Congressional airhead Salazar on the question of a nuclear World War III

WASHINGTON. A newspaper editor once told me that television personalities “aren’t paid to be smart. They’re paid to talk.” And that description certainly applies to former Telemundo White House correspondent and current South Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar.

The Republican representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District can certainly talk. And the flood of verbiage pouring out of her mouth is less than intelligent. What follows are answers she gave a GrayZone reporter regarding the US response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reporter: “Do you support a no-fly zone in Ukraine?”

Rep. Salazar: “I support everything that has to do with punishing Vladimir Putin.”

Reporter: “Wouldn’t that mean direct conventional warfare with Russia?”

Rep. Salazar: “I don’t know what it will mean, but you know, freedom is not free.”

Reporter: “So, you don’t know what a no-fly zone will mean.? If you do have to shoot down Russian planes, I mean?”

Rep. Salazar: “Of course.”

Clearly, Salazar doesn’t understand the implications incumbent with NATO and US military jets shooting down Russian military aircraft in the skies over Ukraine.

The implications, of course, are nuclear weapons detonating over US cities and the deaths of millions of our citizens in retaliation for the lost Russian jets and dead Russian pilots.





Ponder that a moment.

Congresswoman Salazar is fine and dandy with calls to establish a US/NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine that almost certainly guarantees triggering World War III.

Her response to this horrible result is, “Freedom is not free.”

Salazar doesn’t understand freedom any more than she understands the implications of a thermonuclear war. Freedom only matters if one is alive to enjoy it. Which explains Thomas Jefferson tagging the phrase, “… and the pursuit of happiness” behind the Declaration’s recognition of the fundamental human right to life and liberty.

And like most Republicans now calling for war with Russia, Salazar doesn’t seem capable of explaining why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is worth risking the lives of 85.3 million people in a short 45-minute exchange of nuclear warheads.

Salazar’s thoughtless hawkishness mirrors the mindless bipartisan consensus for war with Russia on Capitol Hill.

And that consensus views the millions of lives mentioned above as cheap when compared to the cleansing and virtuous feeling that comes with “punishing Vladimir Putin.”

Now, all you American voters, ponder that a moment.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

