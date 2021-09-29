Cause and effect? Murder rising with Covid-Crazy syndrome in America

WASHINGTON. Things keep getting worse under the faux presidency of Joe Biden. Even the Deep-State FBI says so. People are dying from vaccines and murdering psychopaths suffering under Covid-Crazy syndrome. Not to be confused with Trump Derangement Syndrome, this one results from losing everything Americans hold dear.

According to the anti-Trump coup plotters in Washington’s J. Edgar Hoover building:

“For the first time in four years, the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased when compared with the previous year’s statistics… violent crime was up 5.6 percent from the 2019 number.”

According to The New York Times, the year 2020 saw “an additional 4,901 homicides… the largest leap since national records started in 1960.” They add the rise in violent deaths “has roughly coincided with the 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Finally, a little truth from the dissembling New York Times. State and federal pandemic cures – lockdowns, suffocating mask mandates, vaccine passports, scapegoating anti-vaxxers as enemies of the people – are tearing the nation apart.





The crime data show both victim and perpetrator are primarily ages 20 to 29.

And the killer or victim is likely an “acquaintance” or “boyfriend/girlfriend.” And the favored method of murder? Asphyxiation topped rifles, handguns, and shotguns as the preferred method of homicide. Proving once again that “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”

It appears the government’s draconian and oppressive response to the coronavirus pandemic has us strangling those closest to us in frustration. But, unfortunately, this means the growing authoritarian regime in Washington has taken the doctrine of divide-and-conquer to a dark, new low.

But it falls in line with what the Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness says regarding prisoners locked in solitary confinement. They find…

“… social isolation inherent to solitary confinement causes a specific psychiatric syndrome, characterized by hallucinations; panic attacks; overt paranoia; diminished impulse control; hypersensitivity to external stimuli; and difficulties with thinking, concentration, and memory.”

Explaining why authoritarian Democrats so favor mail-in ballots to skew elections. Could the solitary confinement inherent in the coronavirus lockdowns leading to difficulties in thinking and memory loss be a means to increase their party’s uninformed, hallucinating, paranoid, and impulse-driven voter base?

Only if the voters can survive long enough to mail in their ballots before the life is squeezed out of them. But then the dead vote Democrat.

And while we’re on the subject of crime and the FBI, the New York Times reports at least two G-Men infiltrated “militia groups” that participated in the Jan. 6 Biden election-steal riot on Capitol Hill.

Confirming what Darren Beattie of Revolver News reported months ago. A piece labeled a “conspiracy theory” by corrupt corporate media.

Speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Beattie said the Times’ confirmation of his story “poses a pretty severe strategic dilemma for the feds and their apparatchiks in the regime media… if they [the FBI] had informants that would have meant they were informed as to what would transpire [on Capitol Hill]. And then the question is, ‘Why didn’t you do anything to stop it?’”

Beattie notes a recent shift in the media’s Capitol Hill riot narrative. Now they say it was a spontaneous uprising rather than the culmination of a right-wing, white supremacist plot. In doing so, Beattie believes, the new narrative absolves the media’s friends in the FBI of culpability in helping stage, if not plan, the riot.

However, Beattie says this “completely blows up another foundational pillar of the official narrative” that equates the riot with the attacks on 9/11.

How can the government abandon its original criminal conspiracy narrative when “it’s the basis of the prosecution of all of the militia groups, essentially, associated with 1/6. Furthermore, it’s the basis of the entire 1/6 [congressional] commission.”

My, my, that does present quite a dilemma for the government/media complex. It tends to suggest that government agents, their media friends, and not the public –especially those angry over the stolen 2020 presidential election – are the real criminals here.

Are the crazy inconsistencies in the Biden regime and media’s attempts to demonize critics characterized by hallucinations, panic attacks; overt paranoia; diminished impulse control; hypersensitivity to external stimuli; and difficulties with thinking, concentration, and memory be associated with the very pandemic lockdowns they espouse?

And does this mean the new government-spawned Covid-Crazy Syndrome now permeates FBI headquarters?

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon enthusiast.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red

LinkedIn