Democrats are shocked: Support for Jan. 6 hearings drops after police testify

FLORIDA — Support for the Congressional investigation of the Jan 6 Capitol breach dropped significantly this week. Democrats are shocked at the results. This precipitous drop in support happened after four police officers, whom fought rioters during the melee, testified at a House committee hearing on Tuesday. Democrats were stunned at polling revelations documenting the drop. And they are worriedly asking why. The following reasons may help to answer that “why.”

Democrats are shocked at drop in support

Democrats had originally hoped that the heartfelt and emotional testimony by Capitol Hill Police and Metropolitan DC police officers last Tuesday would pull at voters’ heartstrings. Instead, it has turned more than half those voters off from the Democrats’ preferred narrative. A survey conducted by Morning Consult/Politico showed far less support for continuing the investigation into January 6 after the Tuesday hearing than before it, as reported in the New York Post. One survey, conducted by the RNC, showed that a whopping 66% prefer investigating in the violent and destructive nationwide Antifa and BLM-led summer riots rather than the January 6th breach of the US Capitol building.



Of those polled in the survey, only 49 percent said they actually watched part or all of the House hearings on July 27. Breaking it down further, among voters from all parties, only 53 percent support the investigation. That is down from 66 percent who said they supported it in June and from the 58 percent who said they supported it one week before the hearing.

Democrats are shocked at these numbers. And they seem dumbfounded by the magnitude of the decline. Their strategists thought that hearing those Capitol Police officers who fought off mobs of allegedly crazed Trump supporters would raise the ire of the nation. However, as usual, they forget their audience, which includes a great many more Americans than just the left’s reliable hard-line supporters. Those really upset about the events of Jan 6 came to the hearings already incensed. But those Americans who see this event as an anomaly found themselves turned off by the officers’ self-righteous testimony.

Emotional grandstanding proves less than effective

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was one of those testifying, has made countless media appearances since January 6th. He made headlines after he demanded to meet with GOP Congressional leadership to discuss the January 6 events. He clearly seemed more interested in claiming his fifteen minutes of fame from what happened that day. His grandstanding turns many people off. Just as left-wing student David Hogg turned many individuals off after his vicious politicization of the Parkland school shooting incident.



An angry officer Fanone did not hold his temper or show any respect to the lawmakers as he addressed the committee on July 27. Instead, he complained he felt “like I went to hell and back to protect some Republican lawmakers who have been downplaying or outright denying what happened on Jan 6.”

But his partisan display did not endure his cause to many. In fact, it had precisely the opposite effect. It came across more like whining than actual righteous anger. It was as if his subtext meant “poor me for doing my job that I chose to do. Those nasty Republicans don’t appreciate me.” Unfortunately, Fanone’s targeting proved seriously misplaced. Most voters know that the Democrats consistently favor of defunding the police, not the GOP.

Do policemen really cry?

And then there was DC officer Daniel Hodges. He repeatedly called the mob who breached the Capitol building “terrorists” during his testimony. Hodges claimed that to his “perpetual confusion, I saw the ‘thin blue line’ flag, the symbol of support for law enforcement, more than once being carried by the ‘terrorists’ as they ignored our commands and continued to assault us.”

He continued down this path, stating, “I was fighting to protect ‘democracy’ that day.”



Officer Hodges’ voice broke with emotion as he made his statement. However, his likely intentional display of emotion came off as counterfeit, rather than an expression of genuine emotion. It was obvious that his words were well rehearsed. This already familiar brand of pro-Democrat kabuki theater does not instill trust in those who witness it. Instead, it has the opposite effect.



USCP Officer Harry Dunn testified “No one had ever, ever called me a n—er while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer.”

He cried as he spoke.

Some would sympathize, seeing a man cry over individuals cursing him with a racial epitaph. However, watching an armed police officer crying over racist namecalling scarcely inspires confidence in the citizens he is supposed protect. Nor does his testimony seem credible.

Democrats are shocked by the failure of their carefully staged “witnesses.”

In this writer’s experience, every African-American officer I knew has been called a racial epithet — mostly by other blacks. And it happens several times a week. In fact, every white officer working in black districts has also heard similar racial epithets almost daily. If that is enough to make the average officer cry, it is no wonder that USCP were unable to defend the Capitol on Jan 6. However, this writer knows that those officers that testified were pre-rehearsed political hacks. They do not representat most DC or USCP officers that serve honorably every day on the job.

Scripted, coached kabuki theater fails to impress

The result of this highly scripted opening act purporting to shed light on the events of Jan 6 seems clear. It guaranteed a steep decline in interest in the proceedings. And that decline continues. Polling shows that four out of five Democrats said they were in favor of continuing the Capitol breach investigation. However, only one-quarter of Republicans, and one-half of Independent voters supported the proceedings. We can expect those numbers to continue their decline as this phony, hyper-partisan charade continues.



After the hearing, the number of voters blaming former President Donald Trump for the so-called “Capitol riot” dropped from 61 percent in June to 56 percent, the New York Post reported. It is likely that these negative ratings will continue their downward trajectory as Democrats endlessly demonstrate their totalitarian left-wing radicalism.

Back to the partisan drawing boards?

In conclusion, the Democrats are shocked and disappointed by the survey results. They had thought that last week’s initial hearing, highlighted by dramatic testimony by police officers, would make more Americans demand answers about what happened on Jan 6. Instead, the Morning Consult/Politico poll results showed the exact opposite. Multiple other surveys demonstrated the same slide downward.



As Democrats continue to demonstrate their totalitarian side more openly, widespread resistance to their tactics continues to grow. And the more pre-rehearsed drama they introduce, the less believable they and their well-coached witnesses are.



Now we know why Nancy Pelosi’s expensive but fumbling attempt at a third Trump “impeachment” has already failed. Thinly disguised as an non-partisan investigation into the Jan 6 Capitol demonstration, most Americans now see it as simply another failed attempt to re-craft a false, self-serving political narrative.

Headline image: Via Wikipedia article entitled “2021 United States Capitol attack.” CC 2.0 generic license.