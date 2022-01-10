Democracy at Risk: Founding fathers would be disappointed, not surprised

There are many reasons to be concerned about the future of America. In a democracy, the values of the people are reflected in a nation’s political life. What are the values of American society in 2022? The commemoration of the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has led to discussions about the state of American democracy.

A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that one in three Americans believe that violence against the government can sometimes be justified.

More than seven hundred people have been arrested for crimes associated with the events of Jan. 6. One hundred and sixty have pled guilty to federal charges. However, most have been charged with misdemeanor trespassing. (No ‘Insurrection’ Charges Filed Against 725 People Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach)

Investigations of extremists linked to Jan. 6 are underway in all 56 FBI field offices around the country, and prosecutions are being prepared by nearly every U.S. attorney’s office. Justice Department officials say there has never been a dragnet of this scope—-not against the Mafia, international terrorism, or any other threat. (FBI confirms there was no insurrection on Jan. 6 – MSN News)





Hyper partisanship is growing.

Even infectious diseases are subject to partisan conflict. In a Marquette University Law School poll from September 2021, seventy percent of Democrats said they considered Covid a “serious problem” in their state, compared with only thirty percent of Republicans.

The day after the World Health Organization declared Omicron a “variant of concern,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) called the newly detected strain a Democratic trick to justify absentee voting. He tweeted, “Here comes the MEV—-the Midterm Election Variant.”

This is not the kind of politics any of us remember.

Working in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives for many years, Republicans and Democrats worked together to promote civil rights, to win the Cold War, and on a variety of other issues. They did not view themselves as “enemies.”

The goal of Republicans with whom I worked, including future presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford. Their goal was to convince Democrats that the legislation they were advancing was best for the country. They were busy forming coalitions with one another.

American politics worked then. Now, it does not.

Even the results of elections are challenged, although those who challenge them provide no evidence any court has accepted of voter fraud. Democracy cannot work if the results of elections are denied.

Lilliana Mason, a Johns Hopkins University political scientist, in “Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity,” recalls that not very long ago, the two parties were hard to tell apart, both demographically and ideologically. In the early nineteen fifties, black voters were split almost evenly between the parties, and so were whites. The same was true for men and union members.

The parties’ platforms were so similar that the American Political Science Association issued a plea that Democrats and Republicans make more of an effort to distinguish themselves.

Now, the two parties have become radical opposites.

One study, based on TiVo data, found that the twenty television shows most popular among Republicans were completely different from those favored by Democrats. As a result, Prof. Mason argues, Americans no longer juggle several, potentially conflicting identities.

Instead, they associate with one, all-encompassing group, which confers what she calls “mega-identity.”

Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political scientist, notes that in 2020,

“Democracy’s guardrails held.. courts repeatedly rejected false claims of voter fraud. Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger resisted Donald Trump’s plea to change certified (and counted) results.”

Congress completed the certification of the Electoral College results.

Vice President Mike Pence, a target of the January 6 mob attacking the Capitol, resisted pressure not to certify the vote.

But Prof. Abramowitz is not confident that the system will hold firm in the future. He says,

“There is a growing concern that the next time we see an attempt by a defeated candidate to overturn the results of a fair and free election, it may have a much greater chance of success because of widespread support from leaders and voters from the defeated candidate’s party and possibly even the courts and election officials.”

Among the factors helping to produce today’s hyperpartisanship is the influence of social media.

Chris Bail, a professor of sociology and public policy at Duke University, argues that the use of social media “pushes people further apart.” A study by researchers inside Facebook showed that only about a quarter of the news content that Democrats post on the platform is viewed by Republicans. However, only about a quarter of the news content that Republicans post is viewed by Democrats.

A study of Twitter users found similar patterns. Many studies show that when people confer with others who agree with them, their views become more extreme. This effect has been called “group polarization,” and there is concern that the Internet has stimulated excessive polarization throughout American society.

Whatever the myriad reasons, American democracy is clearly in trouble.

The Founding Fathers would be disappointed, but they would not be surprised. From the beginning of history, philosophers predicted that democratic governments would deteriorate and decay.

Plato, Aristotle, and more recently, De Toqueville, Lord Bryce and Macaulay, argued that people would give away their freedom voluntarily for what they perceived as greater security. Macaulay, looking to America, declared,

“Either some Caesar or Napoleon will seize the reins of government with a strong hand, or your republic will be as fearfully plundered and laid waste by barbarians…as the Roman Empire was…with this difference—-that your Huns and Vandals will have been engendered within your own country by your institutions.”

John Adams observed that

“Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy that did not commit suicide.”

Our democracy has lasted for more than two hundred years, making it the oldest form of government in today’s world. But it is now in serious trouble, and the world is taking notice. In November, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, a watchdog group, added the U.S. to its list of “backsliding democracies.” It declared that

“A historic turning point came in 2020-2021 when former President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election results in the United States. Baseless allegations of electoral fraud and related disinformation undermined fundamental trust in the electoral process.”

Freedom House made a similar assessment.

Conservative journalist Jonah Goldberg, author of the best-selling book “Liberal Fascism,” which argues that fascist movements were left-wing in origin—-now laments that the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has elements that he would consider similar in nature. He writes:

“I believed that conservatism was too committed to the Constitution…to the rule of law, to tolerate the use of extralegal violence and mob intimidation. I no longer have faith in the right’s commitment to those dogmas.”

With so many understanding the threat now being faced by our democracy, let us hope that the steps necessary to preserve and strengthen it will proceed with the haste necessary for success.

