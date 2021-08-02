Dear mother: I have not yet begun to lose the fight for America’s soul

TEXAS: The fight for America’s soul is over. There are no troops understanding why they have lost. The few who attempted to fight have been overrun or corrupted by mother earth. Only the few who were willing to fight ever understood the difference between The National Anthem and The Star-Spangled Banner

They will continue to cry that we are a divided nation. They will never understand why this is and always has been a certainty. It could never be any other way. But they will bellow it from the rooftops: “We must stand united!”

But republics that unite, ultimately die. They were made republics in the first place so as to live.

Federal as a theological term (in reference to “covenants” between God and man), is from the French fédéral. An adjective formed from Latin foedus (genitive foederis) “covenant, league, treaty, alliance” (from PIE *bhoid-es-, suffixed form of root *bheidh- “to trust, confide, persuade”).





Secular meaning “pertaining to a covenant or treaty” (1650s) led to the political sense of “formed by agreement among independent states” (1707). From the use of the word in federal union “union based on a treaty” (popularized during formation of U.S.A. 1776-1787) and like phrases.

Also from this period in U.S. history comes the sense of “favoring the central government” (1788). Especially in the use of the word (as opposed to confederate) to mean a state in which the federal authority is independent of the component parts within its legitimate sphere of action. And used from 1861 in reference to the Northern forces in the American Civil War.

The government is now the shepherd of the people.

It must be so since the people have become sheep. The people are no longer federally connected, i.e. there is no more covenantal, secular or spiritual, bonded law. The conjurers of historical Hunter Biden-artists-styled-recondite virtues of truth e,g. workers of the world bureaucracies have captured the once determinedly-fierce free people into a godless state.

And that state is ordered to smile at the rape and rupture of the land of the free and formerly, the brave. The once brave, now timidly wear masks. Efficacy as chains, not as the bureau-land-o-rules, “science.” Science has died, as has federal covenants by and for the people.

Medical science died with affirmative action. Doctors have died via poltroonery and unremarkable practices. For a doctor, all one needs is the yellow pages. Pun intended.

The Scientific Method has, ironically, been methodically manipulated unto death. (Face masks, lies, damn lies, and public health officials: “A growing body of evidence”)

Mother’s Day is every day. Irony be thou loud.

A world state, at that, ruled by maniacal mother-earth rule and roost. “Go to your pens,” she cries.

Thomas Paine et al no longer have souls. And certainly, no fire to fight. The government as “Mother” has no tit for your feeding. Only authoritarian child abuse, now accepted in a cosmopolitan structure of sodomy, looting, vulgarisms, and its own revulsion.

Mother being the harlot of the nation (and nations). She has diseased it and them unto nationalism. Federal purity, wounded in 1794, and buried in 1865 is her first venereal casualty.

She serves as a feminine pimp for the “social” podia of tiddling people and their “events.”

All crying for political staunched stanch. She but allows gratuitous grumblings that declare her fairest of all. Her pillow covers and smothers the once brave child floating honest thought over prince podia. Checkers of fact, checkmate.

No longer will the people be taxed. They simply will surrender their properties in total, and wait for Mother’s dole.

And with the dole, mother will salve herself with those knee-bent dwarves of “democracy” who love to hide from mama under the bed though returning when called. After all, the oven is hot and some of the children are fat enough, perhaps. Hansel will only be the first.

The ranch hands and farmers ride among the fertilized horse dung and cattle pies seeking a place to defend from the mother earth prissy puritans. Mothered puppy owners who gingerly pick and place their dog poop in handy plastic bags. And cry-baby for their green-green grass of home.

Never maxed worried over coon, opossum, armadillo, coyote, bobcat, bird, or feral kitty cat detritus.

There are no more soldiers to stand before green, green sissies.

All crap is not crap. Ranch hands do not wear masks except in dust storms

The National anthem is an apparition of apparent appliance given to cheering mobs. It is a bureaucrat’s edict.

The Star-Spangled Banner brings tears for those former brave souls and hearts who were unmobbed and courageous. It is a spirit of poetry. That was once federal. It is lonely now.

But it’s too late, now. Death before dishonor.

Gretel will never get mother in the oven in this tale. For those fighting the republic this will be the mother of all unhappy endings.

From the Great State of Arizona

*************

Read more Paul H. Yarbrough

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler