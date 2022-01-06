Chicago Teachers Union Votes to extend their paid vacations

LOS ANGELES, January 6, 2022 — The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) voted late Tuesday night to take extend their taxpayer-funded paid vacation. While the action was described as going virtual, the reality is far less noble. Ask someone in the real world how they should feel when they pay real money for a product or service and receive a virtual facsimile.

It is long past time to replace the liberal juice cleanse with a conservative truth cleanse.

People who do nothing and make the lives of everyone around them worse voted to do nothing and make the lives of everyone around them worse. How is this news?

An ounce of honesty would be appreciated. Just be honest. CTU dilettantes wanted to give their employees a paid vacation. Most people would like a paid vacation. The CTU unilaterally decided to seize one because their employers are too weak and feckless to make them show up to work.

They skipped work because they can.





What will leftist Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot do?

Mayor Lightweight is fuming, but that is not the same as doing something to solve the problem. Urging people hell-bent on doing the wrong thing to do the right thing is useless. People do the right thing when constraints are put on them. These constraints often come in the form of laws, and punishment for violating laws.

Contracts are laws, and these striking teachers are violating their contracts.

This entire conflict could be solved, but it would take a no-nonsense law-and-order conservative Republican to solve it.

No liberal would have the stomach to do what is necessary to fix the problem.

The solution really is simple.

Do as Regan did with the Air Traffic Controllers – fire them.

Fire every single striking public schoolteacher immediately. Shut down public schools permanently.

In every other profession, people are required to show up to work to get paid. When did teachers become so sacred that they can get paid to do nothing?

Give parents tax credits or outright rebates to enroll their children in private schools or homeschooling.

Build up the private school industry and the homeschooling industry. Homeschooling parents in particular have shown a remarkable ability to produce learned children who become solid citizens.

Public schools have produced a generation of children who grow up to hate their own country. While Chinese children seek to conquer the world, American children are taught about gender pronouns, systemic racism, climate change, and other nonsense.

The days of expert teachers are over. They have been replaced with political activists.

This revolt by the CTU is not about public health.

It’s about laziness. Do you know how lazy you have to be to not show up at a job to engage in paid political activism?

If enough teachers were actually teaching, the results would reflect that. Silicon Valley would be begging to hire Americans rather than begging the government to import more young people from China and India. Employers know that our students are not qualified to do most jobs because our teachers are not getting their jobs done.

For those who claim it is wrong to paint with a broad brush, tell the good teachers to publicly call out the bad teachers. Silence is acquiescence. No other industry tolerates failure. Somehow, public education bathes and glorifies its lack of accomplishment by demanding more money to do less work.

In the construction industry, no-show jobs are criminal. Somehow, the education industry wants to make no-show jobs mandatory.

Public schoolteachers are not more important than doctors, firefighters, and construction workers.

People who save lives and build things matter more than some history teacher who believes the only three events in American history were 1619, the George Floyd murder, and January 6th.

At least Democrat politicians exploit the Covid pandemic to do things. Those things are bad, but at least they are things. Democrat teachers are exploiting the pandemic to do absolutely nothing at all. They don’t need a pandemic to do anything. Plenty of Democrats did nothing long before the pandemic.

Those unqualified to teach racial gender grievance studies became climate change experts.

Our children are being harmed by public schools.

The system is unable to protect children from drugs, guns, and molestation. The system has failed. The best thing for the CTU is to go on strike permanently.

Then a conservative Republican with a backbone should cut off their funds, sell the buildings on eBay, and use the proceeds to fund homeschooling or private schooling where results matter and standards exist.

CTU employees do not need a paid vacation. They need a permanent expulsion.

If they lack the life skills to do any real meaningful work that benefits society, that is their own fault. Of course, they could always blame their teachers. It would be the first time they would be accused of telling the truth.

#######

About the Author:

Brooklyn-born, Long Island raised, and now living in Los Angeles, Eric Golub is a politically conservative columnist, blogger, author, public speaker, satirist, and comedian. But he lives for football. Particularly the Raiders.

Visit Eric’s Website Tygrrrrr Express and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe