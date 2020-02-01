Democrat and GOP Trump resistance cult loses on impeachment

WASHINGTON — Friday, we witnessed the Democrat and GOP Trump resistance cult sustain a stunning defeat on impeaching — and removing — the president from office. We recall the advice of Adyashanti, a New Age guru from San Francisco. He imparts the following sound bit of wisdom.

“Whatever you resist you become. If you resist anger, you are always angry. If you resist sadness, you are always sad…

“[And] if you resist confusion, you are always confused. We think that we resist certain states because they are there, but actually they are there because we resist them.”

In light of Friday’s vote, this should be food for thought for the hyperventilating left and their fellow travelers within the GOP.





Sen. Alexander finds resistance futile

Prior to Friday’s pivotal vote, the Trump-deranged Representatives and Senators of the Democrat and GOP Trump resistance cult had suffered their first stinging loss. That occurred when Sen. Lamar Alexander (RINO-TN), a usually reliable Republican squish finally came around and faced reality. He provided the pivotal vote blocking the introduction of witnesses to President Donald Trump Senate impeachment trial. His fellow squish, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (RINO-AK) joined him at the last moment, insuring the final tally, a clear majority of senators, voted against further witnesses. Consequently, a vote to acquit the president of all wrongdoing will likely occur Wednesday.

Conservative Review gives Sen. Alexander a ranking of 17 percent for consistently voting in lockstep with Democrats. So, it was understandable that the leftist Democrat and GOP Trump resistance cult expected Alexander to follow form. So they believed that he, too, would demand the inclusion of new witnesses on the Democrat’s wish list.

America’s “paper of record” chimes in

Among the many hopeful allies of the Trump resistance cult was The New York Times.

“Now Mr. Alexander may hold in his hands the fate of another Republican president who is facing removal from office. He is one of four Republican moderates who have expressed openness to bringing witnesses into President Trump’s impeachment trial. Of the four, he stands out because he is not running for re-election and arguably has nothing to lose.”

Finally, it seemed apparent Alexander did indeed have something to lose – his honor.

So, in a statement to the press, Alexander said:

“There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.”

Susan and Mittens run true to form

Sadly but not unexpectedly, Senators Mitt “Mittens” Romney of Utah and Maine’s Susan Collins were the only Republicans to vote with the losing Democrat side. They voted with the Trump resistance cult.

This caused Ronald Reagan, 11th Commandment, pro-GOP conservatives to break with Romney. Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union disinvited Utah’s junior Senator from this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1

— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the Times finds Romney’s fall from grace strange in light of the…

“… quasi-celebrity treatment he already receives as the last pre-Trump standard-bearer of a Republican Party that feels about 80 years removed from the party that nominated him eight years ago.”

Romney’s fall can be attributed to a character flaw Trump described in his 1987 book “The Art of the Deal”:

“One of the problems when you become successful is that jealousy and envy inevitably follow. There are people – I categorize them as life’s losers – who get their sense of accomplishment and achievement from trying to stop others. As far as I’m concerned, if they had any real ability, they wouldn’t be fighting me, they’d be doing something constructive themselves.”

Closing the GOP divide

Abraham Lincoln famously said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe… It will become all one thing or all the other.”

But the nation’s first Republican president could just as easily be talking about his party today. In Lincoln’s day, the division among members of his party was over how best to combat the issue of slavery. But today, the great controversy inside the GOP is over a single person: President Donald J. Trump.

It swirls around a man who has become the symbol and expression of populist rage and disillusionment. The representative of those who’ve grown weary of the Kabuki-like gyrations of those clinging doggedly to the tired left/right political paradigm. Those who no longer believe or even listen to the lies of the fake-news media. Those Americans who put their love of freedom and country above party concerns.

Orange Man good?

The avatar of this third way is the “orange man” whose signature tag line, “Make America Great Again,” many Americans view as analogous to Golden Age Superman’s “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”

That man is President Donald J. Trump. His America-First instincts generate discomfort and cringing among remaining establishment members of the Republican Party. So as a result, this unhappy Trump resistance faction has worked feverishly alongside Democrats to remove him from office and continues to do so.

But as the very lonely Mitt Romney and Susan Collins now understand, that sound they hear is not applause. It is the echo of their lonely footsteps on a very empty street. A street where those in the dwindling Democrat and GOP Trump resistance cult go before vanishing from the political landscape.

