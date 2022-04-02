“Cultural appropriation” is a strange assault on diversity and creativity

A new charge is rapidly spreading as a means to challenge diversity and creativity: that of “cultural appropriation.”

In New York, “Emmett Till: A New American Opera” recently premiered at John Jay College. It has stirred controversy because composer Mary D. Watkins is black. Librettist and playwright Clare Coss is white. In addition, the subject of the opera, Emmett Till, is black. The controversy has arisen because of Coss’s race and her prominent inclusion of a white character whose gradual change in perspective is a crucial narrative portion of the performance.

The Black Opera Alliance, a coalition of black opera artists, issued a statement declaring, in part,

“…we denounce the telling of this historic story by a white woman and from a white vantage point. It is time for black creators to be given opportunities to expand the operatic canon with authentic storytelling from our own perspectives.”

Watkins, a Howard University-trained composer, defended Coss’s libretto and her right to write it. She said that,





“Even though there are many artists of color involved in this project, the critics are assuming that we had no impact on the final shape of the piece and that the playwright has somehow forced all of us to tell her story. It is an insult to me as a black woman and to the cast members who are African American.”

Emmett Till was 14 in 1955 when he was accused of flirting with a white woman, Carolyn Bryant. Days later, Till was abducted, beaten, and lynched by two white men—-her husband Roy Bryant and Roy’s half-brother J.W. Milan—both tried and acquitted. Later, under protection from double jeopardy, they confessed to the killing.

In another recent instance, British Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren was criticized for being chosen to play former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in a movie. Another British actress, Dame Maureen Lipman, argued that Meir should not be played by someone not Jewish. Helen Mirren responded:

“If someone who is not Jewish can’t play Jewish (characters), can someone who’s Jewish play someone who’s not Jewish?”

She compared the debate to that around theatrically casting gay characters.

“I know actors like Ian McClellan would, I think, take big issue with that because what happens then if you’re a gay actor? Shouldn’t you be able to play straight parts? Is this really a path we want to go down?”

Acting, after all, is a form of make-believe. Mirren asking,

“I’m from Essex. Can an Essex girl play a woman from Newcastle? I’m sure there’s a lot of fabulous lasses from there who would object to my portrayal.”

John McWhorter, a professor at Columbia University, who is black, argues that cultural borrowing and cross-fertilization are generally positive. Something done out of admiration. Not with the intent to harm another’s culture. In his view, the specific term “appropriation,” which can mean theft, is misleading when applied to something like a culture that is not seen by all as a limited resource.

Conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg described cultural appropriation as a positive thing and dismissed its opposition as a product of some people’s desire to be offended. Kwame Anthony Appiah, an ethics columnist for the New York Times, said that “cultural appropriation” incorrectly labels contemptuous behavior as a property crime. He notes that,

“The key question in the age of symbols or regalia associated with another identity group is not, what are my rights of ownership? Rather, it’s: Are my actions disrespectful?”

Author Lionel Shriver says that authors from a cultural majority have a right to write in the voice of someone from a cultural minority, attacking the idea that this constitutes cultural appropriation. Referring to a case in which U.S. college students are facing disciplinary action for wearing sombreros at a tequila party, Shriver said,

“The moral of the sombrero scandals is clear: you’re not supposed to try on other people’s hats. Yet that’s what we’re paid to do. Step into other people’s shoes and try on their hats.”

In winning the 2019 Booker Prize, Bernardine Evaristo dismissed the concept of cultural appropriation, stating that it is ridiculous to demand of writers that they “not write beyond their own culture.”

Writing in The Atlantic, Jenni Arens says,

“Borrowing from other cultures isn’t just inevitable, it’s potentially positive…. Let’s banish the idea that appropriating elements of another’s culture is itself problematic. Such borrowing is how we got treasures such as New York pizza and Japanese denim—-not to mention how the West got democratic discourse and the calendar….In the 21st century, cultural appropriation, like globalization, isn’t just inevitable, it’s potentially positive. We have to stop guarding cultures and subcultures in efforts to preserve them. It’s naive, paternalistic, and counterproductive, plus it’s just not how culture and creativity work. The exchange of ideas, styles, and traditions is one of the joys of a modern multicultural society.”

Susan Scafodi, a lawyer and the author of “Who Owns Culture?: Appropriation and Authenticity in American Culture,” says,

“It’s not fair to ask any culture to freeze itself in time and live as though they were a museum diorama. Cultural appropriation can sometimes be the savior of a cultural product that has faded away.”

Anne Tyler has sold ten million books winning the 1989 Pulitzer Prize, says the implications of today’s cancel culture on literature are horrifying:

“I should be allowed to write a novel from the point of view of a black man without being accused of appropriation. I’m astonished by the appropriation issue. It would be very foolish for me to write a novel from the point of view of a black man, but I think I should be allowed to do it.”

The concept of cultural appropriation is deeply flawed. It is another way to silence the voices of some who cancel culture disagree with. It is time to categorize it as an assault upon free speech and genuine diversity.

