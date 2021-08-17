Democrats, Covid and The New American Gulags coming to your state

GULAG is a Russian term derived from an acronym in Russian that roughly translates in English to: “chief administration of the camps.” The “camps” referred to were internment camps. Internment is an anemic term for prison. The camps were used as a tool for control of the population by force.

The Russians were not the only people to use internment against their own citizens.

“Hitler’s concept of concentration camps, as well as the practicality of genocide, owed much, so he claimed, to his studies of English and United States history,” Toland wrote in his book, Adolf Hitler: The Definitive Biography. “He {Hitler} admired the camps for Boer prisoners in South Africa and for the Indians in the wild west; often praised to his inner circle the efficiency of America’s extermination—by starvation and uneven combat—of the red savages who could not be tamed by captivity.”

In addition, the United States created a system of internment camps for Americans of Japanese descent during World War II. There were called ‘Relocation Centers.’ In essence, they were prison camps as were the Native American “reservations” which to this day are still legally labeled by their prison camp numbers.

The Oglala Sioux reservation in Pine Ridge South Dakota is known as “prisoner of war camp #44” for example.





Canada went further and forcibly imprisoned Canadian citizens of German, Japanese, and Italian descent. Great Britain arrested refugees fleeing Nazi Germany (mostly Jewish) and detained them in “camps” on the Isle of Man or sent them to camps in Canada.

Most totalitarian regimes implemented a policy of mandatory “re-education camps” during their brutal transition to power. Cambodia, North Korea, Germany, Croatia, Cuba, South Africa, Chile are but a few examples.

Rationales for roundups of a certain citizenry

There were always “reasons” for rounding up their own citizens.

These were prepared and disseminated to the general population in advance and during the buildup of the camp system and the culling of those deemed “enemies of the state.” The victims were demonized in the press and media arm of the regime. Those who spoke up against the narratives of the ruling government were labeled as adversaries, mentally ill, or terrorists. This was to avoid stating what they were…political prisoners. The designation of “enemies” or “terrorists” changed depending on the parties in power.

This past week, the mainstream media posted a new set of criteria for Americans to consider.

Notice the generalities. These categories could include tens of millions of US citizens. There is a pasting together of those who would acknowledge the tragic events of September 11, 2001 (the 20-year anniversary coming up in less than one month) with “religious holidays”. They do not stipulate which religious holidays or which religion. Could they mean those that celebrate Christmas, Yom Kippur, or Ramadan? What about Native American celebrations, Buddhist, or Hindu sacred ceremonies? Why are they generating distrust toward people who question, and fear toward those who celebrate religious holidays? Who do they intend to arrest and place in internment camps?

Dr. Ron Paul wrote in 2004:

“Terror, fear, and crises like 9/11 are used to achieve complacency and obedience, especially when citizens are deluded into believing they are still a free people. The loss of liberty, we are assured, will be minimal, short-lived, and necessary. Many citizens believe that once the war on terror is over, restrictions on their liberties will be reversed. But this war is undeclared and open-ended, with no precise enemy and no expressly stated final goal.”

Like the “war on terror,” this current war on the American people “the pandemic”, is waged under the guise of COVID-19 and is also “undeclared and open-ended”. It is also invisible. It serves a purpose (and profit) for those who control the narrative and the movement of the American as well as the global population. It will never end unless people rise up to end it.

There is a short window of time for people to do this before travel, gatherings, communications are completely restricted, and the deportation or “relocation” of population segments begins.

Planning the Gulag roundup is already in progress

Concurrently, the release of documents from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) outlining the new “Green Zones,” exposed plans by the US government to create and implement shielding camps for the “protection of society” was discussed on a number of podcasts and posted on social media this week.

The internment camps, transport, provisions, personnel duties, and infrastructure were all laid out in plans created over five years ago and updated in July 2020.

Here is one excerpt which should concern us all. In effect, the “inmates” of these Green Zone camps will be doing the work i.e., forced labor.

“To minimize external contact, each green zone should include able-bodied high-risk individuals capable of caring for residents who have disabilities or are less mobile. Otherwise, designate low-risk individuals for these tasks, preferably who have recovered from confirmed COVID-19 and are assumed to be immune.”

Moreover, current medicine and scientific research prove that if you are “immune to COVID-19” you are not at ‘high risk’ for contracting the virus. Therefore, why would these people be transported to the Green Zone Shielding Camps?

They contradict their own terms and public health information.

The similarities between prison systems, GULAGs as well as Nazi concentration camps, is striking.

All those systems relied on prison labor, forced labor. These camps could not run without the prisoners doing the work. The people who oversee the camps comply with policies and orders coming from above their pay grades. They are hired for their loyalty and often for their ruthless methods to ensure “internees” do not escape.

“Moral human beings do not go around enforcing the will of the ruling class on others In order to keep them enslaved. It is past time it was said. Anyone who comes to toss you in a cage because they were commanded to by a ruler – is not on your side.”

The Department of Homeland Security(DHS)documents open to the public includes MGT433-Isolation and Quarantine for Rural Communities in coordination with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). The detailed plans are for different types of crises and what they deem as appropriate and effective responses. The plans include preparation for pandemics.

These plans were written in 2015 and updated in 2020.

Since May 2021, both the CDC and the DHS have solicited bids and offered contracts for personnel for both these plans. The Army National Guard currently advertises for “internment/resettlement positions on their website. https://www.nationalguard.com/31e-internmentresettlement-specialist

Training for “Green Zone Shield” camp workers

“The Department of Homeland Security has a training course available to law enforcement, health care workers, and other government employees that will detail how to prepare and execute a mass public quarantine of the unvaccinated in rural areas of the United States.”

“Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee quietly signed an executive order #83 that authorizes the Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee State Guard to implement involuntary commitments of citizens as well as quarantines “in connection with certain health care emergency services operations.” Lee noted he was specifically concerned because there is “an increase in COVID-19 cases.”

Some provisions of the order are “exceptionally concerning,” to us, including:

“Discretion to utilize National Guard and State Guard members in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations.”

“Telephone assessments for involuntary commitment cases are permitted.”

“Temporary quarantine and isolation facilities may be constructed.”

Tennessee is a state known for fighting for individual rights, freedom of expression and liberty. They boast about the valor of their men during the American Civil War and the War of 1812. They are proud of Andrew Jackson, Elvis Presley, bluegrass, and country music festivals. They are ardent supporters of the second amendment. They have been a solid “red state,” but their current governor declared a “limited state of emergency” in February 2021 and keeps extending his powers.

Governor Lee wants to be seen as being tough in managing the “Covid crisis” in his state, although the data does not suggest Tennessee has a higher rate of symptomatic cases or deaths than its neighboring states. Did he make a deal to use his state as a beta test and model for the Green Zone camps?

Will Tennessee have the dubious distinction of creating the first American GULAG?

Will Americans sit and watch as their fellow Americans are transported to these internment camps, or will they learn from history and writers such as the Russian Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, who reflected after his years as a GULAG prisoner:

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family?

Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?

And even in the fever of epidemic arrests, when people leaving for work said farewell to their families every day, because they could not be certain they would return at night, even then almost no one tried to run away and only in rare cases did people commit suicide. And that was exactly what was required. A submissive sheep is a find for a wolf.” – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

About the Author:

Joanne Patti Munisteri lives a ‘different’ life that has taken her around the world. She works as a contractor in the fields of education, health, research, analysis and training. Joanne is a certified Combat Analyst and Social Scientist. She was part of the Human Terrain System (HTS) with the US Army, training at Ft. Leavenworth. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and her graduate degree from Massey University in New Zealand. She received her Diploma in Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine from the New Zealand School of Acupuncture and TCM in Wellington, New Zealand.

Joanne continues to be rostered on the US Department of State Specialist programs and with USAID. Her technical writing has been published in Small Wars Journal, Real Clear Defense, Journal of Traumatic Stress Disorders and Treatment, Research Gate and the New Zealand Herald. Her non-fiction book, “Traveling Off the X” will be published by Defiance Press in October 2021.

Visit her website for a full bio for Joanne (Jo) Patti Munisteri –