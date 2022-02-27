CPAC 2022 Saturday features a calm but forceful Donald Trump

After a packed schedule featuring exciting speakers, CPAC 2022 reached a crescendo on Saturday night. The big dog was in town, and he was ready to bite. While former and possibly future President Donald J. Trump was the focus, plenty of Saturday events inside and outside CPAC kept attendees busy.

But first events did occur this week that were unrelated to CPAC.

For those not owning a television, Russia invaded Ukraine. An oil depot near Kyiv exploded after a Russian missile strike, which is not Trump’s fault.

President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson is a black woman nominated because she is a black woman.

Yet even these twin events of foreign war and domestic SCOTUS confirmation battles could not dampen the enthusiasm at the Rosen Shingle Creek.

CPAC 2022 Thursday and Friday were dedicated to the conservative movement.

Saturday night was all about Trump.

The crowd was teed up for Trump hours before he took the stage. His most ardent loyal defenders addressed the crowd during the day. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz offered a stinging indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is a pit bull. He vowed that when Republicans take over the House, he will hold hearings on the Biden scandals currently being suppressed.

At the Young Jewish Conservatives Sabbath luncheon, the crowd was dazzled by Florida Congressman Byron Donalds.

Donalds told of growing up in Brooklyn, New York, a place that breeds toughness. When a Capitol Hill mask zealot tried to bully him, he pushed back by reminding the woman that she was not his mother.

The female mask zealot backed down.

Rabbi Daniel Lapin explained that being against anti-Semitism was not good enough. Jews have a moral obligation to stand up against anti-Christian bigotry as well.

Radio great Mark Levin was the main YJC luncheon speaker offering a scorching indictment of the Biden administration’s failures.

At 7:10 p.m., Lee Greenwood’s “God bless the USA” had the crowd raring to go.

Then it was time for Trump to come out firing, but in a more focused way than some of his past CPAC stages. Trump did spend a bit of time on the controversial 2020 presidential election, but he was not screaming or rambling, clocking in at under 90 minutes this time.

He spoke forcefully but calmly.

Regarding past elections, Trump said,

“We did it twice, and we will do it again.”

Trump showed his humor in praising Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson, a certified medical doctor who was Trump’s White House physician.

“He knows every inch of me…and thinks it’s a very beautiful sight.”

Trump playfully said that Jackson’s evaluation was,

“If he didn’t eat junk food, he’d live 200 years.”

Joking about Biden, Trump said that he is “going to sleep at 4:00 p.m.”

Yet, for most of his speech, Trump was serious.

He lamented that

“Our country has lost its self-confidence.”

Trump reminded everyone that he brought America “energy independence” and the “fastest economic recovery in history.”

As to the rampant crime, the President was somber, saying:

“The streets of our Democratic cities are drenched in blood.”

Regarding Judge Jackson, Trump noted that

“a radical leftist has been nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Trump kept firing, and he kept doing so very calmly and effectively.

“Joe Biden has turned calm into chaos, competence into incompetence, stability into anarchy, and security into catastrophe.”

Trump reminded the crowd that unlike Obama and Biden, Russia did not invade another country on Trump’s watch.

“I got you out of wars.”

Of Biden, Trump seemed more like a concerned parent than a political opponent..

“I want him to do a great job. Politically, I don’t care.”

Yet Trump also was willing to call a spade a spade.

“Putin is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb.”

This very serious speech kept being delivered in a very quiet and sober tone.

Trump pulled no punches when it came to climate czar John Kerry.

“We have a world that’s ready to blow up and disintegrate and he is worried about global warming.”

Trump contrasted Biden’s obsession with protecting the Ukrainian border but not the American Southern border.

Trump called out the breakdown of democracy in Canada. His call to support the Canadian truckers brought the crowd to its feet.

“It’s time to declare independence from every last Covid mandate.”

Trump vowed to hold accountable those who abused America’s children with mask mandates.

Trump pointed out the various ways Democrats made America more dangerous through soft on crime policies. He then turned to some of the less sane Democrat policies and investigations.

“They teach four-year-olds to pick their own genders.”

“The January 6th unselect committee” was run by “thugs.”

Trump told the crowd,

“We’re going to kick the Biden crime family out of the White House.”

Trump recommended prosecuting leftist district attorneys with civil rights violations endangering American citizens’ safety.

He also vowed to ban critical race theory everywhere in the federal government.

“We have to defend parents’ rights against lunatics and maniacs.”

He had the crowd roaring with approval with his insistence that “We will charge China trillions of dollars for unleashing the virus upon the world.”

Regarding our border, culture, faith, values, liberty, and children, Trump’s message was, “We will not surrender!”

Trump referred to himself as “your president.” The crowd cheered wildly, but Trump then referred to past achievements while he was President.

Trump tied it all together with one simple and truthful message that was impossible to disagree with.

“America needs strong leadership.”

The crowd was energized before, during, and after the speech. It was definitely one of Trump’s better speeches due to its relative brevity and calm delivery.

With CPAC Saturday in the books, attendees retreated to the pro-Trump vendors and the afterparties. One such party had a Mardi Gras theme with disco music. The bars were packed past 2:00 a.m. with peaceful conservatives socializing without incident. But, after three days of CPAC business and revelry, there was no rest for the weary.

Donald Trump Jr. is the main speaker for CPAC Sunday.

