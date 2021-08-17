COVID Debate: Should Dr. Madej, an expert on vaccines, be heard?

GEORGIA: (McDonough) Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 20 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001. She consistently gets 5 out of 5 stars in patient ratings of her practice.

Dr. Madej’s interest began as a teenager when she says she first started studying vaccines. She says she has been unable to find a single person who has ever died from tetanus and therefore questions the necessity of that vaccine.

Dr. Madej’s interview on the Stew Peters Show.

There she alleges the COVID-19 vaccines are part of a final plan of the globalists to achieve mind and memory manipulation to reprogram the brain. She has given up her two successful previous medical practices in Georgia to go on a world-speaking tour against the COVID-19 vaccines.

She argues that all of the drug companies producing COVID-19 vaccines are guilty of false advertising as well as crimes against humanity.





For something to be classified as a ‘vaccine’ it must prohibit infection or transmission of a virus.

Big pharma will not make this claim about any of their COVID-19 vaccine products provided. She goes on to state that none of them will allow doctors and scientists to have samples to see what is in the vaccines. They won’t publically release what the contents of the vaccines are and they have no product liability. Their product fitness is not guaranteed for any particular purpose.

One of Dr. Madej’s chief concerns is the introduction of Nanolithic particles that wrap around a foreign code in the body.

”It has to suppress our immune system so that our immune system doesn’t destroy the foreign code. So, how long does it suppress our immune systems for? Nobody knows. There has not been any long-term data.”

“Don’t go putting anything in anybody unless we know what is in it!” – Dr. Carrie Madej

While much of the mainstream media and Internet social media platforms work overtime to discredit her, she does pose very interesting points about the COVID-19 vaccines that silence her critics.

For example, she notes that when the H1-N1 Swine flu vaccines were introduced under the Obama administration, the vaccines were halted after just 25 deaths.

But, under the release of the COVID-19 vaccines under Trump and Biden, the FDA and media have remained silent while some 6,000 people have now died after receiving vaccine injections. Dr. Madej claims that the 6,000 figure for the U.S. is low though since that office is now 3 months behind in reporting deaths.

In her talks, she mentions the connection between Bill Gates and Gavi. From the Gavi website,

“Gavi now vaccinates almost half of the world’s children, giving it tremendous power to negotiate vaccines at prices that are affordable for the poorest countries and to remove the commercial risks that previously kept manufacturers from serving them.”

It is interesting that one of the sponsors of Gavi is The World Bank.

Dr. Madej states that some of these COVID-19 vaccines are engineered to produce spike proteins that modify immune systems to combat the spikes of the COVID-19 virus. She correctly states this has never been attempted before and nobody knows the long-term outcomes of this scientific engineering in the human body.

Dr. Madej took the stage at the MAGA Freedom Rally in Washington, D.C., on January 6th to warn people the COVID-19 vaccine contains bio-sensing Nanotechnology designed to alter human DNA and reprogram people’s minds.

“This is not your normal flu vaccine. This is something totally different. This is a witches’ brew. I’ve never seen anything like this in science or medicine.” – Dr. Carrie Madej January 6, 2021

Dr. Madej first began sounding the alarm about the questionable background of COVID-19 vaccines in June of 2020 on YouTube. YouTube pulled her video for contradicting the narrative of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.

With some searching you can still find that video titled “Human 2.0 Warning – Doctor Issues Wake Up Call to the World.”

“There’s many ways it can be taken up into our genome. So when this gets into the genome, if it’s permanent, guess what? You, as a human, can be patented and owned—look it up!” – Dr. Carrie Madej January 6, 2021

Dr. Madej identifies as an osteopathic doctor and a “child of God and a believer in Jesus Christ.” She’s also questions why COVID-19 dominated the news cycle over the bigger story of a ‘global elite pedophile ring’.

Some of her critics say she reposts byzantine diagrams revealing Bill Gates as the mastermind behind the global pandemic wanting to reduce the world population by 2/3.

Still, these same critics cannot explain Bill Gate’s explosion onto the COVID-19 scene elbow-to-elbow with expert virologists. They neglect the fact that Gates, himself, is a college dropout.

