Covid edicts vs. the noisy, freedom loving minority

WASHINGTON — Contrary to popular belief, most people don’t yearn to breathe free. It’s actually the exceptional, cantankerous, misanthropic minority of this world who refuse to play along with today’s tyrannical ruling class. Maybe it’s time for us to consider joining them. Refuse to join the herd. Refuse to mindlessly obey the ruling class and remain silent. Example: Just Internet surf your way to YouTube. You can find video after video of Australians gathering in massive crowds to challenge authorities, who come armed to the teeth I might add. But next, Australia’s deplorable mobs heroically trample over “law enforcement.” This active, vocal, freedom loving minority of Australians stands strong in defiance of their government’s unprecedented stay-at-home Covid edicts.

So where are today’s freedom loving minority of American Patriots? MIA?

But can you imagine once-independent Americans defying their Federal government’s Covid edicts in a similar manner? Of course not. Apparently immune to what they can see with their own eyes, Americans remain docile souls these days.

Our government and their media mouthpieces claim the unvaccinated pose a health threat to vaccinated Americans. But they don’t explain how this can hold true, since they also claim the vaccines work. Logically, if already received the jab, why do we remain in danger from the unvaccinated?





No good answer. So, illogically, the government threatens the unvaccinated with loss of employment, denial of medical treatment and even the use of public transportation.

Does some possibility exist that the vaccines don’t work? Or is something more sinister at play here? Has our Federal government quietly decided to push government testing and vaccination “mandates” to discover how far they can go in handing down unconstitutional, authoritarian edicts before public confidence in their leadership breaks?

Time for American patriots to push back against tyrannical government Covid edicts?

Unfortunately for this nation, thus far, the government doesn’t see much in the way of voter and taxpayer pushback against their increasingly lawless rule. So is it any wonder Democrats view this as the exact moment in American history to push for a destructive $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” spending bill? One that seems to contain much more in the way of paybacks, kickbacks and unconstitutional orders than it does in recognizable infrastructure spending.

Moreover, are we surprised that Faux President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say, with straight faces, the cost of their epic boondoggle totals precisely “zero” dollars?

Of course not. As we earlier noted, we remain docile souls these days.

Meanwhile, back in Totalitarian-controlled Australia…

In Melbourne’s state capitol Victoria, police arrested 218 defiant Australians chanting, “We will not comply.” Unlike Americans, they are not docile souls.

The Victoria State Police issued the following statement.

“It was extremely disappointing to see another example of a small minority of the community showing a complete disregard for the health and safety of not only police, but each and every other Victorian.”

But it’s always the minority that’s concerned with encroachments on their liberties.

Following the US Constitution. Or what’s left of it.

Here in the United States, our Constitution’s Bill of Rights specifically protects the freedoms of the minority. That’s clearly implied in the First Amendment phrase, “Congress shall make no law…”

The majority and their elected officials have no need of protection. They have the power. And today, that power tends toward authoritarian corruption.

Today’s Covid edicts violate our Constitutional freedoms

At the time of this nation’s birth, only 40 to 45 percent of American colonists, a clear, freedom loving minority, favored the goals of our revolutionary Founding Fathers. Most of our countrymen seemed content to live according to the arbitrary edicts of a British monarch. Some had no feelings whatsoever on this matter.

In other words, a closer examination of our nation’s founding reinforces the view that tyranny, combined with inertia, makes for one of the strongest forces in the universe.

But in the end, an inert response to tyranny and totalitarian thuggery proves never as strong as an ungovernable minority jealously possessive of their liberties. Clearly, such powerful minorities throughout history provide a major obstacle for any lawless, tyrannical and mindless majority. Their battle cry:

“Don’t tread on me.”

“We will not comply.”