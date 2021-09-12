WASHINGTON — It’s often said the attacks on 9/11 “changed the world forever.” Well, not really. As we reflect today and examine our day after observations on the Twentieth Anniversary of 9/11 and its aftermath, we can see that America has, in many ways, pretty much stayed the same since that awful day in history.

We naively thought the followers of a backward political ideology masquerading as a religion could never reach out and touch us. At least in the way that they did. But a dedicated group of 19 men proved the fallacy of that mindset. They took their attacks to the heart of America’s financial center in New York City and to its war planners at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Not bad for a ragtag band of quasi-religious fanatics.

Day after observations: Reflecting on America prior to 9/11/01

Prior to the events of 9/11, American naiveté was such that a bizarre piece of random information didn’t strike a San Diego flight instructor as strange. That moment occurred when his hostile Muslim trainee, Morocco-born Zacarias Moussaoui, told the instructor he wanted to learn to fly planes. But, he added, he wasn’t all that interested in learning how to land them. But the instructor just ignored his student’s creepy otherness. After all, Moussaoui’s money was just as green as the next guy’s.

Back in 1998, the CIA presented President Bill Clinton with a plan to kidnap Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and bring him to the United States for trial. The president passed. That’s because he was waiting for the slow wheels of American justice to turn. That’s to say, waiting for the Justice Department to present him a sealed indictment targeting the terrorist leader.





At the time — and perhaps continuing today — the executive branch regarded fighting terrorism as the exclusive domain of lawyers and judges. The “blind sheikh,” Omar Abdel-Rahman, responsible for the World Trade Center bombing plot of 1993, was already rotting in prison. So there was no reason to involve US military aircraft with laser-guided missiles to take out bin Laden. Besides, what of the collateral damage to life and limb that might occur in such an operation?

The days immediately after the first day after

Soon after 9/11 was etched forever in our national consciousness, President George W. Bush turned a justified US military campaign of reprisal into something else. He soon redirected this operation, once geared toward hunting down and killing Al Qaeda and Taliban forces in Afghanistan, into a nation-building endeavor. The president’s new and far more ambitious goal was to dismantle that culture’s hardwired patriarchy with woke feminist programs.

The Twentieth Anniversary of 9/11. Day after observations on America and our government’s twisted 2021 “anti-terror” campaign

With the recent pullout of America’s military enforcers in that chaotic country, these once post-Taliban women are going back to the future. They are once again at the mercy of the Taliban’s vengeful reprisals. Reprisals that are mere extensions of Islamic culture. As we examine our day after observations looking back on 9/11, this is at least one Afghani tragedy that’s likely to worsen.

America never really got its act together on the actual purpose behind the “war on terror.” Was it a war against terrorist organizations attempting to harm our nation and its people? Or was it a vehicle to radically transform Islam into a metrosexual, testosterone-free culture like allegedly enlightened nations in, well, the West?

The answer to the second question finally materialized when the Taliban steamrolled their way back to Kabul and power, surrounding American forces and terrified Afghans at the city’s airport. Subsequently, the Kabul suicide bombing that killed 13 US service personnel and more than 100 Afghans, should have reminded Americans how we ended up in Afghanistan in the first place.

Terrorism. It’s still here. And it walks among us. Even in the halls of Congress…

Clearly, 9/11 did not actually change America. Official Washington is still more concerned about alleged anti-Muslim sentiments among Americans than blatant and ongoing Muslim hatred of America and the West. Like the disdain for this country displayed daily by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. She sought refuge in tranquil America from war-torn and very Muslim Somalia – 99 percent Muslim to be exact. She’s been showing her gratitude ever since.

Instead, she displays unending animosity toward the American tranquility she sought, allegedly embracing a country in which, as George Washington said, “everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”

The uncomfortable reality is that the Muslim heart today is anything but tranquil as Ilhan Omar’s unending fanaticism should make obvious to all. Radical Islam will never rest until the Western world, namely Great Satan America, submits to its will.

On the Twentieth Anniversary of 9/11, America seems safer. But maybe not…

Back at the beginning of this century, when post-9/11 security measures gradually (though not entirely) reduced the likelihood of another 9/11-like attack on the US, Osama bin Laden warned Americans not to become too confident in their tranquility.

“The delay in similar operations [to 9/11] … in America has not been because of failure to break through your security measures. But the operations are happening in Baghdad and you will see them in your houses as soon as they are complete, God willing.”

Well, terrorist operations in Baghdad are still ongoing. But the campaign in Afghanistan is now complete. And with nearly $90 billion of sophisticated American arms in their newly augmented arsenal, and with fighter and cargo aircraft in Taliban/Al Qaeda hands, cities in America may soon seem like Baghdad or Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hometown, Mogadishu, still seething in the chaotic, failed state of Somalia.

Unfortunately, America still sees Islam through the same rose-colored glasses worn by President George W. Bush earlier in this century. Tellingly, he stated, a mere six days after 9/11,

“The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace. These terrorists don’t represent peace.”

In more recent remarks commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, President Bush said,

“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home.”

Our concluding day after observations on 9/11’s twentieth anniversary

And so, we’ve come full circle. The president who steered the US through the greatest single loss of American life since the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, now says some Americans are the moral equivalent of mass-murdering Al Qaeda terrorists. Which Americans, Mr. Bush?

So, you see, 9/11 hasn’t changed America that much at all. Not when a solemn commemoration of a savage attack on the homeland can’t halt or suspend – even for one day – such disgusting displays of American self-loathing.

Osama bin Laden photo link / credit: Hamid Mir via Wikimedia Commons. CC 3.0 license.

Ilhan Omar photo link / credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons. CC 2.0 license.