Convoy to DC 2022: American truckers to emulate Canadian truck protest

WASHINGTON — A plan is afoot to organize a truckers’ convoy in America whose endpoint will be the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. The idea? For US truckers to parallel the Freedom Convoy 2022 now in process in Canada. The name of the American effort is still under development. What was first the “March for Freedom Convoy 2022” has already at least one name change to “The People’s Convoy 2022.” That’s likely because “March for Freedom 2022” was essentially under use by the Canadian group. So the new name of the US effort became “Convoy to DC 2022,” at least at the time this CDN article was written.

The first local media entity to offer news of this unfolding story was KTSM-TV, the El Paso, TX-based NBC-affiliated television station and its virtual online channel 9. The combined entity also serves the nearby Las Cruces, New Mexico metro area. Their report, posted below, unveiled the breaking news on January 31.

“Thousands of American truckers to drive from CA to DC to protest Vaccine Mandate “ – KTSM9

In this YouTube video, internet trucking personalities “Trucker G and Mrs. G” provided further details on “The Asian Mai Show – Official Trucking Channel.” The title:





“Thousands of American Truck Drivers Are Going To Shut Down Washington D.C. in 26 Days.”

This video highlights newly encouraging and disturbing developments in the budding American convoy effort. Here we already can see the almost instantaneous censorship efforts mounted, without warning, by Facebook.

More on the rapid rise and fall of the “Convoy to DC 2022” Facebook page

“Convoy to DC 2022,” essentially the homepage and gathering place for truckers to obtain updated information on the planned US convoy initially appeared on Facebook. In short order, the page already boasted a following of 140,000 people. But that was before Facebook pulled it down with zero advance notice. Worse, per the above video, they also apparently “banned a couple of people losing their private and personal information that had been posted to those accounts.”

On the national stage, Fox and Friends took up the story, detailed in a Fox online article complete with videos. It’s entitled “US truckers slam Facebook for removing page organizing DC freedom convoy: ‘Censorship at its finest.'” (This video was excerpted briefly in the video above.)

In a nutshell, Fox and Friends was the first MAINSTREAM news outlet to finally break this story nationwide. The story unfolded within the aforementioned conference call interview conducted by Fox’s Carley Shimkus with trucker organizers Michael Landis, Jeremy Johnson, and Brian Brase. Further fleshing out the info in our previous video above, the trio confirmed they had organized a Facebook page where Brase was the administrator when it was pulled down.

What did Facebook say?

FOX News subsequently contacted Facebook’s recently renamed parent company, Meta for the reason they had removed the page. The company issued this terse response: “We have removed this group for repeatedly violating our policies around QAnon.” However, neither the organizers, Fox, or CDN can confirm any mention of QAnon can confirm that any such material appeared on these now Facebook memory-holed pages.

In an ironic footnote, Meta / Facebook stock ran headlong into karmic justice this week. The company’s shares were almost literally kneecapped when the company reported a massive drop in usage for the recent quarter. Perhaps that’s what happens when companies alienate 50% or more of their potential user base with high-handed treatment like that accorded to the American truckers. (Twitter is also encountering similar issues, likely for similar reasons.)

An alleged QAnon connection?

In October of 2020, Facebook labeled QAnon a “violence-inducing conspiracy network” and announced group pages and admins tied to QAnon would be removed. Violence-inducing left-wing conspiracy networks, however, continue to post unhindered on Facebook, Twitter and other otherwise censorious social networking sites.

Despite the setbacks, defunding and deplatforming efforts and other obstructions continuously mounted against any individuals or sites opposing leftist-globalist totalitarianism, tentative plans for the planned American truckers’ convoy continue with a number of different organizing bodies which hope to come together in the next week for the Convoy to D.C. 2022 to protest unconstitutional vaccination mandates.

Relocating “Convoy to DC 2022” to Telegram

On February 2, after being removed from Facebook on February 1, organizers released the following Telegram mission statement a new Telegram page.

“Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of the United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, the Constitution.”

Left-wing-friendly GoFundMe freezes ~$10 million in Canadian trucker convoy funds

Because of the improper freeze of funds on the GoFundMe account of the Canadian Convoy which raised more than $10 million online, this new group emphatically states they are not fundraising for the “Convoy to D.C. 2022” effort at this time. Should they do so, they will likely go with another crowdfunding source such as GiveSendGo due to the recent yet unsurprising problems with the Canadian truckers’ GoFundMe account. (Ed. NOTE: But please see important updates below.)

“We want to be very clear that at this point, THIS group has NO funding accounts or donation links posted. We are NOT collecting donations. If that changes, it will be posted here and our Facebook group. Please research who you are sending your money to if you are in other groups and make sure they are legit,” their Telegram post states.

Some ways to provide support for “Convoy to DC 2022.”

That post also goes on to list ways individuals can support the Convoy to D.C. 2022.

“Share their social media posts.

Join the convoy, even if just for a few miles. Semis are not required to participate.

Cheer them on from the roadside or overpasses.

Put American flags and signs on your vehicles.

Hand out lunches, snacks, and drinks at our stops.

Sponsor a truck at one of the stops by buying fuel.

Take photos and videos and post them to social media.

‘ARM PUMP’ – truckers love it!!”

(The arm pump, well known to kids and teenagers, is an age-old signal asking truckers or railroad train engineers to blow their horns.)

What cross-country route will “Convoy to DC 2022” take?

The US group still has not publicly announced its routes. But their path or paths will likely emulate the intersecting, cross-country pattern set by their Canadian counterparts. The US convoy will originate from multiple locations states all over the country, with a semi-official starting point set in California. The initial and subsidiary convoys will head east to gradually converge in Washington, D.C.

One recent convoy route was suggested by a Twitter account of TruckersForFreedom with concerns for the weather, toll roads and mountain grades.

They’re asking……What do ya think? https://t.co/zyU92jS1li — American Trucker 🇺🇸 (@taylorbilt)February 3, 2022

Patriots nationwide have learned how to avoid government entrapment and arrest

“Convoy to DC 2022” organizers adamantly insist they do not support convoys or protests converging at or interfering with the upcoming Super Bowl events. Ditto for staging any protests or disruptions at Facebook’s California headquarters despite that platform’s aggressive deplatforming and cancellation efforts.

The organizers of the American convoy have not yet announced the formal timing and route of the convoy. But Brian Brase, one of the “Convoy to DC 2022” organizers, said in live interviews and on the Internet that the group regards March 1 as a possible kickoff date for this mass event.

Part of the start date issue for the American convoy may hinge on the desire of the organizers to exercise caution. They may wish to see how both the governments of Canada and America ultimately react to the Canadian truckers’ convoy. If the Canadian Parliament chooses to meet the truckers’ reasonable demands, the American group hopes the US Congress may follow suit. That could eliminate the need for a second convoy. However, as we’ve already seen what continues to unfold with the continued, unconstitutional imprisonment of America’s January 6 protestors on flimsy to nonexistent charges.

We now know that left-leaning politicians in control on both sides of the US-Canada border are not likely to give up easily on their ongoing drive to replace democracies with totalitarian governments. Particularly when they think they’re winning.

Despite organized government and Silicon Valley opposition, American trucker-patriots’ efforts continue

On a positive note, regarding the American truckers’ efforts, Brase noted, “There are multiple groups trying to make this happen, and we’re working together for the most part,” He said. “We encourage them all to come to the table. If ours starts first we hope they will join. If they start first we’ll jump in on theirs.”

“This is bigger than any one person, company, or organization,” Brase said.

The convoy organizers explained even with the U.S. Supreme Court striking down an attempt at a national vaccination mandate, private-sector mandates and government mandates on groups like healthcare workers and law enforcement still threaten access to their services.

The US Supremes support — at least tacitly — freedom vs. tyranny

As CDN noted previously, the recent Supreme Court decision on Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates was a bad one as it discriminates based on vocational calling.

“There are good people, good teachers, good nurses, good police officers losing their jobs over these mandates,” Brase said. “It’s about a human being deciding what gets injected into them. We’re not about shaming people who aren’t vaccinated or shaming those who are. It’s about choice.”

Like their Canadian counterparts, they plan to stay as long as required until the government coercion comes to an end. The International news has now reported truckers from all over the world are part of this movement; Brazil, Italy, Germany, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Just say NO

What many people around the world do not appreciate is this. Whatever Federal and state governments may have proclaimed, truckers were and and have remained essential businesses throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. They faithfully brought goods to our local businesses and industries during the lockdowns. Even those who shop from the comfort of their homes via online services have truckers to thank.

But there’s also more beneath the surface. What many people around the world do not know was this little detail. During the pandemic lockdowns truckers couldn’t pull into truck stops to take care of the basics of life. Namely shower, and and find something to eat. Why? Governments forced establishments providing these services to close or operate on a limited basis during the initial Covid outbreak in 2020. Some truckers even had to receive a government letter giving them permission to get fuel.

But now, as they work on “Convoy to DC 2022,” they are saying NO MORE TO GOVERNMENT OVERREACH!

UPDATES:

The GoFundMe travesty continues unabated. This site, routinely permits the crowdfunding activities of radical left-wing organizations, has a history of actively thwarting anything that doesn’t conform with the Preferred Narrative. In keeping with that tradition, GoFundMe initially made the incredibly cavalier declaration that they would distribute the roughly $9 million of remaining frozen trucker demo funds to the [likely leftist] charities of GoFundMe’s choice unless donors responded almost immediately to direct their contributions to charities of their own choice.

Slammed with a tsunami of protests and legal threats, GoFundMe quickly modified their shockingly arrogant initial response. They first claimed they’d refund the money directly to the original donors. But only if those filled out a time consuming request form.

Blasted again, they now claim they’ll simply honor an expressed request for a refund. Just the way they have in most past cases of refund requests. Numerous legal options remain. For example, donors could force GoFundMe to go to arbitration on this issue.

The Christian-oriented but non-censorious alternative crowdfunding site GiveSendGo has stepped into the breach offering help to the American truckers. But as of February 5, they continue to sustain intense waves of Denial of Service [DOS] attacks by unidentified adversaries determined to thwart further patriotic protests by American and Canadian truckers along with anyone else standing in the way of globalist hegemony. This story continues to develop and change at a rapid pace.