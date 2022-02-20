Deep-State Democrat’s never ending Russia conspiracies

WASHINGTON. When State Department spokesman Ned Price (a former mouthpiece for the CIA) claimed Russia planned a “false flag” military operation as a pretext to invade Ukraine, Associated Press correspondent Matt Lee was understandably skeptical. That’s because Lee is an honest-to-God journalist.

When Lee pressed Price to produce proof of the false flag claim, Price comically kept insisting the proof was all contained in the claim itself. The skeptical Lee told Price the allegation came across like an Alex Jones conspiracy theory.

An obviously angry Price responded,

“If you doubt [the] credibility of the US government, of the British government and of other governments and want to find solace in the information that the Russians are putting out, that is for you to do.”

That seems to be the go-to response to all skepticism of Democrat accusations regarding dastardly Russian plots. One of which was the certainty that Russia “interfered” with America’s 2016 presidential election, winning the White House for Donald J. Trump.





A Washington Post story appearing one month after the election said CIA officials had informed members of Congress in closed-door hearings that it was “quite clear” the Russians worked to ensure Trump’s victory in 2016.

We now know, thanks to recent court filings by Special Counsel John Durham, this was a prelude to an intelligence disinformation operation.

All part of a domestic spy caper waged by America’s intelligence services against the populist Trump administration. An operation that began as manufactured dirt by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign to smear candidate Trump as a tool of Russia.

The Clinton-Deep State plot to unseat Trump as president failed.

But the smear, aided by a compliant press, succeeded in planting the idea in the average American’s mind that Russia still poses a threat to the US 31 years after the Cold War’s end.

It’s ironic that leftist Democrats, who were so reluctant to view Russia as an existential threat to freedom while it was a socialist dictatorship, now believe this economically strapped banana republic is, as Ronald Reagan once said of the Soviet Union, “the focus of evil in the modern world.”

Recently, a talking head with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation suggested Freedom Truckers protesting the Covid mandates of blackface Canadian dictator Justin Trudeau are influenced by – you guessed it – Russia.

“Given Canada’s support of Ukraine in this current crisis with Russia,” said CBC host Nil Koksal, “I don’t know if it’s far-fetched to ask, but there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things as this protest grows, but perhaps even instigating it from the outset.”

It isn’t all that surprising that some, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, should question whether Biden administration claims about an impending Russian false flag operation, let alone an outright invasion of Ukraine, are real.

When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to respond to GOP Senator Josh Hawley’s statement that the US should not advocate for Ukraine’s inclusion into NATO, she went hardcore Joe McCarthy,

“Well, if you are just digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with longstanding, bipartisan American values, which is to stand up for the sovereignty of countries — like Ukraine, but others: their right to choose their own alliances and, also, to stand against, very clearly, the efforts or attempts or potential attempts by any country to invade and take the territory of another country.

“That applies to Senator Hawley, but it also applies to others who may be parroting the talking points of Russian propagandist leaders.”

Like lone, skeptical AP reporter Matt Lee.

The man touched a Biden administration nerve by asking for verifiable proof of Russian actions along the Ukrainian border. A question that seems to have launched another Russia-collusion narrative. That everyone challenging unfounded Russian conspiracy theories, be they from Democrats or Deep State intelligence agencies, are tools of Vladimir Putin. This ham-fisted deflection should make us all very curious to find the truth.

Come to think of it, a little light has filtered through all the darkness.

President Biden sent Vice President Kamala Harris to Europe to help the Western Alliance through this dark period of impending Russian aggression. A signal there may not be a Russian crisis along the Ukrainian border.

After all, you don’t send a kackling circus clown to put out a ten-alarm fire.

President Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference

