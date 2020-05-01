Chinese flu: The invisible enemy is not the virus. It’s fear of climate change

WASHINGTON — Who could have predicted global warming climate change would find itself sidelined by another invisible enemy: the Chinese flu (a.k.a., Wuhan coronavirus, coronavirus Covid-19)? Truly, we live in a world beset on all sides by fear and terror. Or do we?

Hot air and CO2

The media insists President Donald Trump is an insensitive ogre. They claim he’s willing, even eager, to watch helpless Third Worlders and their little island archipelagos disappear under the rising, boiling seas. And the cause of this? Relentlessly mounting atmospheric CO2 due solely to the predations of mankind.

Now add to this the terrifying warning delivered by the youngest mixologist ever to get elected to Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC claims, without evidence, that we humans have no more than twelve years to live before the climate she and her mouth-breathing supporters love so dearly turns on us. And kills us.

But she issued that clarion call to action a year ago. Eleven years to go. Tick-tock, tick-tock.





A petulant child

Speaking of insufferable adolescents, Swedish high school dropout and climate activist, Greta Thunberg, Time magazine’s “Person of the Year,” crisply told us how to change our evil ways.

“We need to get angry and understand what is at stake. And then we need to transform that anger into action and to stand together united and just never give up.”

But angry people tend to breathe heavily. More problematically, what enters their lungs as oxygen, exits as carbon dioxide. That means all those fuming climate marchers the world over create ever-larger carbon footprint with each outraged demonstration.

Chinese flu realities

But then, without apparent warning, the Chinese flu washed over the world, wafting the fulminations of the “climatistas” into the stratosphere and beyond. Suddenly, a very real “novel coronavirus” replaced imaginary hot air villainy as the world’s new object of terror. Subsequently, the sudden, new terror of the Chinese flu pushed aside the standard hot-button concerns of the media.

Vital concerns like transgenderism, endemic American racism, democratic socialism, and environmental collapse. All these instantly faded from public consciousness.

And thus, a new phrase was born.

“We’re in this together.”

Well, no we’re not. Not really. State governors issued executive orders mandating business closures and stay-at-home orders for their citizens. The idea: to slow the spread of the Chinese flu.

Almost immediately, millionaire celebrities took to social media to relay the horrors they had to endure, being stuck in their mansions for hours, perhaps days.

Comedian/talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres infamously compared being trapped in her $27 million mansion to “being in jail.”

Celebrity chef and reality TV star Gordan Ramsay whine that he is working his “fingers to the bone.” He had just laid off 500 workers from his various restaurants. What about them? (Gordon Ramsay set to make ‘substantial losses’)





Meanwhile, alert New Yorkers spotted New York City Mayor Bill ee Blasio casually strolling along with his wife in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park in direct violation of his state’s stay-in-place order. This highly illegal stroll took place after ee Blasio urged fellow New Yorkers to inform the city government if they spotted any curfew-violating neighbors. (Bill de Blasio, Chirlane McCray get roasted for park stroll during coronavirus)

Perhaps Bill has immunity against the Chinese flu.

Nothing but blue skies

With more than 20 percent of Americans unemployed, with long lines of family-filled cars waiting in food lines, CNN found a silver lining to the nation’s pandemic misery.

“Air pollution falls by unprecedented levels in major global cities during coronavirus lockdowns,” blares a headline on CNN’s website.

“Major cities that suffer from the world’s worst air pollution have seen reductions of deadly particulate matter by up to 60% from the previous year, during a three-week lockdowns period.”

In other words, saving Earth from environmental destruction and human extinction requires the collapse of industrial society and massive unemployment with accompanying starvation.

As a result, today’s Chinese flu lockdown affords us a front-row seat to the consequences awaiting us if AOC and the Democratic Party’s Green New Deal becomes a reality. That “sustainable,” post-industrial world looks very much like Thomas Hobbes’ description of life after a societal breakdown:

“… solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.”

Bill Weir, CNN’s chief climate correspondent, recently wrote an open letter to his newborn son, River.

“I’m sorry that the Great Barrier Reef is no longer great, that we value Amazon more than the Amazon and that the waterfront neighborhood where you burble in my arms could be condemned by rising seas before you’re old enough for a mortgage.

“… The day I saw your face for the first time, I went from the ultrasound to a climate march led by Greta Thunberg… she was just a girl the age of your sister, painfully shy when we met with that hand-painted Swedish protest sign tucked under one thin arm. But she was curious enough to digest those warnings from the scientists and honest enough to call out the arrogant ignorance and ignorant arrogance of all the grown-ups in charge.”

Cue the violins.

It’s embarrassing to read a missive like this, meant for a baby boy. A missive advising him to emulate, like his father, the childish actions of a disturbed, young climate activist.

Parental malpractice grows out of misdirected leftist obsessions

Likewise, in a memoir written by Greta Thunberg’s leftist mother Malena Ernman, Ernman wrote the following words describing her daughter’s frame of mind.

“She cried on her way to school. She cried in her classes and during her breaks, and the teachers called home almost every day… She was slowly disappearing into some kind of darkness and little by little, bit by bit, she seemed to stop functioning. She stopped playing the piano. She stopped laughing. She stopped talking. And she stopped eating.”

Little Greta was later diagnosed as suffering from a form of autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Climate-change activism, it seems, fills her obsessive needs. For the moment.

The parenting pattern here reminds us of poor River’s high-paid CNN climate correspondent dad. This is the man who whines, Ellen DeGeneres-like, about imaginary rising seas while sheltered in his fashionable “waterfront neighborhood.”

Baby River Weir blessings include being born into a loving home where he’ll be well provided for by his parents. One of them, at least, remaining unaffected by layoffs, unpaid bills, and an empty refrigerator. Consequently, his real-world comforts allow him to engage in wild flights of fancy.

But such flights obsess on dubious terrors like a warming atmosphere, rising seas, and human extinction.

Lessons learned from the Great Pandemic thus far?

So, what have we learned so far from the great Chinese flu pandemic of 2020? Unfortunately for some, reality can never shake them from their obsessive and neurotic disorder. A disorder that manifests as an ongoing, unnatural fear of death and disaster of biblical proportions.

Imaginary fears like these become soon become capable of overshadowing the joys of birth and childhood. But that’s a heavy price for a child to pay.

************************************************************************************************

Top Image: Climate protest in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Wikipedia screen capture.