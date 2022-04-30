Democrats melt over Elon Musk, but hypocritically ignore Bill Gates. Why?

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk recently bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars and then went on his own social media platform to say the quiet part of what many of us have been thinking aloud.





The stick-figure drawing created an instant furor because, once again, Musk is right. As he explained in a follow-up,

“I strongly supported Obama for president, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.”

The far left hates everyone, themselves included! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Musk has an above-average Intelligence quotient (IQ).

Musk is putting most of those in Washington, D.C., to shame. Musk’s tweets make the point that most of us do not change our positions or points of view once we reach adulthood. Most of us have beliefs about what is right and wrong. The old saying is “breeding tells,” meaning the values we learn at home often dictate our future lives.

Elon Musk made the very valid point he has not shifted to the right but has remained where he has always been while the left has gone further left to the point of absurdity. One good example is Joe Biden’s new unconstitutional Homeland Security’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ led by the musical performing artist whack-a-doodle Nina Jankowicz.

Nina Jankowicz, director of the new ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ under DHS is here singing about …. *sigh* “disinformation” pic.twitter.com/vjdtDizTEu — Henrik Palmgren 🇸🇪 🐗 🌞🌜 (@Henrik_Palmgren) April 29, 2022

Why would Biden think America wants a Misinformation Board headed by Nina Jankowicz?

The credentials of Nina Jankowicz make one question how the Joe Biden administration ever would have thought this woman was remotely qualified for the job. Sure, she is a rabid liberal fitting the Biden narrative, but other than that. Crickets. She has studied the intersection of democracy and technology in Central and Eastern Europe. She authored “How To Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict” (Bloomsbury/IB Tauris).

Jankowicz has advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications under a Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship.

Her editorial positions are in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic.

She is a frequent television and radio commentator on disinformation relative to Russian and Eastern European affairs. Before her Fulbright grant in Ukraine, Jankowicz managed democracy assistance programs for Russia and Belarus at the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs. She holds a MA degree in Russian, Eurasian, and East European Studies from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. Her BA degree is from Bryn Mawr College.

The biggest problem with Jankowicz is she is a liberal shill.

With information on the Biden Crime family, supported by Hunter’s laptop, emerging, her job will be to officially stop any truths as liberals did before the 2020 election when the story of Hunter’s laptop was censored. But make no mistake, Jankowicz’s job will be to provide cover for the Biden crime family officially.

When the laptop issues come up, Biden frequently notes 50 former nat sec officials and five former CIA heads say the laptop results from Russian influence.

Back on the “laptop from hell,” apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op. Trump says “Russia, Russia, Russia.” — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) October 23, 2020

Jankowicz spread disinformation about the Hunter Biden laptop and then perpetuated the Biden lie of “…50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op.” Fifty-five people would not want their name connected with the Biden laptop from hell.

Jankowicz, Biden, and Hunter are just one example of Democrats’ hypocrisy. How about a bigger one?

Following Musk buying Twitter, we have key Senate Democrats considering calling Elon Musk to testify on his plan to remake Twitter. Funny how these same folks had no interest in doing anything about repealing the decades-old legal shield of Section 230. Particularly after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banned President Donald Trump, ignoring Trump counter to Dorsey’s violation of the President’s First Amendment right to free speech.

In an interview last week, Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell said there are no imminent plans for hearings, but “We’re thinking about it.”

The Washington state Democrat noted the committee has previously held hearings with Twitter Inc. Chief former executive Jack Dorsey, Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai.

Musk and Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comments on his willingness to testify. But recent rumors going around say he may be up for it.

Senator Ed Markey, a member of the Commerce Committee, said,

“It’s a technology which is central to democracy and our economy, and it is important for the representatives of the American people to hear what the new owners intend on using that technology to accomplish,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “We have to understand the censorship or lack thereof, content moderation or not, that is going to be the policy for the new owner.”

Markey said the Commerce Committee holds jurisdiction over the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission.

“In terms of what the values are that this company is going to be creating for the new Elon Musk Twitter world, I think that’s actually a necessary role for Congress to play,” Markey said.

Republicans have cheered Musk’s purchase of Twitter, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz calling it.

“the most important development for free speech in decades.”

Another Senate Democrat, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, said Musk should testify on his plan. Blumenthal saying:

“There is a powerful imperative to ask him to tell Congress and the American people how he’s going to address the concerns that we’ve raised.”

So this all sounds very good and noble until you consider all those seeking this new hearing with Elon Musk are Democrats.

Democrats have had a lock-tight control of the flow of information in this country from mainstream media to social media since Obama first harnessed Twitter to win two elections. And while they are attempting to crucify Elon Musk as a social media criminal, the House and Senate are showing very little interest in former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, a Democrat.

Bill Gates owns acres of farmland in 19 states.

Gates owns 242,00 acres of farmland. In addition, he holds 25,750 acres of transitional land and 1,234 acres of recreational land. Gates’s total landholding equals some 268,984 acres.

These combined holdings are worth about ¾ of a billion dollars, and his purchases have those in the agri-business community concerned. Moreover, since Gates is a known climate conspiracy theorist, America’s farmers have concerns about his intent and long-term plans. And while Musk purchasing Twitter has little effect on most Americans’ lives, however, Gates’s controlling the availability of food could cause hunger and death worldwide. But no one is asking Gates just what his intentions are.

Another concern about the intent of Gates’ farmland purchases is related to investors.

The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund is one of Gates’s most prominent investors. In addition, it holds $1.2 trillion in farmland assets through its asset management arm, Nuveen. The Gates’ farmland empire is managed mainly by a Cascade subsidiary called Cottonwood Ag Management. But other details of his holdings and the intent are murky.

Democrat liberals of the left delight in Gates’ purchase, saying such things as, “I hope he eventually does away with all meat production.” Republicans of the right are also chiming in,

“Bill Gates thinks cow farts are destroying the climate. I will challenge him to a contest. I will stay in my garage with a cow overnight while he stays in his garage with a running gas engine car overnight. Then, we can meet up to discuss results in the morning.”

Congress has no business calling Elon Musk in for a hearing on his intentions with his company without showing equal concern for Bill Gates becoming “the biggest farmer in America.” It makes them look like hypocrites working on their left-leaning agenda.

Not many Americans would revolt over the status of a social media platform. Still, you take away their right to indulge in an occasional bacon cheeseburger, and you better be bulletproof.

