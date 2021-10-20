Davos Group proposes global Vaccine Passports and the Great Reset

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND: Alex Jones is breaking a news story of concern to the global community. It is not a conspiracy theory; it is not tinfoil hat-wearing craziness. But, it is what it is. With the Covid-19 pandemic and Donald Trump out of the White House, the global conspiracy is brazen and public in its attempts to govern the world. It is removing individual country sovereignty. The World Economic Forum, also known as the Davos Group, is proposing everybody be issued a vaccine passport. And it is the next step of a global world order.

“Mark Of The Beast Officially Announced: Davos Group Rolls Out Vaccine Passports To Enforce Global Carbon Taxes To Restrict Travel – FULL SHOW 10/18/21” – Infowars (175 minutes)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is in Switzerland.

It is an international Non-Governmental Organization NGO founded on January 24th of 1971 by Klaus Schwab. The foundation is said to be funded mainly by its 1,000 member companies. These companies are typically global enterprises with more than five billion U.S. dollars in revenue.





Governmental leaders, as well as public sector talking heads, view its mission as,

“…improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas”.

The WEF is best known for its annual meeting at the end of January in Davos, a mountain resort town in the eastern Alps region of Switzerland.

Canceling the meeting in 2021, it is back on for 2022. The conference is said to bring together some 3,000 elite paying members and selected participants. The guest list typically includes business leaders, political leaders, economists, celebrities, and journalists. They gather for five days of sessions to discuss global issues. Thus, making economic, lifestyle, and other decisions that will affect you.

The organization is also to convene some six to eight regional meetings each year in locations worldwide. However, these sessions seemingly are kept more private out of the public eye.

The Forum holds that the management of globalized world by a coalition of multinational corporations, governments, and civil society organizations (CSOs) is best,

The Forum’s goal is to remove individual country’s sovereignty. Some of their known initiatives include titles such as “The Great Reset,” “The Global Redesign,” and “The Climate Action Platform.” In addition, it seems to utilize events of global instability such as financial crises, supply chain interruptions, and pandemics as windows of opportunity to bring its programs forward.

Critics of the neo-liberal takeover often point out what the liberals are best known for, hypocrisy.

While the WEH claims to hold deep climate concerns, they often arrive in private luxury jets and yachts, seemingly oblivious to the environmental footprint of its annual meetings. Moreover, the general cost of security for those forming a wealthy global elite class detached from the broader societies and their undemocratic decision processes, lack of financial transparency, and unclear selection criteria make them potential targets of the majority of the world.

Even though the WEF claims in a disclaimer to be “…independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests,” the fact is the WEF is the global elite uber-rich of the world today.

They hide behind a secret tightly-knit web of privately funded mega ‘non-profits,’ think tanks, and assorted ‘lobbying groups’ where they seek to shape policies and events to their advantage. Think of Bill Gates and his Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation or George Soros and his Open Society or the Rockefeller Foundation and their Common (Pass) Project Foundation, and you begin to get the picture.

The Davos event has become the de facto world parliament. Especially in the last decade or so, competing with the U.N. General Assembly meetings in the influence and prestige they command. In 2019 the WEF signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to partner with the U.N.

That move was condemned by hundreds of leading civil society organizations, who saw it as “corporate capture of global governance,” which “delegitimizes the U.N.”

JONES:

“Friday when I am flying back, Friday morning, I actually see it on the CNN monitors at the airport, ‘Blood testing under the New Global Covid Vaccine Passport will ensure that you do not have Covid as the new test.'”

Here at CDN, we searched for this story but were able to find it. CNN possibly pulled it when Jones decided to make a story out of it.

JONES:

“And so I get on the plane, I’m on my phone, so-called phone, this digital tracking surveillance platform they call a phone, this Trojan Horse, and I notice Paul Watson did an article about it and did a video about. He focused on ‘the blood,’ how they are going to take your blood to travel.”

“MIGHT ANTIWHITEISM’S CENTRAL CONCEPT DERAIL ‘VACCINE PASSPORTS’? (W/ PAUL JOSEPH WATSON).”

JONES:

“And then I noticed Saturday and Sunday, no one ran headlines not even, and maybe I missed it, but ‘Zero Hedge’ which is one of the only groups that sometimes, a lot of the time, even ahead of me. And no one picked it up. No one picked it up. Not Paul Watson and ‘Infowars’ or ‘Summit Dot News,’ not ‘Zero Hedge,’ NO ONE! And I thought, well surely ‘Climate Depot’ and Mark Morano is going to be on this. Went over there, and it wasn’t there. Maybe it’s there now. And do you know what it is? Do you think them saying they are going to take your blood every time you travel with the new test owned and certified by the U.N. is the only one they can use owned by Bill Gates and (George) Soros that created the company a year ago and set it up… that is a whole scam in and of itself? But, but that’s not the big story! And, again, that’s how they do it… CNN, ABC News, all of them ran with ‘World Economic Forum unveils Covid Passport that used blood test markers to determine vaccination status. Do you know what was actually in the Davos Group announcement?! I, I, got, I’ve counted it, ten giant announcements. And the blood (testing) is the least of them. Ten! I’ve got the transcript right here.”

While the public spin on these ‘vaccine passports’ will be to enforce global carbon taxes, making the cost of travel even more expensive privately, it is also to make sure everybody takes four jabs of faux vaccines.

“BREAKING – GLOBAL CARBON TAX PASS ANNOUNCED BY DAVOS GROUP” – Infowars

Alex Jones goes so far as to predict that their end goal is to kill off 90% of the world’s population by 2030 to save the world from climate change. (4:00 minute mark) What is insane is not Jones’ prediction, but that he would feel that this is a truth.

The World Economic Forum claims a worldwide vaccine passport will lead to a ‘harmonization of varying national laws,’ a necessary step to enforcing a global carbon tax.

We’ve already seen the Joe Biden regime work with other countries to collude on an agreed-upon minimum 15% corporate tax rate across the world. Meaning that the ‘harmonization’ global tax is not a pipe dream of right-wing loons. A vaccine passport to travel around the world would provide the necessary tech infrastructure to pass the costs of carbon taxes onto individual travelers. A publically spoken goal. Not to mention the financial benefit

For those sitting with their mouths on their chests, you can read the WEF website for yourselves and get TRUE WOKE! (“What is a ‘vaccine passport’ and will you need one the next time you travel?”)

If you are anything like your author here, you are probably wondering, “Who the hell are these arrogant jackasses of this Davos Group!?”

Getting a guest list is pretty tricky, but here is one thing we found from the last event held in 2020 –”The confidential list of everyone attending the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos“.

One thing to be confident of, since the conspiracy to remove President Donald Trump from office, the New World Order schemes are now in hyper overdrive.

The WEF’s Klaus Schwab calls it ‘Globalisation 4.0’.

To most of the rest of us, it is called ‘The Great Reset.’

One can only imagine the perils Americans will face in the next three years of a Joe Biden administration. But, on the other hand, maybe his first year in office will be the catalyst to get the three-letter organizations of our government off their butts. And that they will produce the evidence that Joe Biden is not our president as he stole the election of last November.

One can only hope these public employees have families they value for their futures as much of the rest of us do. We can only hope and pray. AMERICA SOVEREIGNTY FIRST!

