Corporate woke virtue signaling sours the sweet of M&M’s

WASHINGTON. Wokeism has severely complicated our existence. Its invasive nature destroys sweet and simple moments with an overwhelming and oppressively sour effect. For instance, the Mars confectionery company announced big changes for their multi-colored M&M’s candy pieces.

In previous commercials, animated versions of the small candy disks comically seek to escape being eaten. Others are weird nods to cannibalism where they occasionally eat each other. Last week, Mars announced that selling their chocolate dandies is not enough.

You see, the candy pieces have evolved and are anxious to preach the religious dogma learned at a university gender studies course. Now, they’ll teach us all how to bite off and spit out our toxic notions of gender roles in American society.

Yum!

They’ve added more female characters and changed their footwear to better reflect the “values” of today’s women, by which they mean university-educated, easily triggered, safe-space craving females. One male of the ensemble now represents the insecure and perpetually frightened, post-modern American male. But an M&M’s executive hinted there are more changes in store.





Jane Hwang, global president of M&M’s, told Chedder News,

“M&M’s is on a mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong. We want to start a movement to remind everyone that despite our differences, we have an incredibly powerful thing in common as a community, which is the power of fun… As a reflection of that, you’re going to see our brand evolve in its look and feel to reflect a dynamic and progressive world that we’re living in.”

Can gay and transgender M&M’s be far behind?

But what of those who refuse to be part of that decaying “progressive world” of “fun”?

Hwang won’t say. But if the progressive world’s response to the non-conforming unvaccinated, for instance, is any indication, the result will be anything but delicious. When progressives throw out the term “inclusive” what they mean is homogeneity and strict obedience. Authoritarian conformity is the goal.

Those who disagree will be branded as being on the wrong side of history. Like the often-cited, life-long racist Democrat, Eugene “Bull” Conner.

As they’ve done at today’s universities, the left has successfully infiltrated corporate America. Now, we can’t even enjoy bitesize chocolate candies without soulless corporate lefties lecturing us like humorless college professors. And so, they transform safe, family-friendly cartoon mascots into visual aids that reflect the ever-expanding freak show of the “progressive world that we’re living in.”

So, just remember that mindless conformity is a sweet, delightful, and chocolaty part of “the power of fun” … minus the fun.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWE

74MillionRed