CPAC 2022: Florida sunshine heralds a return to America ‘s freedom

With everything going on in the world, it feels strange to sing, “Happy days are here again.” Russia has invaded Ukraine. Food and gasoline prices are skyrocketing. Inflation is eating away at financial livelihoods. Global financial markets have shed several thousand points to fall into correction territory. Yet in Orlando, happy days return. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is back. The optimism for a brighter future combined with a cold reality of how to get there is back.

Thousands of patriotic Americans who descended on the Potomac for several decades enjoyed the warm weather and hospitality of CPAC in Florida for the second straight year.

At the Rosen Shingle Creek, political stars lit up the main room with fiery speeches.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered a full-throttled comparison of his successful run in Florida with the Biden administration’s disastrous failure. The Florida governor has been the leading anti-mandate Governor, and CPAC attendees enjoyed being free and maskless. DeSantis describes 2022 as “the year that America fought back” against crippling liberal mandates.

DeSantis hit hard against hypocritical liberal leaders who publicly bashed Florida while privately vacationing in the sunshine state maskless.





Texas Senator Ted Cruz knows how to fire up a crowd, and CPAC 2022 was no exception.

He lambasted Jen “Peppermint Patty” Psaki and mentioned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “rides a broom.” However, Cruz saved his harshest criticism for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The contrast could not be starker. Trudeau’s crackdown on Canadian Truckers waded dangerously close to authoritarianism. Yet, on the other hand, Cruz has been obsessively loyal to the constraints of the United States Constitution.

Cruz also implored the crowd, “Don’t ever apologize to the woke mob.”

While former President Donald Trump remains the 800-pound gorilla, DeSantis and Cruz are both top tier 2024 presidential contenders, but only if Trump decides not to run.

Other potential 2024 contenders speaking at CPAC include South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and others.

As with previous CPAC gatherings, there was plenty of action beyond the main hall. The welcome reception was held in the same room as all the vendors, allowing people to see dozens of different products, services, and initiatives centered around and dedicated to conservatism. Trump gear was popular, as was the “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise that mocks Joe Biden and his liberal media sycophants.

Those networking for business and social purposes had two different bars to choose from and a gorgeous poolside area.

Socializing goes on well into the night.

Radio Row is buzzing, and Fox Nation is on site.

American Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp and his wife Mercedes have again found a way to put together a joyful gathering in a world in desperate need of joy.

Ordinary citizens are doing plenty of politicking with several Loudoun County, Virginia people working to overthrow their regressive school board. Getting Republican Glenn Youngkin elected Governor was the first step. They are working overtime at CPAC to let everyone know about their school board recall fight. Inspired by the victorious San Francisco school board recalls, the Virginia group are happy warriors ready for battle.

While CPAC 2022 is just getting under with much more is to come.

President Trump will light up the crowd on Saturday evening. In addition, the Young Jewish Conservatives have their annual Sabbath programming from Friday sundown through Saturday nightfall.

For those dedicated to a better future, CPAC 2022 is a great place to be.

For those who genuinely want the realism combined with optimism that embodied Ronald Reagan’s shining city on a hill, CPAC 2022 in Orlando, Florida, is the only place to be this weekend.

Thursday was a great start to the weekend, but the main action is just getting started.

