Connecting high inflation and Tuesday’s New York City subway shooting

WASHINGTON. When New York Mayor Eric Adams was forced to address the issue of rising violence in his city’s subway system and pledged to increase the police presence to meet the threat, one man took to social media and remarked,

“He [Adams] may slow it down, but he ain’t stopping it. That means you’d have to [post] police in every station and that’s just not possible.”

That man is Frank James, 62, accused by New York authorities of perpetrating a mass shooting on Tuesday in the New York City subway that wounded 10 and injured 13. According to the NYPD, the suspect fired as many as 33 shots from a Glock 9-millimeter semiautomatic handgun. He also released smoke grenades inside a crowded, rush-hour commuter train in Brooklyn before fleeing the scene.

He was apprehended in New York City’s East Village the following day.

James, who is Black, is a vehement racist who yearns for the establishment of “a Black Israel.” He expresses his animosity through hate-filled postings on various social media platforms.





In a YouTube video posted April 7 (since taken down), James says something that may explain what triggered his rage,

“Let conditions start to deteriorate in this country for real – and they will. Let there come a time when hyperinflation kicks in. Let there come a time when they can no longer – these white motherf**kers – can no longer see a light at the end of the tunnel for their children. Can no longer see a future… a viable future in this nation that is something they can live with. They’re coming to get you because you’re the f—king problem. We [Blacks] are the problem, according to them. If they just got rid of us, maybe their lives could… return to what they had prior… It’s all about the condition of the silent white majority and how comfortable they are. The way they are with their lives. That determines whether you have life or not.

On April 8, the day after James released his racist YouTube video rant, President Joe Biden announced a new gun-control initiative he says will allow him to act “without having to go through the Congress.”

“I want to rein in the proliferation of so-called ‘ghost guns.’ These are guns that are homemade, built from a kit that includes the directions on how to finish the firearm… they can’t be traced.”

Frank James, the alleged New York subway shooter, is said to have used an Austrian made handgun, not one fashioned from a so-called ghost-gun kit.

But the weapon used in the crime is the least important element in the violent subway episode. Rather, it’s the racial antagonism James feels towards people he has never met. A burning hatred based solely on their white skin.

A hatred coupled with a paranoid belief that whites, in a scenario more reminiscent of a science fiction story than a twisted conspiracy theory, will coordinate a mass extermination of Blacks based solely on a high US inflation rate.

While the Department of Homeland Security warns Americans of the threat posed to the nation by “white supremacists,” Tuesday’s events prove otherwise.

That very Tuesday, the US Department of Labor announced that US inflation stands at 8.5 percent.

It’s the highest in more than forty years. The horrific consequences of which affect all Americans regardless of race.

It seems runaway inflation – a trigger for Frank James’ brand of paranoid critical race theory – has far more damaging and unexpected effects than the Department of Labor can chart, or the Department of Homeland Security and the Biden White House is willing to acknowledge.

