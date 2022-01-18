Democrats actively seek to disenfranchise #WalkAway minority voters

Pls hold –T WASHINGTON — The lily white, liberal establishment of the Democratic Party is getting desperate. Today, in 2022, they now actively seek to disenfranchise #WalkAway minority voters. As if we needed proof of this, they’ve chosen to express this desperation in their pending voter-fraud bill (aka, the “John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act”), now before Congress. A significant provision in the legislation forbids states from employing…

“…burdensome photographic voter identification requirements, documentary proof of citizenship requirements, documentary proof of residence requirements, or other voting standards…”

Oddly, however, every person entering a US airport, applying for a marriage license and gaining access to a building hosting the Democratic National Convention routinely faces the “burdensome” identification requirements. So why would Democrats suddenly regard such requirements as not only burdensome by deem them “racist” as well when lining up to vote in America’s elections? What explains this irrational and illogical panic?

Maybe this interesting fact. As economist, conservative and author Thomas Sowell noted in a 2016 column,

“If Republicans could get 20 percent of black votes, the Democrats would be ruined.”

Last October, Elie Mystal of the hard left Nation magazine observed that a growing number of minority voters are becoming disenchanted with the Democratic Party. Some now eye the GOP as an alternative. Especially those un-indoctrinated by the far-left plantation overseers who currently enjoy monopoly power over institutions of higher learning.





“Yes, it turns out that a number of people of color, especially those without a college education, can see the allure of the jackboot authoritarian thuggery offered by modern Republicans. Yes, it turns out that open misogyny and hostility to LGBTQ rights and social acceptance has purchase in communities held together by their church and not their Starbucks.”

Translation: Minority voters are increasingly repulsed by the kind of cultural decay espoused by the Democratic party and its outright hostility to their traditional, religious standards. A worldview that seeks to reorder American society around university-approved, freak-show fringe constituencies that comprise a miniscule minority of the nation’s population. A worldview held by a very small, very white, very liberal cabal of establishment Democrats. It’s this cabal that seeks to disenfranchise any minorities who stray from the Democrats’ traditional plantation.

Following the defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe to Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s last gubernatorial race, the Democratic Governors Association analysis of the election found that while the Democrat fared well with minority women, minority men voted overwhelmingly for the GOP candidate.

But worse, according to the Washington Examiner,

“This growing gender gap among [male] blacks is also evident among Hispanics… Perhaps it is because the entire Democratic agenda seems designed to make men irrelevant, and men have begun to notice.”

And last July, National Public Radio observed,

“New data from the 2020 election shows a big swing in one voting group away from the Democratic Party. Latinos made a significant rightward turn, and partisans of both parties are looking hard at why.”

The “why” is obvious. It centers on the “who.” And that who is Donald J. Trump. It hurts old-style conservatives to hear this, but Trump’s virile, America-First populism has done more to bring forgotten Americans of all faiths, financial conditions, and skin complexions into a big-tent GOP.

You see, populism brings about true inclusion.

That inclusion happens because Trump speaks about the issues real Americans care about. He argues in favor of clamping down on illegal immigration and its downward pressure on US wages; diminishing China’s economic stranglehold on America; bolstering US economic growth and manufacturing; and securing American energy independence.

Meanwhile, back in Washington, establishment Democrats and Republicans remain firmly united in their fear of Donald Trump and in their dripping contempt for those American citizens Hillary Clinton called “deplorables.”

So “deplorable,” forgotten Americans of all races and socio-economic conditions are now abandoning the Democratic Party. And notably, their number largely includes those whose votes desperate Democrats wish to suppress and subvert through their deplorably misnamed and genuinely disgusting John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. An act that, in fact, seeks to disenfranchise anyone who dares oppose the totalitarian Democrats’ Long March toward a repressive one-party dictatorship.

ALSO READ:

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWE

74MillionRed