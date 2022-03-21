Comedian JP Sears explains Covid Mass Formation Psychosis

WASHINGTON: Many people feel that the recent attacks on conservative media – from famous podcaster Joe Rogan to Tucker Carlson – had more to do with censorship than fake news. Some blame the left woke crowd for working to cancel Rogan. But there is more likely a bigger back story that explains the heat he has received in 2022. In January, Rogan had the medical researcher Robert Malone, M.D., as a guest.

Dr. Malone has nine patents proving he is the father of mRNA gene research therapy proving his detractors wrong when they question him and silence him relative to Covid-19 vaccine use. As the father of the mRNA-designed vaccines, he came out early against them, suggesting they could be dangerous due to inadequate testing.

One recent example of his resistance to the Covid vaccine narrative was when Dr. Malone took to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington before thousands of anti-vaccine and vaccine-injured demonstrators and stated,

“Regarding the genetic Covid vaccines, the science is settled. They are not working.”

The mainstream media immediately labeled his words misinformation when in fact, as the father of mRNA science, he spoke the truth. Those who cried “fake news” the loudest are now the sources of misinformation.





Dr. Malone has been on the Joe Rogan podcast several times, but the show that seeming got the heat turned up on Rogan, and Dr. Malone was when he came on in early January to talk about “Mass Formation Psychosis.” Mass Formation Psychosis describes what happens when people, without independent thought, accept without question COVID-19 vaccinations. And, as a group, reject those who are “unvaccinated.”

The reverse is also true to a lesser degree of the “Pure Bloods,” those unvaccinated who lash out and reject the vaccinated due to their shedding spike proteins.

What is mass formation psychosis?

It is something previously termed “birdemic” that Dr. Malone has massaged and redefined as something that makes sense as to what we are seeing “in these difficult times.”

The movie “Birdemic: Shock and Terror” was a 2010 movie inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” (1963). The Birds is the story of a romance between Tippi Hendren and Rod Taylor and a flock of large black birds that attack the town.

Dr. Malone’s recent drawing of parallels between Covid vaccination efforts and mandates to the birdemic hysteria as “mass formation psychosis” has gone viral on the Internet by fans and foes alike.

The theory of mass formation psychosis is dead-on correct.

Dr. Malone gives a great deal of comfort to many who have seen friends and family divided between vaccinated and unvaccinated. People on both sides have wondered some people can be so stupid or gullible. Those who chose not to be vaccinated acquired COVID and now have antibodies hear that natural antibodies “are not good enough.” Despite a right-thinking person knowing natural immunity has always been, and always will be better, and longer-lasting.

A childhood friend of 63 years disagrees with anyone’s personal choice to not be vaccinated. His response is a flippant “Well, in the end, I guess Darwin will be proven out anyway.”

To which my angry response was immediate,

“Yeah, the funny thing about that Darwin is his sword can cut both ways. Only time will tell.”

The awful feeling after that last conversation has been with me ever since, and now I would like to punch Tony Fauci in the nose for causing it.

A brand new video posted by YouTuber AwakenWithJP explains Dr. Malone’s theory into terms everybody can understand.

“Mass Formation Psychosis – 5 Things You Need to Know!”

As Sears explains in his tongue-in-cheek comedy-style video: “Mass formation psychosis is alleged to be a method of mind control that tyrannical rulers use over the people.” (Covid-19 and Mass Psychosis – How the Pandemic Has Fueled Hysteria and Enabled Authoritarianism)

A psychosis is evident when people lose some contact with reality.

Mass Formation Psychosis is when a large portion of society focuses on a narrative promoted by supposedly trustworthy leaders and experts in a series of events. Most recently, the covid pandemic as a problem and free vaccines rushed to market as cures. Followers can be hypnotized and led anywhere they give up their freedoms and rights, such as informed consent before vaccination.

A vital aspect of the phenomena is that people experiencing a mass formation psychosis follow so-called “leaders” like Fauci, regardless of new information. Furthermore, anyone who questions the leader’s narrative is attacked, belittled, and dismissed as a propagator of misinformation. There is no regard to the truth.

Proof of Covid induced Mass Formation Psychosis is that despite the number of Covid vaccine deaths surpassing fifty within the first thirty or so days of being first administered, people blindly continued to accept the vaccine.

Never in America’s history has a vaccine been administered after fifty or more people died due to it.

Sears breaks the Mass Formation Psychosis population into three groups.

Full Hypnosis

In his video, he claims about 30% of the population buys into everything the government says about the Covid-19 pandemic and its related experimental FDA emergency use vaccines as a cure. In other words, they have hung on Tony Fauci’s every broadcast word. They are often spotted wearing their masks in their cars, driving alone, or walking outside on the sidewalk in the sunshine. The “noble lie entrances them.”

In the Middle

He explains his theory that about 40% of the population remains somewhat neutral or on the fence. He identifies them as the persuadable middle. They largely go along with the narrative but sit on the fence. Not sure what the truth is but not all that curious to find out what the truth is.

People who are vaccinated but who have not gone back for boosters. They have grown suspicious of the narrative, now growing increasingly curious about both stories of vaccine injuries and deaths.

Completely Free

It is a group he defines as free thinkers not caught up in the hypnosis and able to think for themselves and gather information from sources other than the mainstream media. This group loves the truth and will blow up any narrative to the contrary no matter what collateral damage may occur. Sears parallels the Canadian Freedom Convoy protesters and the Completely Freethinkers. They never really bought into the mainstream media hype and related public service announcements of a need for vaccination to stop Covid-19. Their suspicion grew when they noticed their governments trying to shame them into getting vaccinated.

Sears makes the case that the narratives of “Truth and Freedom” blow the narrative of Covid-19 and its related vaccines of mass formation psychosis.

He believes that many of that 40% “In the Middle” is now identifying as “Completely Free.” He thinks even some of the “Full Hypnosis” group members are falling away to “Completely Free.” A segment of the video where JP Sears shows some of his very own intellect as being brilliant is in this piece he wrote:

“So at this point, two years in, it appears as though the whole narrative and the Mass Formation Psychosis and the horse it rode in on is severely crumbling. Our condolences to the few who tried so hard to control the many. But, we are not out of the woods quite yet. Without deliberate action, the Mass Formation Psychosis can re-strengthen and start wreaking havoc on humanity once again. So here’s what you can do to help dissipate Bill Gates’s wet dream that’s blanketed humanity for way too long. DO YOUR OWN THINKING AND SPEAK THE TRUTH THAT COMES FROM YOUR OWN CRITICAL THINKING AND YOUR HEART. Doing so lessens the depth of hypnosis that others are under. Turn off your TV, and keeping it off is pretty much a must. See and recognize the Mass Formation Psychosis.Ram Dass once said, ‘You can’t get out of the jail you don’t know you’re in.’ Seeing the Mass Formation Psychosis working means it’s not working on you! The power of freeing yourself from Mass Formation Psychosis simply by seeing it is so powerful that Google immediately started censoring the term as soon as Dr. Robert Malone mentioned the term on Joe Rogan’s podcast.”

Mass Formation Psychosis requires four critical components needed for an environment to propagate:

Lack of social bonds or decoupling of societal connections. This would have been the Tony Fauci lockdowns and quarantines.

We are keeping people off balance with changing information. First, we are told we don’t wear masks when we are told we do. First, we are told our children are immune, then we are told they need to be vaccinated.

Free-floating anxiety is a sense of uneasiness not tied to any particular object or situation. Depression leading to suicides was way up in 2020 and 2021.

Free-floating psychological discontent leads to feelings of discomfort, nervousness, worry, and anxiety, appearing for seemingly no reason.

Even though Covid-19 has a mortality rate of less than 1% of the population and that single percent already has underlying health conditions, we are all led into a constant state of panic for no good reason.

There is a disconnect between an artificially hyped fantasy and reality.

Dr. Malone hit a liberal never by redefining birdemic hysteria as Mass Formation Psychosis. Unfortunately, so many minds have been led astray from the truth. Instead, a carnival House of Smoke and Mirrors has been the backdrop to everything we have experienced in the past two years.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

