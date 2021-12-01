Clark and Kelly: American Heroes exposing Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON: Two unlikely American heroes are crisscrossing the country destroying both the legitimacy and legality of Joe Biden’s September vaccine mandates. Specifically, the president’s use of OSHA as a strong-arm enforcer of vaccines. They are women. That is not the remarkable part of this story. The remarkable part of this story is they are doing what they do as a public service on their own dime and on their own time.

Tammy K. Clark and Kristen Megan Kelly are OSHA-whistleblowers and world-renowned “mask experts”.

They are both wives and mothers from Michigan. They are speaking publically on their own dime with no political or financial backers. Their goal is to present the facts regarding the deceptive agenda behind the Covid-19 pandemic. As well as the related propaganda involving PPE, respiratory protection, masks, lockdowns, vaccinations, and the weaponization of our government agencies to implement the “Great Reset”.

Clark is an OSHA Environmental Health and Safety Professional.

She has over 20 years of experience in the field of Occupational Safety and Health. She is a Court-Approved Subject Matter Expert on PPE, Respiratory Protection, health, and safety, and she has worked as a Legal Expert Witness in several court cases related to these subjects. Tammy Clark holds a B.S. in Business and Construction Health and Safety and holds several industry certifications in the fields of Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Health and Safety, and emergency medicine.

Clark has worked with local and national organizations to keep employees safe from environmental hazards.

Her work has won several awards and she was named one of the “Most Influential Women in Michigan” by the Grand Rapids Business Journal in 2018. She was nominated again in 2020. Her business, Tammy K. Clark Companies, LLC, was also nominated a “Top Woman-Owned Business” in 2019.





Clark is most recently known for her work as an “Accidental Activist” since becoming a federal OSHA Whistleblower in 2020. She is proud to be leading the charge to free Michigan from the grip of tyranny through her role as Executive Director with Stand Up Michigan.

The other half of this dynamic duo is Kristen Meghan Kelly.

Kristin Meghan Kelly has worked in the field of Occupational and Environmental Toxicology, as a Sr. Industrial Hygienist, for over 18 years. Kelly’s resume shows combined involvement in Public Health, decontamination site management, and hazardous materials management.

Kelly has sat on Infectious Disease Boards within hospitals and has trained medical professionals on universal precautions, avoiding cross-contamination. She spent 9 years on active duty where she sustained a vaccine injury, and blew the whistle on unethical health and environmental hazards, concealed from the public.

While medically retired from previous fieldwork, Kelly now donates her efforts as a health freedom activist and media correspondent, and contributor. She has appeared on International and National television. Also appearing in several documentaries. She has been a vocal educator on mask mandates and tirelessly works sharing her knowledge that masks are not a One-Size-Fits-All and that mandates are unethical and dangerous to public health.

These two women recently testified before the North Joint Technical Corrections Committee in the Pioneer Room at the State Capitol. They were there to speak to the anti-vax mandate bill in North Dakota on November 9.

Tammy Clark lays out the truth and the lawlessness of Joe Biden and his Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She opens her remarks to the political leadership of North Dakota saying;

“For the first time in our nation’s history, the experts with the multidisciplinary approach were left off of this Covid-19 task force. For the very first time we relied on two people, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx and the multidisciplinary approach to a pandemic response was totally abandoned. Experts in my field of industrial hygiene, occupational and environmental health, and safety were not consulted on pandemic response. So we have some real problems here because we also have a lot of other first-time issues with vaccines, with PPE, have never been done before, have never been tested, and are completely contradictory to OSHA’s current existing standards.

OSHA has been weaponized against our businesses instead of protecting the employees, the hard-working men, and women of America. They are being weaponized to put an undue burden on business owners. They are now forcing the men and women who work very hard in our nation to do things that put them at what is called a greater risk. In our career field that’s a no-no. The number one thing you do not do is create a greater risk.

And how do I know this?

Because OSHA has had standards since the 1970s that would protect people from certain things that are happening now, certain things that are being mandated, based on science, data, and evidence which is a legal term and is completely lacking in these vaccines and many of the other approaches we have taken to this pandemic.”

At this point, everybody in the hearing has their attention riveted on Clark to the point you could hear a pin drop between her words.

