impact “servicemembers and civilians … now our DHS colleagues.”

They add,

“Former service members and civilians who worked on or in Afghanistan may experience many different, and even conflicting, emotions at this time.”

And so, DHS provides these “conflicted” employees a 24-hour mental health phone line. They hope it impedes the slightest chance distressed staff members may become radicalized in their concern for, and love of, the United States of America.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe