Covid-19 vaccines and your right to informed consent

WASHINGTON — Those who remain unvaccinated and get shamed by the likes of Joe Biden often bring up the issue that they are not getting vaccinated because of the lack of informed consent. There are many reasons why Joe Biden is about to get flamed in our highest courts for his new unconstitutional Covid vaccine mandate. Biden’s likely illegal “mandate” essentially forces larger employers to impose Covid-19 vaccines as a non-negotiable requirement for ongoing employment. Thus, violating the right to informed consent to all U.S. citizens.

Note: The following article is not intended as Medical Advice. It is for information only.

You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand that if most working Washington, D.C., is not getting the vaccine, you should not be getting it either. The legal community and the law regard this as arbitrary and capricious discrimination. You don’t have to be a lawyer to see that the lack of informed consent that goes along with any medical procedure is being violated with Covid vaccine injections. You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand this constitutes a HIPPA violation as nobody is entitled to know your medical background but you and your doctor.

But if WE, THE PEOPLE, can reason through this, law-educated lawyers will have a field day in the courts with this one!

Covid-19 vaccines: Not for everyone?

Ohio Attorney Thomas Renz is one such lawyer fighting for the American people against medical tyranny and has been doing so for some time. He continues to inform people about the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines. He also details how Dr. Anthony Fauci became involved in this for personal financial gain. Renz is a Christian. CDN could not determine too much about his background other than he has a license to practice law in multiple states. In addition, Renz is an attorney for America’s Frontline Doctors. That organization contains a brief bio on Renz on their website.





Renz testified to an Ohio State House committee on a bill to allow lawmakers to vote down public health orders without the governor’s approval. Unfortunately, YouTube later removed footage of his testimony — similar to the arguments made in his lawsuits — for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy. However, you can still find the video on BitChute. (Or access the video below.)

Covid-19 vaccines: Informed Consent?

Renz worked with several doctors and attorneys to develop an informed consent statement for the Covid-19 vaccines. Quoted below, he submitted it as part of his testimony before an Ohio Board on H.B. 248. The text of this document appears below, slightly reformatted to accommodate SEO standards.

“Risks of the Covid-19 vaccinations are experimental and only authorized under emergency use authorization. This means that this particular vaccine has not been fully studied, and we cannot be certain of all the impacts it could have on you.

Risks of the Covid vaccination include, but are not limited to, death, failure to prevent the disease being vaccinated against, risk of anaphylaxis, irritation at the injection site, muscle soreness, tingling in the hand and arm, bleeding from the injection site, bleeding that may be life-threatening such as a brain hemorrhage, internal bleeding, bleeding into the eye, gastrointestinal bleeding[.]

[Also] neurological complications including paralysis, that may or may not completely resolve, focal paralyses, such as Bell’s palsy, transverse myelitis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (which is Lou Gehrig’s disease), headaches, dizziness, narcolepsy, or the inability to remain awake, thrombocytopenia which is a lack of platelets that prevent bleeding, pancytopenia; lack of all blood elements such as red and white blood cells, infections, miscarriages, blood clots, etcetera.

Additionally, problems may arise even years after vaccinations. These issues may include immune enhancement, in which case the vaccination may cause an increased risk of severe or fatal worsening of the Covid or other similar diseases and influenza-like illnesses. Also, the risk of infertility, birth defects, and cancer is unknown, and late-onset of neurological disorders autoimmune disease. There have been reports of the passage of the vaccine in breast milk that has caused fatal bleeding in the nursing baby.

The benefit of this vaccination is an overall absolute risk reduction of negative outcomes of approximately one percent and the potential to have lesser severity of symptoms if you do catch Covid-19, which may still happen.

“Please sign here if you consent to this injection ____________________________________”

A critical legal point, Re: Informed Consent

Renz makes a critical legal point. Namely, he states that if you did not receive this information in writing similar to the above, those responsible denied your option for informed consent. Furthermore, Renz claims this marks the first time this ever happened in this country. He remains outraged that the CDC continues to promote these vaccines as safe and effective.

Neither has proved true thus far. (But worse, neither fit the definition of a vaccine.

Renz continues his testimony.

“Perhaps you guys have seen (Dr.) Fauci’s emails, and perhaps you have seen some of the stuff coming out now. What’s not coming out too widely yet is the fact that [referemces] the Moderna intellectual properties… The intellectual property rights on that vaccine are co-owned by Fauci’s crew, NIAID/NIH (The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and National Institutes of Health).

“That company has, I believe, no formally approved vaccines on the market and is now valued in the ballpark of 25 billion? I don’t know if you guys have heard of Pdufa (Prescription Drug User Fee Act). This was created back in the ’90s and what it essentially did was create a pay-to-play system with the FDA (Federal Drug Administration). Do you want to get your drug approved?

“You can pay a ‘user fee,’ and it will probably be approved more quickly. I am certainly oversimplifying a very complex and convoluted process. But, it’s a reality. Pay to play is a reality at the HHS (Health and Human Services). It is a harsh reality. But, uh, P.S., the user fees are being paid by the same manufacturers of these vaccinations. So when we talk about the ‘disinformation dozen,’ and I have spoken to every single one of them, I believe, and I’ve watched as they’ve been trashed in the social media. Trashed publicly, ridiculed, humiliated… I have seen them lose money.”

“Here is who the CCDH deemed the ‘Disinformation Dozen,’ those who counter the narrative of the news we get on Covid-19 and related vaccines:

1. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician and significant proponent of “natural health.”

2. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the son of Robert F. Kennedy and an environmental lawyer and the founder of Children’s Health Defense

3. Ty and Charlene Bollinger, self-acclaimed filmmakers and founders of the docu-series The Truth About Cancer

4. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician who believes vaccines cause autism

5. Rizza Islam, an anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ social media influencer who targets his anti-vaccine messaging to the Black community

6. Rashid Buttar, an osteopathic physician known for using chelation therapy for numerous conditions, including autism and cancer

7. Erin Elizabeth runs an alternative health site called “Health Nut News” who has also shared anti-Semitic posts

8. Sayer Ji, the founder of GreenMedInfo, a popular alternative medicine portal

9. Kelly Brogan, an author of books on alternative medicine, such as Mind of Your Own

10. Christiane Northrup, obstetrics and gynecology physician and author who has embraced pseudoscientific alternative medicine theories

11. Ben Tapper, who works as a chiropractor and founded The Wellness Pointe

12. Kevin Jenkins, a social epidemiologist focused on inequities in healthcare

Losing stature as a result of disinformation campaigns

“Lose their statures, lose their platforms… The disinformation dozen is losing, BIG, for speaking out. I don’t think Fauci and crew are losing for speaking out, based on what I just told you. The drugs are experimental. I don’t know how else to say that.”

(Editor’s Note: The CDC has since removed the emergency used authorization use and declared them safe for general use.)

The “Balance of Harm”

Renz accuses all those involved of violating the ‘Balance of Harm’ testing. Those involved allegedly did not perform such testing due to the conflict of interest and money involved.

Renz makes a profoundly good argument against Biden and his vaccine mandate using case law.

“I am going to tell you that there was a very seminal case related to ‘My Body, My Choice,’ CRITICAL. It is not widely cited. I have been talking about it lately, but I think it is really important; Planned Parenthood v. Casey. I am not going to read you the whole quote. It’s in my testimony. But the key phrase here is, ‘A State’s interest, the protection of life falls short in justifying any laddering override of individual liberty claims.’ Short version of that, plain English, ‘The State doesn’t get to tell you what to do with your body.’ It’s real simple. Okay? “

Whistleblower lawsuit

Attorney Renz is probably most known for his whistleblower lawsuit, whose testimony is part of his litigation. A female computer programmer came forward to Renz to reveal VAERS was underreporting Covid-19 vaccine deaths by a factor of 5. As a result, as of July 9, 2021, VAERS reported Covid-19 vaccine deaths at 9,048.

This lady is accusing VAERS of fudging the numbers. She claims that her computer research holds that the numbers are more like 45,000. In the past, standard practices of the CDC have held that experimental vaccine uses stopped at the 50th death reached. You can read this whistleblower’s statement here.

If you would like to report something similar to Attorney Thomas Renz, you may file your report via this link.

You can find a helpful, related video, ‘Attorney Thomas Renz Details Legal Fight Against COVID Tyranny, available here.

Thomas Renz is also pushing for a new law entitled the ‘Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.’

Avoid those left-wing “fact-checkers.”

The fake fact-checkers and mainstream media’s campaign of misinformation in these matters are treasonous.

It is not a conspiracy theory that Dr. Anthony Fauci has ties to the pandemic, the supposed cure, the CCP, and Bill Gates. Additionally, it is not a conspiracy theory that the supposed vaccines do not work and contain a hidden ingredient agenda. Those refuting this must explain their reasoning.

It is high time WE, THE PEOPLE, demand that officials like Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden roll up their sleeves for a blood draw to see which vaccine they have taken! My guess? NONE OF THEM! But after all, Washington, D.C., is exempt! Remember?

To all those intrepid Faux Checkers: Are you awake yet? Unless Fauci and Biden have given you a free Covid vaccine pass, now would be a good time to stop your sustained Covid disinformation campaigns. And if your “reliable sources” have provided you with free access, now would be a good time to call Tom Renz and become a patriot whistleblower.

Note: This article is not intended as Medical Advice. It is for information only.

#######

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

LinkedIn