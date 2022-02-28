CPAC 2022 Sunday: Donald Trump Jr. serves up Red Meat (Video)

CPAC 2022 is now in the history books. The Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida saw the conservatives leave and some different executives arrive for a convention of airport personnel. CPAC Sunday is supposed to be the light day.

A prayer breakfast is followed by a keynote speech for those who did not have immediate flights to catch.

The vendors were already breaking down their booths. Radio Row hosts were wrapping up their programming. The Young Jewish Conservatives finished their programming Saturday night with a Havdalah service to end the Sabbath.

Former and possibly future President Donald Trump was already back home at Mar A Lago after giving a forceful but relatively calm Saturday night CPAC speech.





Trump easily won the 2024 CPAC presidential straw poll, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in second and nobody else registering more than 2% of the vote.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy offered some more of his famous one-liners during his Sunday CPAC speech. He was in full Henny Youngman mode as he kept the crowd laughing at the Democrats.

“America was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by idiots.”

“You can’t fix stupid, but you can vote it out.”

“America is so great that people who hate it refuse to leave it.”

“Republicans are not perfect but the other side is crazy.”

“I believe exercise makes you look better naked. So does alcohol.”

He then deadpanned to the crowd regarding that odd joke, “I don’t know how that one got in there.”

“We don’t have a gun control problem. We have an idiot control problem.”

“If the government ever tells you that you can’t own a gun, buy two.”

“If you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.”

“Souls have no color.”

“Arlington National Cemetery has 400,000 reasons why you should stand your ass up for the national anthem.”

“The water won’t clear up until we get the pigs out of the creek.”

“Love is the answer but you ought to own a handgun just in case.”

Yet Sunday afternoon did not end light or quiet.

Donald Trump Jr. was the final speaker, and he reversed roles with his father.

Trump Sr. traded in his bombastic side in favor of a serious, sober presidential speech.

traded in his bombastic side in favor of a serious, sober presidential speech. Trump Jr. put aside his serious policy chops to give a blistering attack on Democrats.

put aside his serious policy chops to give a blistering attack on Democrats. Trump Jr. eviscerated the Democrats and their hypocritical sycophants in the liberal media and big tech.

eviscerated the Democrats and their hypocritical sycophants in the liberal media and big tech. Trump Jr. lobbed repeated verbal grenades at Hunter Biden and those who held the sons of two different presidents to two very different standards. Although other ground was covered, the attacks on Hunter were frequent and well-received by the crowd.

lobbed repeated verbal grenades at Hunter Biden and those who held the sons of two different presidents to two very different standards. Although other ground was covered, the attacks on Hunter were frequent and well-received by the crowd. Trump Sr. was effective but tamer than usual. Trump Jr. served up political red meat right off the bone. On more than one occasion he referenced Hunter Biden’s drug of choice while also pointing out President Joe Biden’s numerous policy failures.

“You have to be on crack to think they’re doing a good job.”

Trump Jr. lambasted the media for ignoring the scandal of Hillary Clinton’s campaign spying on Donald Trump. The former president’s son shifted from the original Russia hoax to the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

“A bully takes advantage of the weak and the infirm. No one is weaker or more infirm than Joe Biden.”

“People understand strength. They understand resolve. They understand balls.”

“Our leadership has none of those. They do have Depends. You know Nancy Pelosi invested in that stuff.”

The theme of CPAC 2022 was “Awakened not woke.”

Trump Jr. mocked the left’s obsession with woke culture. He noted that the Taliban is not committed to diversification and inclusion. Trump Jr. also took aim at spineless Republicans who refuse to fight back against bullying Democrats.

“We play t-ball while they are playing hardball.”

He exchanged high fives with young conservatives in the crowd and kept firing at Hunter Biden.

“It’s not easy being a young conservative. If it was, I’d be an artist and sell my crap for half a billion dollars.“

“Crack is not my thing, but if it was it would be ok if I were a Democrat.”

The liberal media detested his speech because it did more than just attack Hunter Biden. Trump Jr. called out the blatant hypocrisy in their obsessive reporting over everything Trump-related while purposely covering up Biden illegalities.

For those in the media who are unaware, smoking crack actually is illegal. So is accepting large sums of money for shoddy paintings from foreign agents buying those paintings in exchange for White House influence.

These are real crimes, and Trump Jr. demanded that conservatives keep fighting until this double standard ends.

While Trump Jr.’s speech was a shot straight across the bow, it was delivered with humor rather than anger.

CPAC is known for being an optimistic conference that brings out happy warriors looking for positive solutions to vexing problems.

CPAC 2022 was no exception. The thousands of people still remaining on Sunday left the conference jubilant and ready for battle in the midterms and beyond.

