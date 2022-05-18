WASHINGTON. Congress is finally doing something about aliens. Not the tsunami of illegals flooding across our southern border. After all, Washington’s Republicans love the cheap labor they provide their billionaire donors, and Democrats love them as replacement voters.

The aliens of sudden concern for Congress are the little green men in silver spacesuits. Those who’ve traveled millions of lightyears across our Milky Way Galaxy in their saucer-shaped craft.

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence subcommittee investigating the phenomena, told reporters,

“We don’t know what they are, and they can’t be easily rationalized as weather phenomenon or balloons or anything else. So, it’s quite a mystery.”

Congressman Schiff, you may recall, was a regular on cable news networks, insisting classified intelligence in his possession proved beyond all doubt President Donald Trump was a spy working for Vladimir Putin’s Russia. We now know beyond all doubt this was a lie that was aided and abetted by a dissembling media.





So, what explains the sudden interest by Schiff and his fellow Democrats in extraterrestrial as opposed to terrestrial invaders?

Could it be President Joe Biden’s historically low poll numbers? Or is it that inflation is at a forty-year high? Perhaps it’s unprecedented high gas prices?

Could it be that title 42 is set to end in a few days?

You know, the provision in US law invoked by President Trump to prevent the US government from granting asylum to illegal aliens during the COVID-19 health crisis? Its suspension by the Biden administration will certainly lead to an increase of illegal aliens crossings at our southern border, which was a whopping 100,000 souls in April alone.

Last June, the declassified UFO report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said government departments hope that by studying the phenomenon they can “enhance” the government’s ability “to understand the threat” posed by UFOs “to national security, and the assessment of whether this… activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries.”

Whether UFOs are an extraterrestrial or terrestrial threat, it’s more than a little curious our Congress is more concerned with securing the skies over the homeland from aliens, than they are with securing the borders of the greatest nation on Earth.

It’s as Ray Bradbury wrote in “The Martian Chronicles,”

“We earth men have a talent for ruining big, beautiful things.”

