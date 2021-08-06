DA Chesa Boudin and San Francisco’s return to the wild, wild west

WASHINGTON. There’s never a cop around when you need one, right? That certainly seems to be the case for the forward-thinking citizens of San Francisco, California. Police have their hands full as the municipality’s chief prosecutor uses his discretionary powers to ignore the massive crime wave plaguing the “little city by the bay.”

This willful blindness to the chaos by George Soros-backed District Attorney Chesa Boudin explains why the effort to recall him from office continues to gather steam. (George Soros’ plan to create an Empire and destroy America from within)

According to the recall Boudin petition:

“Criminals are emboldened due to lack of accountability; those perpetrators arrested are simply let go, commit more crimes, and unfortunately, many are deadly. Our beloved city has seen an astronomical increase in violent crime, home invasions, shops looted, car-jackings, rampant and unchecked drug dealing and business property theft, even under Covid-19 restrictions.”

And San Francisco’s criminal class are unwitting contributors to the recall effort. The S.F.P.D. posted a photo on its Twitter feed showing a woman hanging out of a vehicle’s passenger window while brandishing a Russian AK-47 rifle. The weapon had no butt to make carry and concealment a snap.





According to California Penal Code 26350, it is illegal to carry a loaded or unloaded firearm in public.

You are, however, permitted to carry an unloaded weapon in a locked container or in the trunk of your vehicle.

If you’re in San Francisco and approached by a woman dangling from a car window, pointing an AK-47 your way, your only option is to call the cops or the office of D.A. Boudin.

If captured, it’s unclear if the woman will face criminal prosecution considering Boudin’s refusal to uphold laws now on the books. Blue state politicians, after all, believe it’s their duty to represent “underserved” minority communities. And no San Francisco minority community is more underserved than its criminal class.

If there is any justice in San Francisco’s Bizarro World, the woman with the Russian rifle sent a contribution to San Franciscans Against the Recall. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the pro-Boudin effort has raised $160,000, outpacing fundraising efforts by his recall petitioners.

The city’s honest, disarmed citizens can be forgiven for thinking they’re living in the wild, wild west.

In 1896, while officiating over a contentious boxing match, legendary lawman Wyatt Earp was approached by San Francisco police Captain George Wittman. That’s because Wittman noticed a bulge in Earp’s coat and demanded the former lawman hand over any concealed weapons in accordance with local ordinances.

As it turned out, Earp had a loaded Colt Navy revolver in his pocket and dutifully handed it over. The San Francisco Examiner Edward Hamilton reported it was the first time in California prizefighting history that it was “necessary to disarm the referee.”

The following day, Captain Wittman surprised Earp by arresting him for carrying a concealed weapon the previous evening.

“I would have arrested you at the fight,” Wittman told Wyatt Earp. “But fearing trouble, I concluded to wait until today.”

You see, Wittman feared what honest boxing spectators might do to him in defense of a man carrying a weapon for self-protection.

Like Captain Wittman, District Attorney Chesa Boudin has trouble differentiating between criminals and law-abiding citizens. Is it any wonder, then, that criminals feel free to brandish weapons at a citizenry stripped of their Second Amendment right to bear arms?

