“The bottom line…We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” says President Joe Biden “Ah…Joe? If they’re already vaccinated then… You see… the whole purpose of a vaccine is…On second thought…Never mind, Joe.”

Ok, I’m having a little bit of fun. Granted, people are prone to dismiss anything Biden says. After all, he never exactly held the title “sharpest tool in the shed.” That’s an evaluation that spans his many years of politics, long before dementia he possibly suffers from today set in.

However, while very few take Biden seriously, one would expect better from a university professor.

Leana Wen, a George Washington University visiting professor of Health Policy and Management said something quite similar.

“The vaccinated should not have to pay the price for the so-called choices of the unvaccinated anymore..”

Of course, there is a defense (of sorts) for both Wen and Biden. Naturally, it can be argued that no vaccine provides an absolute guarantee.





Many people vaccinated against Covid19 have still contracted the virus, and while some have claimed that the vaccine seemed to mitigate its effects, the truth is, these vaccines do not provide any kind of definitive shield.

However, this fact begs several questions:

If the vaccine’s success rate comes with limitations, explain the hostility toward people cautious about taking it?

Many previous vaccines, (also not distributed to an entire population) stopped or prevented pandemics by working in concert with natural immunity from the sick and recovered.

Why is this trusted recipe from the past such an “unscientific” idea today?

A third question cuts even deeper.

This question applies equally to both President Biden and Professor Wen, Wen a president in her own right as the former President of Planned Parenthood: Inasmuch as both are on record supporting abortion, how much credibility do they have to rebuke others on the subject of health?

The question can be asked on two fronts, the unborn life of the baby, and the popular mantra that supports a “woman’s right to choose what to do with her own body.”

Interesting, that choosing to not take a vaccine still in experimental stages does not count as a reasonable, protected right of choice for one’s own body.

Is it only “your body and her choice” when another body, an unborn human body, is at stake?

One mom did not want the vaccine, but because of employment mandates, she gave in. Recently, Twitter blocked her obituary as being misleading. Twitter Labeled Woman’s Obituary as ‘Misleading’ After Death From Rare Vaccine Complication reports that 37-year-old Jessica Berg Wilson, a Seattle mother of two who died on September 7. The article attributed her death to

“COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia”—a rare blood disorder that has occurred in a very few instances following the vaccine being administered.”

Wilson was “adamantly opposed” to the vaccine. Now two children are left without a mother. Why was she not been given the right to “her body her choice?” Inquiring minds want to know.

But additional words from Wen raise concerns that go right to the heart of our free republic. (Free for another five minutes at least.)

Says Wen:

“I think we really need to make it clear that there are privileges associated with being an American…If you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Travel, and having the right to travel interstate—it’s not a constitutional right as far as I know, to board a plane…If you want to stay unvaccinated, that’s your choice, but if you want to travel, you better go get vaccinated.”

Translation:

“Sure you have a choice! We’re all about choice. Just so long as WE have the power to limit the choices you have. Here’s your choice: Comply or face a whole truckload of consequences! WE will choose the choices you have!”

One would think that a college professor of all people knows better.

The whole point of American privilege is the privilege to live under the freedoms protected under our country’s Constitution.

That freedom includes, by definition, genuine choice unless we’re breaking the law by robbing a bank, committing homicide, etc.

Of course many ARE viewing this as something likened to homicide, (perhaps involuntary by some, perhaps voluntary by others) depending on how knowledgeable a person is regarding the consequences of not taking the holy vaccine.

Professor Wen is certainly not alone in her concerns for safety. A hospital in Colorado just refused a kidney transplant to an unvaccinated woman in end-stage renal failure. Neither the recipient or the living donor, have had the vaccine.

Leilani Lutali, a 56-year-old born-again Christian from Colorado, is against receiving the Covid shots. Her objection is due to fetal cells used in developing vaccines.

“As a Christian, I can’t support anything that has to do with [the] abortion of babies, and the sanctity of life for me is precious,” she told The Associated Press.

Ms. Lutali and her donor Ms. Fougner are now hoping that a hospital in another state will perform the transplant.

“Our trust is in our Lord Jesus Christ, we know he can do all things so our hope is in him and if there is a hospital that can do the surgery, they will get in touch with us,” said Ms. Fougner.

An Alabama physician, Dr. Jason Valentine posted a letter online. The letter included these words:

“I cannot and will not force anyone to take the vaccine, but I also cannot continue to watch my patients suffer and die from an eminently preventable disease…Therefore, as of October 1st, 2021, I will no longer see patients that have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. If you wish to keep me as your physician, documentation of your vaccination will suffice. If you wish to choose another physician, we will be happy to transfer your records.”

Others are calling for the unvaccinated to be kept out of restaurants, cafes, concerts, music halls, even parks.

Oh, wait! Sorry, that is the wrong list. That was a list of places the Nazis wouldn’t allow the Jews to go during the early Nuremberg Laws of the 1930s. Similar laws were introduced in European countries under Nazi occupation.

Easy mistake…It does look somewhat familiar; it does look rather current.

For the record, while I myself have never discouraged anyone from taking these COVID19 vaccines, I certainly stand by those who choose otherwise.

And while I cannot speak to the sincerity or (lack thereof ) regarding any single doctor, pundit or politician, one does wonder what might be going on behind the scenes in the wake of executive orders, decrees, and mandates, all with their various sizes and shapes.

It is starting to look like that familiar age-old trick: Step one is to instill fear. Step two is to eliminate freedom through scapegoating. Step three is to make it “them against us.” Accomplish those steps and you can get the remainder of your numb, docile, population to do ANYTHING!

As we well know, in the case of Hitler’s Germany, such tactics eventually went much further than restrictions.

They led to a rounding up of the scapegoats and murdering the scapegoats. I am not claiming today’s leftist elitists and politicians will do the same thing. I do suggest that we should be concerned about being on a road parroting tyranny in its embryonic forms.

This is Bob Siegel, making the obvious, obvious.

Reason Magazine contributed to some of the hard news portions of this article.

