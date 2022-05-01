Covid Pandemic: The psychosis that lives rent free In your head

WASHINGTON — The use of facemasks and experimental gene-modified “vaccinations” initially alleged to prevent Covid pandemic infections prove endlessly interesting topics in both the medical and political realms. For many critical thinkers and realists, the Covid pandemic and its rolling aftermath remain a source of awe and wonder. It appears at times that logic and reason decided to leave the building on their own volition.

The ongoing Covid pandemic crisis often seems like one giant social experiment that spawned many existential phenomena and cosmic questions regarding the nature of both community and humanity.

Covid Pandemic Hypnosis

Hypnosis, also termed hypnotherapy or hypnotic suggestion involves a test subject who enters a trance-like state. In such a state, these subjects possess heightened focus and concentration. Hypnosis occurs with the help of a therapist using verbal repetition and mental images to put the subject into this highly-suggestive, trance-like state. In the hand of an expert, it becomes a form of mind control. Under a hypnotic trance, subjects typically submit so totally to the hypnotist that they readily obey commands such as barking like a dog or clucking like a chicken.





Subsequently, self-pride and inhibitions seem to disappear along with logic or reason. The subjects’ personal will goes out the window, replaced by a seemingly willing submission to the hypnotist’s commands or suggestions. Hypnotists can use hypnosis for good. Examples include uncovering repressed memories that can lead to the prosecution of a criminal act. But many people, such as devote Christians, believe it is harmful and should not be practiced for any reason.

In a recent Ivory Hecker interview with hypnotist Paul William, he discusses how the news might be used to direct our thinking on current matters such as the Covid-19 pandemic by using concepts of hypnosis.

“Have You Been Hypnotized by the News? Hypnotist Weighs In” – Ivory Hecker

In this video, Williams noted the following.

“The thing about hypnotic technique, too, is that deep persuasion, body language, this sort of thing, it’s our first language. It’s actually the way we understand how people feel and what they are communicating to us before we even acquire language. So a lot of people can have a sort of hypnotic talent without even realizing that’s what they have.”

Williams discusses the concept of “pacing and leading” and offers an example.

“I’m going to do a real quick demonstration so that you all can get a very tiny taste of what it is like. So, everybody listening right now, I know you are all listening to the words I am speaking some of you are sitting down, some of you are standing up, some of you might be driving a car. Don’t worry if you are because I am not going to hypnotize you. But, if you are driving a car, if you are sitting down, if you are standing up, if you are listening very deeply to the words I am saying you might start to notice that you kind of would like a glass of Coca-Cola. And there it is, that’s the technique.”

A certain portion of the population would then crave having a Coke.

Ivory Hecker then ran some news clips that effecgtively served as ads for Amazon during the pandemic. She said the pre-scripted news scripts showed how Amazon kept us all at home while we remained supplied but “safe and distanced.”

Mockingbird Media during the Covid Pandemic

The CIA’s “Operation Mockingbird” likely served as a precursor of US manipulation of world public opinion.

Operation Mockingbird was a program of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that began in the early years of the Cold War. Its intent: to manipulate the news media to influence public attitudes for propagandistic purposes. As part of this effort, mounted at the height of the Cold War in the 1950s, Cord Meyer and Allen W. Dulles devised this secret propaganda outreach program. Subsequently, they then recruited leading American journalists to promulgate the CIA’s views.

The notion that a government agency with a hidden agenda could take control of people’s thoughts and opinions seems alarming enough. But proceeding to use this influence to push Americans towards an ideology embracing certain life choices may seem like a crazy conspiracy theory. But such illusions tend to vanish when you examine the scripts of preset narratives in this kind of effort, and note the constant, inescapable drumbeat of this propaganda that forces the desired concepts into our heads.

What today’s media “falsely claims” “without evidence.”

One glaring example of the “Mockingbird” technique remains incredibly easy to see in the media today. Routinely, the mainstream media calls President Trump’s claim the 2020 election was stolen aa “The Big Lie.” Thus, without fail, each media “news” article on this topic insists thatTrump “falsely proclaims” this “Big Lie.” “Without evidence,” of course. The routine, repetitive use of these phrases would most probably be totally ineffective in occasional use. But when every single source of network news uses the same expressions each and every time to falsely describe something intuitively obvious to any thoughtful person, the desired lie takes root, gradually becoming perceived as actual truth.

Unfortunately, due the work of our contemporary Operation Mockingbird propagandists of 2022, an otherwise uninformed portion of the public seems no longer interested in listening to media outsiders who offer ample evidence of election fraud. Even though math never lies, they continue to ignore the fringe minority of independent journalists still working to reveal the nearly obvious truth.

Fraud or Fair?

As a result, many Americans accept our recent, provably fraudulent election as a truly fair election. They do so even when Joe Biden claims (without evidence) that he received more votes than registered voters in many parts of the country. Math teachers, particularly those who specialize in statistics and probability instead of politics must be losing their minds. The notion that Americans legally and fairly elected Joe Biden as America’s president after putting so little effort into his campaign is absurd. Making matters worse, the fact that in less than one and one-half years as America’s supposed president Biden has become one of the most hated politicians in America is beyond belief.

Never-ending Covid Pandemic: Conspiracy theory or actual conspiracy?

The idea of the CIA or the New World Order globalists trying to groom our minds might seem an absurd conspiracy theory. That is, until you start to notice a pattern to the scripts and the insanity of what the government asks us to accept. For example, has anyone ever noticed how so many Democrat politicians test positive for Covid-19> But then subsequently declare, “So grateful to be vaxxed and boosted!” Some even seem compelled to add: “Or it would have been much worse.”?

