Chris Wray and the FBI suddenly notice the violent radicalism of Antifa

WASHINGTON — The FBI took time away from its endless plots to overthrow the Trump presidency to state the obvious. They’ve discovered that the violence of anarcho-communist Antifa is “a real thing.” So says our slack-jawed FBI Director Chris Wray.

Wray also added the following observations on Antifa.

“It’s a movement, or an ideology may be one way of thinking of it… we have any number of properly predicated investigations into what we would describe as violent anarchist extremists and some of those individuals self-identify [sic] with Antifa.”

The “hope and change” era

Do you remember the bad old days of the Obama administration? Remember the report issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entitled “Rightwing Extremism: Current Economic and Political Climate Fueling Resurgence in Radicalization and Recruitment Extremism”?

Then-DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano insisted — much like today’s Democrats and their amen corner in the fake-news media — that the biggest threat to America is posed by right-wing groups. Leftist terror they said then as now, is a “myth” – and a right-wing myth at that.

Back in 2009, the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis reported it had “no specific information that domestic right-wing terrorists are currently planning acts of violence.” But the office speculated on the terror to come because of “the economic downturn and the election of the first African American president [Barack Obama].”

Nothing of the sort ever happened.

So, you ask, what triggered these conspiracy theories at Obama’s DHS? Ones that still persist in the FBI of Chris Wray.

Conspiracy theories of the “alt-left”

According to the DHS report:

“Right-wing extremists were concerned during the 1990s with the perception that illegal immigrants were taking away American jobs through their willingness to work at significantly lower wages.”

“Proposed imposition of firearms restrictions and weapons bans likely would attract new members into the rank of right-wing extremist groups, as well as potentially spur some of them to begin planning and training for violence against the government.”

And then there was this warm homecoming message to our military heroes from the new Obama administration.

“Returning veterans possess combat skills and experience that are attractive to right-wing extremists. DHS/I&A is concerned that right-wing extremists will attempt to recruit and radicalize returning veterans in order to boost their violent capabilities.”

None of their frightening fever dreams came to pass. And so much for honoring our heroes.

The right-wings’ peaceful opposition

That’s not to say Obama didn’t face stiff political opposition from the right. On the contrary, the Tea Party movement unseated many congressional Democrats and their squishy Republican toadies in the 2010 congressional elections. Then, they did it again in 2014. Obama called these electoral rebukes a “shellacking.”

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump’s stances on immigration, gun-control, among other issues, carried him to victory over Hillary Clinton. She opposed them all.

But now, four years after the FBI’s attempted coup against President Donald Trump, violent left-wing militias, in the form of Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM), organized to burn cities large and small across the nation, destroy private property, and intimidate, beat, and kill innocent citizens.

What happened to all those alt-right thugs that gave Obama sleepless nights?

Egging on the rioters

In his speech at last August’s Democratic National Convention, Obama thanked today’s rioters for their many positive contributions. Contributions like

“… making the entire country feel as if this is something that’s got to change. You’ve communicated a sense of urgency that is as powerful and as transformative as anything that I’ve seen in recent years.”

And violent Antifa and BLM thugs did indeed perform transformative deeds. Like destroying the businesses and livelihoods of, almost exclusively, neighborhood entrepreneurs, many of them black-owned businesses. In other words, Obama ultimately failed to “fundamentally transform” America. So, he now urges the radical left to take the fight to the streets since they can’t win at the ballot box.

America’s Top G-Man has an epiphany

So now, finally, Chris Wray, our fearless FBI director has learned that it’s those on the left who are fueling a “resurgence in radicalism and recruitment.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership in Washington kneel in obedient reverence to these miscreants.

Well, if nothing else, at least the scales have fallen from the eyes of our clueless and corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray with regard to Antifa and BLM’s “transformative,” revolutionary violence.

Now the question arises: What are they going to do about it?

