CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns for all the wrong reasons

WASHINGTON. It was big news when CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly Wednesday after it was discovered he had a consensual, heterosexual relationship with a co-worker of legal age. A surprise for a network with employees known to have a twisted hankering for much, much younger prey.

Had Zucker single-handedly pleasured himself while co-workers tuned in via Zoom, like CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Zucker would not only have kept his job but likely gotten a substantial pay bump.

Poor CNN. It can’t hold on to its on-air personalities any more than its network presidents.

And like the mainstream media itself, CNN’s lack of credibility and obvious bias is turning away viewership, which at CNN has declined by 90 percent.

The cable-news network’s primetime audience averages around 120,000 in the coveted 25-54 age demographic. The network’s fired and disgraced Chris Cuomo, its most “popular” primetime presenter, averaged 807,000 viewers per episode. Contrast that with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, whose audience stands at 3.2 million, with a reported 100,000 viewers consisting of Democrats, according to figures released by Nielsen/MRI Fusion.





Even Democrats need a dose of reality to go with the mainstream media’s steady diet of gay, transgender, race-baiting, and shameless shilling for the failed presidency of Joe Biden they pass off as “news.” Folks occasionally need to look away from the media’s distorted funhouse mirror.

After all, how many times can American’s hear the media tell them the flood of illegal immigrants storming across their southern border, a declining standard of living, empty store shelves, sky-high energy prices, and hyperinflation are good for the soul?

And those who refuse to see the world that way are called misinformation-spreaders, white supremacists, anti-science Luddites, and unpatriotic insurrectionist propagandists for Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

And those folks with online criticisms of the government/media’s worldview are conveniently censored by Big-Government-sanctioned, Big Tech monopolies. This is why Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast is such a danger to their worldview. He has an audience of 10 million listeners. ABC evening news has roughly 7.6 million viewers, NBC News has 6.5 million, and CBS News with 5 million. CNN had a total of 548,000 viewers the week of January 3.

The nation hungers for a little reality with their news. And who can blame them? A bombshell study released this week by Johns Hopkins University says government imposed Covid lockdowns reduced coronavirus deaths by a mere 0.2 percent, while they devastated the economy and ravaged millions of lives.

When all is said and done, who is more responsible for spreading “misinformation” regarding the pandemic? Was it Joe Rogan and his guests or Covid czar Dr. Anthony Fauci and his adoring media promoters – like CNN?

Jeff Zucker’s resignation shouldn’t have been for falling in love with a co-worker. It should have been for his network’s blatant and shameful distortions of reality over a decade as president of CNN.