Dr. Madeji was asked by Stew Peters during his interview about what she knew about COVID-19 areas of the arm being able to attract magnets.

She said at this point all the evidence was antidotal. Stew’s question no doubt came about because of videos like this one on Twitter:

Who Got The Vaccine? Woman Shows Magnet Sticking To Her Vaccinated Area… Other Ppl Are Seeing Antennae Properties! "We're All Fucked" there is something called REPLICATED DIGITIZED RNA in these COVID-19 Vaccines pic.twitter.com/I3a2REMCke — Master At Work (@MasterAtWorkINC) May 12, 2021

Critics of Dr. Madej claim her talking points have been debunked stating the CDC website’s own words, “They do not affect or interact with our DNA in any way.” However, this is now a proven patently false claim by world-renowned scientists!

French Nobel laureate virologist Luc Montagnier shared a 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Harald zur Hausen for their discoveries related to human papillomaviruses (HPV).

Montagnier has raised two concerning issues to support his COVID-19 vaccination concerns. The first is that the vaccines will drive the creation of more serious mutations of the virus. The second is that the process of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) will drive more serious virus infections in vaccinated persons.

Respected experts in genetics have turned up the heat on the COVID-19 vaccine controversy in scientific circles and social media platforms. They have successfully argued the vaccines can and do integrate pieces of their genetic code into the human genome.

They say this is why some people test positive for months after recovering from their initial infection yet no infectious virus can usually be grown from them.

Another Nobel laureate, David Baltimore, Ph.D. professor emeritus at Caltech, said that these results “look pretty convincing.”

In 1975 he shared the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine with Howard Temin and Renato Dulbecco. Dr. Baltimore’s contribution to virology was his discovery of reverse transcriptase (RT) essential for the reproduction of retroviruses such as HIV.

“It looks to me like the results are pretty clear-cut. There are always people who hold out against a new finding and we have to live with that. It really looks like bits of genetic information from any RNA virus could be reverse transcribed and integrated into human (DNA) genes. That may happen with the common cold or whatever other viruses infect us.”

The idea that the COVID-19 vaccine can alter a recipient’s DNA may have led to criminal charges in one instance.

Pharmacist Steven Brandenburg (46) of Grafton, Wisconsin, attempted to destroy more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine because he allegedly thought “it could hurt people by changing their DNA”, according to a local police report.

While the idea of DNA-altering vaccines didn’t originate with Dr. Madej, her messages of alarm is gaining traction. Being more seriously world-wide. Dr. Madej has been banned from YouTube but she still has hundreds of thousands of followers across other social media platforms as well as at in-person speaking engagements.

“Guys, listen, that is the ulterior motive. That is one of the agendas of this: the ultimate enslavement of humanity. Wake up! Wake up! Do your due diligence. Look this up. This is real.” Dr. Carrie Madej

Dr. Madej has also been interviewed by the likes of the Frontline Doctors organization, Alex Jones, Robyn Openshaw, and Christian preacher Bradlee Dean. Bradlee Dean has almost 800,000 followers. Dr. Ben Tapper also uses his medical credentials to tell his 18 thousand Twitter followers that the vaccine will change their DNA.

There are rumors Dr. Madej no longer lives in the United States for her own security as a whistleblower.

If true, she presumably does not want to suffer the same fate as that of prominent anti-vaccination activist Brandy Vaughan (45). Vaughan was a former Merck pharmaceutical representative who was mysteriously found dead in her California home by her 10-year-old son.

While her cause of death was said to be from “natural causes”, she feared for her life and made a video warning of her pending doom.

Vaughn became an outspoken critic of pharmaceutical companies and created the nonprofit organization Learn The Risk.

That organization aims to educate people on the “dangers of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines and unnecessary medical treatments,” according to their website.

One of her last Tweets of pending doom…

One of the best pieces of advice Dr. Carrie Madej offers is related to where one gets their news these days, like Communities Digital News.

“People have to start looking for alternative forms of media.” – Dr. Carrie Madej

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler