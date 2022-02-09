Convention of States movement reaches halfway mark

WASHINGTON — The Convention of States movement recently reached its halfway mark. This constitutionally enabled contemporary effort aims to reflect better the concerns of many Americans over the federal government’s unending overreach. In late January, when Wisconsin and Nebraska became the 16th and 17th states to call for a Convention of States, the milestone of fifty percent was reached.

What, exactly, is a Convention of States?

Specifically, Article V of the U.S. Constitution gives states the power to call a Convention of States to propose amendments. Specifically, this Convention allows the states to meet, independent of Congress, to discuss amendments that “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials.”

It takes 34 states to call the Convention and 38 to ratify any amendments proposed at such a convention. If ratified in this manner, the Convention’s amendments would become part of the U.S. Constitution. The Federal government, including Congress, would have to follow the legal courses laid out in these amendments.

According to the Convention of States website, the reason for calling this process is





“…to bring power back to the states and the people, where it belongs. Unelected bureaucrats in Washington D.C. shouldn’t be allowed to make sweeping decisions that impact millions of Americans. But right now, they do. So it all boils down to one question: Who do you think should decide what’s best for you and your family? You, or the feds? We’d vote for the American people every single time.”

Why call for a Convention of States to amend the Constitution?

A power struggle has long existed between the states and the federal government. That disagreement once led to the American Civil War. After the rebellious states that declared war on the Union lost, the federal government moved to exert even more control over the states. Today, the federal government has almost lost total control, and the U.S. is approaching totalitarianism. Something that America’s Founding Fathers foresaw.

The way to remedy Federal power-grabbing and abuse legally and without revolution?

Amending the Constitution to limit some of the federal government’s power will not restrict those powers. Specifically, those powers that allow bureaucrats to make laws like the Environmental Protection Agency, Civil Rights Agency, and others proceed without specific legislation. As well as their power to tax the republic without restriction.

But, if a power-hungry Congress proves unwilling to propose such limiting amendments, there’s another route to accomplish this, one that’s little known to the average U.S. citizen. And that’s where the Convention of States comes in. A Convention of States option was added to the original Constitution to provide a mechanism whereby a majority of states could gather independently to bypass a stubborn and increasingly dictatorial Federal government.

You remember the call for America’s original revolution was “no taxation without representation.”

Many believe that the way our taxes are dispersed today, by a faraway elitist government in Washington D.C., we sense we no longer have a representational form of government. In other words, a democratic republic like the United States was envisioned by the founders.

So as represented by a growing number of individual state governments, an increasingly disenfranchised public wishes to change how the federal government can proceed in the future.

The only way to accomplish this with the Constitution as a guide is to propose Constitutional amendments to address current grievances outside Washington’s increasingly monolithic power structure.

Which today’s lifelong Congresspeople will not allow.

The U.S. Constitution permits only two ways to amend the Constitution. The first and most familiar is for Congress to propose amendments. Once proposed and ratified by Congress, a majority of the states must then ratify such amendments, often with a specified time limit. But the second, less familiar amendment route — the route attempted in our current situation — permits the individual states to call a convention to propose amendments.

Once passed, such amendments are to the individual states. As with Congressionally proposed amendments, the amendments proposed by a Convention of States would need to be ratified by 2/3 of the existing state governments. At present, that number is 38 states.

A Constitutional road not taken. Yet.

The Constitution has been amended through the first method 27 times. However, the latter option has never been tried until now. The founders, who correctly feared an increasingly large and remote federal government more than anything else, wrote the provision that addresses this possibility in Article V. Because they knew those who seek greater and greater power would never give it up willingly.

James Madison wrote,

“Were the power of Congress to be established in the latitude contended for, it would subvert the very foundations, and transmute the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America.”

Our founders fully understood that a morally corrupt Congress — one that did not abide by accepted moral principles — would corrupt our Constitution and the democratic republic it created. That is precisely why they gave the states the power to amend the Constitution without Congressional interference. This power provides a key legal route around a government that no longer represents individual citizens and individual states.

Trust no one with too much power

In 1722, as the winds of revolution were building, John Adams said it best:

“There is danger from all men. Therefore, the only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty.”

The founders granted the states the ability to alter powers granted to or seized by the federal government.

The complicated dance between the states and the federal government for power and jurisdiction came to a head during our Civil War.

After that war, the federal government began asserting more power than before. The power grab intensified during the Great Depression as the Roosevelt administration sought greater federal control over the states. But the real power grab from the federal government came during the height of the Civil rights movement in the 1960s. Echoing one of the causes of the Civil War, some states denied some, especially blacks, fundamental rights granted in the Constitution. So the federal government decided that it had to intervene.

Federal “mission creep” worsens.

Since the 1970s, the federal government’s increase in power has led to the eroding of what remains of the 10th Amendment. Often called the “States’ Rights” amendment, the 10th Amendment emphasizes powers not explicitly granted to the federal government in either the original Constitution or its amendments of the individual states. However, the abuse by individual states of this amendment was the other, far less-known reason behind the Civil War. So it wasn’t exactly surprising that successive administrations after that war increasingly chose to ignore the essence of the 10th amendment and increasingly assign powers that likely still belonged to the individual states to the Federal government. Those working for the military or the federal government call this tendency “mission creep.”

Return of 10th Amendment’s original purpose

Those calling for a Convention of States want to see states’ rights recover the power that the 10th Amendment holds. Today, this is especially important in the central government’s fiscal responsibility. Another area currently out of control is Congressional representation, particularly in the Senate and many House districts. In many states and districts, the advantage of incumbency effectively creates Representatives- and Senators-for-Life. Therefore, supporters of a Convention of states urgently desire imposing term limits on politicians. The aim is to prevent terms-for-life and hereditary seats.

Making it far more difficult for power-hungry politicians to amass so much power as to trample the rights of ordinary citizens.

Convention supporters also want to limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government. This was not a problem until Barack Obama his presidential executive privileges. Bypassing Congress, Obama unconstitutionally ruled by executive order, something explicitly forbidden by the Constitution. His abuse of power led to the even worse abuse by Joe Biden, who doesn’t even try to work through Congress.

Biden administration builds on Obama’s contempt for the Congressional Branch of Government.

Biden has extended the reach of executive powers to include open borders, something forbidden by current law. Again, placing burdens on the states. But Congress’ and the Courts’ failure to reign this Executive Branch overreach has again led to “mission creep.”

Specifically, it has now led to the Executive Branch’s illegal “mandates” that U.S. citizens be injected with an experimental drug “science” terms a “vaccination.”

In the end, painful though they are for the average American citizen, Biden’s abuses will likely expedite the drive of several states to climb on board the Convention of States movement.

Where the Convention of States option currently stands

The journey thus far has proved slow. While the movement did reach the halfway point last month, as already noted, it’s currently — and surprisingly — stalled in otherwise staunchly conservative South Dakota. The South Dakota House convincingly passed a Convention of States resolution last week. But in its current iteration at least, that resolution failed passage in the South Dakota Senate. At least for now.

There are other states now debating this proposal to wring in the power and abuse of the federal government.

The journey remains difficult. But even its difficulty remains a feature, not a bug, in the original Constitution. While the nation’s Founders wanted a constitutional route around an increasingly dictatorial central government, they also didn’t want to make the alternative amendment feature so easy that it could routinely be subverted by small numbers of well-organized radical political groups.

Conservative radio host Sean Hannity was among the early supporters of the current Convention of States movement. He stated, “I’m a big supporter of [a Convention of States],” during an interview on his television show with Mark Meckler and late Oklahoma Senator Tom Coburn. “I like what you’re doing. I hope you get it accomplished.”

(Video clip below.)

Time to get back to the future and re-establish America’s Constitutional Republican form of government

The Founders established the United States as the Constitutional Republic so that no majority of legislators from the most populous states could trample on states with less population. Our Constitution says that each state is equal, regardless of size or population.

Presently a very vocal minority of states are bullying those states that they call “fly over” country.

The Convention of states is the remedy to balance the state’s power with those of the federal government. The Constitution limits the federal government’s power, stating that the power of self-governance remains the province of the states.

The 17 states that have passed the Convention of States resolution will take back that power.

It is worth remembering that the states created the federal government, not the other way around. It is now the time for those very same states to retake their power from an out-of-control federal government.

#######

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn