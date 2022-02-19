WASHINGTON, D.C.: The CBS News magazine show ’60 Minutes’ is to feature a segment this coming Sunday night on incidents of the “Havana syndrome.” The White House reported Havana Syndrome occurring in the last two years of the Trump Administration.

Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is offering his opinion saying he worries Havana syndrome technology may be used against the president. And if that president was Joe Biden, how would we know it was even happening?

The number one symptom victims have reported it is becoming disoriented.





“If we were at war and an adversary could disable the president and his top advisers, or commanders in the field, it could render us extraordinarily vulnerable,” former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS’s ’60 Minutes,’ according to excerpts released this week.

“We don’t know that that’s the threat we’re facing. I would much rather focus on finding out the answer now, rather than finding out later when it may be too late,” Bolton said during his CBS interview.

Havana Syndrome

In numerous countries worldwide, U.S. officials, diplomats, and family members have reported similar ailments. Including sudden confusion, nausea, and headaches. The first instances of the syndrome happened in Cuba, hence the name “Havana syndrome.”

The U.S. government has designated such occurrences as bizarre health incidents (AHIs). Some feel the incidents could be related to ADW, USW, EMF, R.F., Xray, Wi-Fi, LTE/5G, Wi-Fi energy weapons projected at unsuspecting people.

One can imagine the next millionaire will be the person or persons that develop personal detection and reflection systems. The Epoch Times recently reported “Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing have confirmed the use of a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD)” against protesters of Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The vehicle, pictured above, drove away when the protester began asking questions.

The CIA is said to be investigating all such anomalous health incidents (AHI) incidents. However, the U.S. intelligence community admits it would be possible to create such symptoms. For example, it requires intense directed energy from an external source, such as pulsed electromagnetic energy or ultrasound.

60 Minutes is also reporting they have spoken with former high-ranking officials in the Trump Department of Homeland

Security. They confirmed the story stating they

“were overcome with feelings of vertigo, confusion and memory loss while on White House grounds and near their homes in the Washington area.”

To their credit, CNN was the first news source to report such incidents of officials experiencing “Havana syndrome” at the White House complex last year.

Mark Lenzi, a State Department security officer who worked in the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China, reported to ’60 Minutes’ in 2019 about the long-term symptoms he has experienced.

“The symptoms were progressively getting worse with me,” said Lenzi. “My headaches were getting worse. But, the most concerning symptom for me was memory loss, especially short-term memory loss.”

CIA director, William Burns, said that the investigation into the mysterious illnesses continues. However, Burns warns that it is a “very complicated issue.” There are many possible explanations for a “very charged issue emotionally.”

Emotionally charged issue indeed. EMF pulses creating Havana Syndrome are an act of war against the people of Australia, the U.S., and anywhere else – from Cuba to China to Canada – where it may be used.