Clark goes on;

“I own my own business so I decided I need to stand up and blow the whistle and I have been doing so. I have testified in court cases against state health boards, even the CDC, exposing what they’re doing is completely criminal, completely revisionism, and violating OSHA’s existing standards. We have been saying, those in my career field, who have stood up and exposed what is happening have been saying, “This is not going to fly legally. It can’t because it breaks statutory law.”

Congress is the only one who authorized to give OSHA any authority, not the president of the United States. The Executive Branch does not have statutory authority to tell a regulatory agency, “Go make me a new law because I want one.”

It doesn’t work that way. This is why it is being challenged and I have been saying for the last year, this will be challenged. This is egregious, it is illegal, it has been challenged and it will be upheld.

The problem with these vaccines… I am fully in support of both of these bills but out of respect for the members of the committee and the lateness of the time, I wanted to just testify at one and I would like my testimony to apply to both, please.

All of the mRNA vaccines to date have failed in state 3 animal testing.

Why have they failed?

Because the animals died!

So what did we do with THIS vaccine?

We rushed it, we skipped animal testing completely and we went right to human testing. We are the guinea pigs! We are the hamsters! We are the beagle puppies. Let that sink in. How egregious is that? It is unethical! It should be considered criminal. Pre-covid it would be considered criminal. These vaccines are not tested for safety. There have already been, according to the CDC’s own VAERS website, over 18,000 fatalities directly associated with this vaccine. We have pulled vaccines, previously, for six deaths, for fifteen deaths, now we’re talking 18,000 and we’re mandating the entire population just do it? Shut up and do it? Or you will be kicked out of society? You will be ostracized? You will not be able to earn a living? You will not be able to shop or go to a restaurant?

Is this America?

If you look on the European equivalent of the VAERS, the CDC-VAERS website EudraVigilance there have been over 30,000 reported deaths contributed to the Covid-19 vaccines and now we are going to force it on school-age children? Again, CRIMINAL! This is criminal because we have no idea, we have not done any testing, short or long term, on even animals! And yet we are going to require people, as a condition of employment to sign up, to line up? I think not.”

Clark goes on to point out that twenty-seven State Attorney Generals are suing against Biden’s mandate as illegal and a violation of law.

Kristen Megan Kelly also spoke and her shorter presentation was equally riveting to the audience.

“I am actually considered a 100% totally and permanently disabled veteran. I am coming from the angle, not how this is illegal because we know it and we played a part in the ETS (Emergency Temporary Standard) being stayed in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. I know what it is like to live under a vaccine mandate. In 2007 I was told I had to get the Gardasil vaccine. I was told I had to or I was not deployable. Well, I had a stroke… and I was in my 20’s. So to this day… I almost couldn’t be here earlier because I was feeling so bad. I have medical issues that are private but I have so many residual issues that is why that is partly the reason why I am considered totally and permanently disabled. Some days I can’t get up. Some days I can’t think. I have speech confusion and I literally forget the names of my own children. Health is never one size fits all. How we approach things is never one size fits all. And vaccines under OSHA law are not a control method.

So having set on infection prevention control committees, especially inside VA hospitals, I have seen the amount of vaccine injuries, illnesses, and deaths. I am very pro-freedom but I also am for informed consent. And under OSHA law, I understand through the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization), that they skip the informed consent… But under OSHA, if a business decides on their own accord or even somehow the ETS slips through still, you still under OSHA law have to provide that informed consent but how do you do that when the inserts are left intentionally blank. Because OSHA says you must provide all the risks known reported of the actual vaccine being mandated or even recommended and you also have to be provided information on the illness that you’re desired to be protected from. So what you want to be safe from and what can happen if you get it.”

Kelly went on to conclude that medical choice is so important because genetic factors and human factors make medication reactions different for everybody. She punctuates her conclusion by stating, “My husband is also vaccine injured from the anthrax vaccine which was also EUA.“

Both the North Dakota House and Senate passed House Bill 1151 after this public hearing. It passed the Senate 33-14, and the House 76-11. The law bans state and local governments from ordering vaccine mandates. Governor Doug Burgum (R) signed the bill into law thereafter.

Editor’s Note: Mark Schwendau holds a college minor degree in OSHA Safety Inspection from Nothern Illinois University. The degree would have allowed him to become certified by the Federal Government, but he opted to go into education instead. Like these two young ladies, he, too, says Joe Biden’s mandate is illegal and beyond the realm of OSHA’s responsibilities to American workers.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

