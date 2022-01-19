Changing the January 6 narrative to protect Sleepy Joe

Joe Biden has performed so badly that even his strongest supports in the MSM are having trouble finding anything positive to say. So using typical Democrat chicanery, a plot was hatched to change the narrative away from his failures. And then suddenly, as if by magic, 11 people had been indicted, by a super-secret grand jury, opening sealed findings. Charging Americans with seditious conspiracy following the events of January 6, 2021.

As the MSM and radical left-wing blogs gushed that the charges prove that there was in fact an insurrection on January 6th, the charges do not support any such a thing. A look at the statute, which is almost never used because it is so vague, it proves that these charges are nothing more than political theater.

Title 18 U.S. Code § 2384:

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

The actual seditious conspiracy in America was not on January 6

Portland, Oregon, and the more than 100-day siege of the federal courthouse there would actually seem to fit this description more closely. The same when the very same people attacked the federal offices of the Immigration and Naturalization Service prior to the federal courthouse, when they blocked access or egress for weeks, not the few hours inside of the Capitol.

These charges were suddenly brought in spite of FBI sources that previously told the media that, despite months of intense investigation, they could find “scant evidence” of any “organized plot” and instead found that virtually all of the cases are “one-offs.”





One agent explained:

”Ninety to 95 percent of these are one-off cases. Then you have 5 percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

Nonetheless, it gave the respite necessary to obfuscate Binden’s blunders.

The targets chosen were nine members of the Oath Keepers organization who had been previously charged with trespass to federal property, and two who had not been charged; the group’s founder, and a member who leads a preparedness group within the organization.

The MSM always refers to the Oath Keeper as a militia and as a radical right-wing organization. The federal government under Biden refers to them as domestic terrorists who pose the largest threat to this nation at this time, even more, dangerous than Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, ISIS or Al-Qaeda. This socialist government of Biden’s is doing everything in its power to purge the nation of this threat.

But, who are these notorious zealots?

Copied from their website:

“Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders (as well as “Associate Members” See below) who pledge to fulfill the oath also military and police take to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” That oath, mandated by Article VI of the Constitution itself, is to the Constitution, not to the politicians, and Oath Keepers declare that they will not obey unconstitutional orders, such as orders to disarm the American people, to conduct warrantless searches, or to detain Americans as “enemy combatants” in violation of their ancient right to jury trial. See the Oath Keepers Declaration of Orders We Will Not Obey for details.

Oath Keepers reaches out to both current serving and veterans to remind them of their oaths, to teach them more about the Constitution they swore to defend and to inspire them to defend it. We stand in defense of the rights of all Americans, in opposition to any and all who violate those rights, and we serve our communities in time of need, whether from man-made or natural disasters.”

The Oath Keepers are those who declare that they will serve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. And for that, in the eyes of this government, and their lackeys in the DOJ and FBI, the biggest threat to this nation. That alone speaks volumes about the mindset of this administration. This administration is socialist and wants a socialist Democrat party dictatorship. Nothing less.

They abhor the Constitution. It stands opposed to the big government, no personal liberties or freedom policies that they wish to implement. This is why they name every patriotic organization, as far-right militias. The truth of which is the opposite.

Each of these organizations only wants to Make America Great Again.

And that is why they are maligned by the far-left radical media so badly.

It is their attempt to normalize anti-American behavior and stop patriots. Those who degrade these groups also praise and encourage those who loot, rape, burn, steal, kill, and pillage throughout the past two years.

Does anyone really believe that the Oath Keepers and their participation in the events of January 6 pose a bigger threat to America than those hordes of socialists Antifa and BLM?

This is the premise that the present administration and their sycophants in the media would have us believe.

When these Oath Keepers have their day in court, results will be no different than those of Kyle Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse was persecuted by the left to change the narrative away from the horrendous actions taken by the left. Actions fully approved by the Democrat party, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Democrats who provided money to get these real domestic terrorists back on the streets to do more harm.

There really is a domestic terror network trying to harm America, and it is the present Democrat party. With its lackeys in the media, they are truly in a conspiracy to overthrow the Constitution.

But you have the power to stop them in their tracks.

And on November 8, 2022, the day of reckoning will come,. No matter how hard they try to change the narrative over some false arrests.

So, Let’s Go Brandon. See you at the voting booth.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

