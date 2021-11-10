Defunding the Police loses at the polls, yet Police accountability matters

WASHINGTON: In the November election, those who advocated defunding the police suffered significant defeats across the country. The political loss came in many places where progressives are demanding police budgets be cut. As a result, violent crime is increasing dramatically.

In Buffalo, the Democratic nominee for mayor was a self-proclaimed socialist and advocate of defunding the police, calling for slashing the police budget in half. India Walton suffered a defeat from the previous mayor, Byron Brown, who ran as a write-in candidate.

“It shows, first of all, that Democratic voters and voters of all party persuasions don’t want police defunded…Mainstream Democrats need to stand up and fight back against an intolerant far left that is unwilling to compromise.”

Both Brown and his opponent are black.

In Minneapolis, several candidates running for mayor supported abolishing the police department altogether. However, they also met defeat by the pro-police incumbent mayor. Minneapolis, where police killed George Floyd, defeated a ballot question that would have replaced the police department with a Department of Safety that would include police officers “if necessary.”

The measure had the support of numerous mayoral challengers; however, Mayor Jacob Frey did not. In New York City, a former police officer is now mayor, having defeated in the Democratic primary several anti-police challengers.





Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell warned against extreme positions and argued that the city could eradicate “racism and unreasonable force” from the police department while improving public safety. Harrell, a former city council president, defeated current city council president Lorena Gonzalez, who had embraced an anti-police agenda. The Washington Post noted that,

“In da measure of just how determined Seattle voters were to avoid the political extremes, the Democrat-dominated city chose a centrist Republican as city attorney over a police abolitionist.”

“The message for the political class is that voters want quality of life. They want politicians to solve problems,” said Aseem Prakash, a political science professor at the University of Washington at Seattle. “They don’t want division. They don’t want finger-pointing, and they have faith in reforming institutions, not abolishing them.”

Even the Rev. al Sharpton said the election results validated concerns that some pushing for change has gone too far, alienating moderates and independents with talk of violent protests or proposals to defund police departments.

The campaign to defund the police is an old one. It has been promoted over the years by radicals of various kinds, from Marxists to Black Panthers. The Columbia Journalism Review notes that,

“Defunding the police was never a mainstream Democratic idea. Demands to defund and abolish the police have existed for decades. Still, in the kinds of places, journalists and presidential contenders rarely go and even more rarely come from overpoliced neighborhoods, underserved black communities, and black feminist spaces.”

“I think allowing this moniker, ‘Defund the police’ to ever get out there, was not a good thing,” declared Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is black. Even as members of the liberal activist community were pushing for the Democratic Party to embrace the “Defund the police” movement, the highest-ranking African American in Congress, House majority whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), warned his party, ‘Don’t let yourself be drawn into this.”

Recent polls show that only 28% of black Americans support defunding the police. They show that blacks often show dismay at police racism yet support more funding for police. A recent Gallup Poll found that black adults who believed police maltreated black people were more likely to desire a more prominent police presence in their local areas. A Yahoo News survey taken after the killing of George Floyd found that 50% of black respondents still said that “We need more cops on the street, even as 49% of black respondents said that when they see a police officer, it makes them feel ‘less secure.'”

While most Americans of all races oppose defunding the police, the fact remains that our police departments have serious problems.

Since 2015, police officers have fatally shot at least 135 unarmed black men and women. For at least 15 of the officers involved, the shootings were not their first—-or last. Instead, they have been involved in shootings, often deadly, without consequences.

Those who study deadly force by police say that it is unusual for officers to be involved in any shootings. Peter Schaffer, a criminologist and professor in the School of Public Health at Louisiana State University and co-author of “The Badge and the Bullet: Police Use of Deadly Force,” says: “It’s rare. Many officers will go their entire careers without shooting, sometimes without pulling their gun out at all.”

National Public Radio (Jan. 25, 2021) featured a special report, “FATAL Police Shootings of Unarmed People: troubling Patterns.”

It found, among other things, that “law enforcement agencies fail to hold law officers accountable and allow them to be in a position to shoot again.” It found that at least six officers had troubled pasts before being hired by police departments, including drug offenses and domestic violence. In one case, a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida police officer had 82 reviews over use-of-force incidents but was never found in violation.

To be influential and respected by the communities they serve, law enforcement agencies must be accountable for their conduct. How to ensure such accountability is something my son Burke has been working on for some time. He is dedicated to effective and responsive law enforcement and served as a police officer for six years before leaving to charge of security for Peace Corps volunteers in South America and the Caribbean.

He was involved in the award-winning movie “Charm City,” about police-community relations in Baltimore.

With a colleague, he has developed a program called Guardian Score. It asks this question:

“Why can we rate Uber drivers but not police officers? Guardian Score is a survey solution designed to help police administrations understand how their police officers treat community members through real-time analytics and insights.”

This program’s problem is that those police departments do not have an easy way to measure their officers’ interaction with citizens in the field. Community members would be able to rate their interactions with the police anonymously. After each interaction with a police officer, citizens would be given a survey to be completed and returned. This survey would “allow community members to rate their police interaction…an officer’s listening skills, fairness, professionalism and their ability to explain next steps.”

Every society requires a police force to maintain order and perform various other critical civic functions. We have seen how crime has grown dramatically in cities like Portland and Minneapolis when “defund the police” forces gained strength. Those hurt most were the most vulnerable members of society, those living in the inner city, predominantly minority communities. Voters have made clear where they stand on this subject. But voters also want police accountability, and society would do well to turn its attention to ensuring that this is achieved.

All of us will be safer as a result.