They basically singing the Mockingbird praises of an experimental mRNA gene-modified drug falsely passed off as a vaccine that they just proved DOES NOT WORK. They have no way of knowing if their current potential case could become “much worse.” They routinely speculate with no basis in fact.

Some examples

Remember that Joe Biden gave Congress a free pass from his vaccine mandate last fall. One might justifiably question whether the following politicians really received the jab.

I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021

I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 20, 2021

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 26, 2022



Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) —March 22, 2022

Et tu, Beto?

Meanwhile, Texas political figure Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor felt compelled to join the Tony Fauci cheerleading squad in a press release after he allegedly came down with Covid,

“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings. I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today. I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines.”

Political figures are not the only ones bragging about the value of the Covid-19 vaccines after getting sick. Take comedian Heather McDonald as an example:

“Heather McDonald Faints On Stage | OFFICIAL VIDEO”

And consider this humorous Reddit topic of discussion dated March 27 of 2022.

“Jen Psaki: vaxxed, boosted, and infected with SARS-Cov-2 twice in under five months | The miracle of mRNA technology, the gift that keeps on giving.”

*****

The Covid-19 Pandemic after-effect: The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon

The Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, or the Baader-Meinhof effect, occurs when your awareness of something increases. It is a perception you believe an observation is actually happening more, even if that’s not the case. A good analogy for this in the Covid-19 pandemic? How many actually wear those mandated facemasks? Where to they wear them, and when do they wear them? Do we value such people as “good citizens” doing their part? Or do we regard them as virtue-signaling Karens trying to keep us in our place.

Baader-Meinhof phenomenon occurs because your brain is simply reinforcing some newly acquired information due to a new awareness. Other names for this are:

frequency illusion

recency illusion

selective attention bias

More on this phenomenon

One might also hear this phenomenon called red (or blue) car syndrome. Last week you heard a news report that stated red cars were suddenly gaining in sales. Now, your eye and mind sees and processes every red car you see on the road.

In fact, there are no more red cars around you now than there were before. People around you didn’t run out and buy red cars as if to gaslight you. It’s just that since you heard that news report, your brain is now more consciously aware of red cars.

While the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon is usually harmless, there are times it can become a problem. People with certain mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, paranoia and even schizophrenia can be led to further needlessly put their brain on sensory overload and make symptoms even worse. Have you ever seen a person freak out because they wanted to go somewhere during the pandemic and then realize they can’t find their facemask to go inside some public place?

The ongoing fallout from the Covid-19 Panedmie: Led by a Confederacy of Dunces?

If you think this does not seem worthy of discussion and examination, consider the absurdity of just some of these observations. That includes the absurd notion that a mask can protect you in a public place from a very deadly virus. But by removing the mask after you sit down to eat or drink you still remain safe? One has to regard this as insanity on the face of it. (Credit Dr. Fauci for this “Simon Says” challenge.) Let’s check out some additional moronic examples of “The Science,”:]

>An N95 mask has a grid matrix of 10 microns but a Covid-19 particle is only .125 of a single micron. The false claim? That any homemade mask you put over your face can do the job of an N95 mask.

> The Covid-19 vaccines (all 4 of them) are “safe and effective” even though they blew past the traditional benchmark stopping point of 50 deaths in December of 2020 when they were first administered.

> Federal government offices are promoting the Covid-19 vaccines by public service announcements which really constitutes advertisements paid for with taxpayer dollars.

But wait, there’s more!

> For the first time ever HIPAA violations are being accepted in violation of national law.

> For the first time ever informed consent is being bypassed by patients and their doctors alike in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines.

> Vaccine injuries are not being discussed by the mainstream media and most people do not seem to care.

> Vaccine injuries are not being addressed well for victims trying to be heard in court.

> The left has called followers of Donald Trump part of a cult yet these same people are not seeing themselves as part of a Tony Fauci cult.

> The fact that doctors and patients have been cured by proven effective drugs such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine and both these drugs have been banned by Tony Fauci as well as the news that these drugs have cured people. Ivermectin cured most of India in less than 3 months!

> Denmark has become the first country to suspend Covid-19 vaccinations and the MSM remains MIA.

But wait, there’s still more!

And if you think all of these mind control games are not taking a toll on Americans, take a few minutes to watch these students randomly interviewed at the University of Florida recently.

They fall into these 4 very interesting groups, namely, those who are:

> Pro-choice but also for vaccine mandates.

> Pro-life and for vaccine mandates.

> Pro-choice and against the vaccine mandates.

> Pro-life and against the vaccine mandates.

Covid-19 Pandemic aftermath: Continuing hypocrisy and lies

What’s most interesting and humorous is when interviewer Ophelia Jacobson called the pro-choicers out for their obvious hypocrisy in being for the vaccine mandates when they preach, “My body, my choice.”

Some of them seemed stunned at the revelation and a few even thanked Jacobson for calling their attention to something they were obviously contradictory about. This short video is well worth the time to see what our youth are thinking.

“Students Say ‘My Body My Choice’… Until it Comes to Vaccine Mandates” – Campus Reform

To be sure, no matter which of the above concepts may or may not apply to our lives today, we have moved beyond the “power of persuasion.” “Media manipulation” and propaganda move many of us in 2022.

Take the Hunter Biden laptop story quashed by the mainstream media as a good example. It is a fact the Christian Democrats of America would not have voted for Joe Biden had they seen the evidence of illegal payoffs to the Biden crime family along with Hunter’s cocaine addiction and drug fueled orgies with underage Chinese girls captured in pictures and video on his laptop.

And the thought that Joe Biden, the biggest career political liar in D.C., now wants to enact an Internet police force to prosecute “misinformation” online is laughable, not to mention a First Amendment violation. Good luck with that, Joe!